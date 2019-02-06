Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) CEO Steve Williams on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

February 06, 2019, 09:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Bell - VP, IR

Steve Williams - CEO

Mark Little - President & COO

Alister Cowan - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Greg Pardy - RBC Capital Markets

Paul Cheng - Barclays

Dennis Fong - Canaccord Genuity

Roger Read - Wells Fargo Securities

Michael Dunn - GMP FirstEnergy

Philip Gresh - JPMorgan

Jon Morrison - CIBC Capital Markets

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Suncor Energy Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer