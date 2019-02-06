Sonos: Long The Products - Short The Shares

Sonos’ Short Thesis

There are two factors at play in favour of the Short thesis – one is the need for private and institutional venture capitalists to exit their investments in Sonos (SONO), as soon as possible after IPO, at the best possible price. Second, is the fundamentals of Sonos’ business do not support the current share price level, now or in the future. A third possible factor at play is staff converting their options, and Sonos repurchasing shares with the cash received from options conversion. A fourth factor that may come into play, is a secondary public offering by Sonos, to allow shareholders holding large parcels to sell their shares alongside a small issue by Sonos.

Short Thesis Factor 1 – Sell High, Cover Low, Never Mind The Fundamentals -

The first factor provides an opportunity to short-sell alongside exiting shareholders at a premium price, and cover at a lower price, once the “smart money” has exited. Venture capitalists traditionally exit their investments once a company goes public. They have no appetite to remain invested as an ordinary shareholder, with the same rights as other ordinary shareholders. They may stay invested in a public company, if they enjoy some advantageous position vis-à- vis ordinary shareholders. Blackstone’s preferred investment in NCR (NCR) is an example, as described in my article,” NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity”. Here is how the NCR ordinary share price performed, during the period Blackstone were disposing of a significant proportion of their NCR Series A Preferred Convertible Shares (the higher the ordinary share price, the greater the value of the preferred shares on conversion) –

Figure 1

Here is how the NCR share price has performed before and since that time.

Figure 2

The peak in NCR ordinary share price when Blackstone was marketing its preferred shares, was, in hindsight, an excellent time to short NCR ordinary shares. I believe we are seeing a similar event unfolding with Sonos shares, with a similar short-selling opportunity. Even as I write, the Sonos after hours share price has risen to $13.35, from a close of $13.18. Institutional venture capitalist, KKR Stream Holdings LLC, do have a consulting arrangement and board representation with Sonos, similar to that for Blackstone with NCR. But no such preferred position applies to the 21.8MM shares held in Sonos by KKR. KKR, together with other institutional and pre-IPO investors in Sonos can be expected to exit all, or the majority of their ordinary share investments, at the earliest opportunity, and at the highest possible price. Sonos guided for very low revenue growth for first quarter 2019. Sonos is due to report first quarter earnings, after market close on Wednesday February 6. Look for an EPS “beat” on the back of a strong revenue “beat”, which should have the effect of further driving the share price up. Seeking Alpha reported on January 28,

Morgan Stanley upgrades Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) from Equal Weight to Overweight but cuts the target by $5 to $15.

Look for further analysts’ upgrades on the back of first quarter results. Holders of the 31 million shares newly out of lock-up, and not subject to Rule 144 restrictions, are able to sell through this current period of elevated Sonos’ share prices. The holders of the 53 million shares that are subject to Rule 144 restrictions, will be free to trade those shares 2 days after the quarterly earnings release. It is highly doubtful these shares will be sold on the open market. But the increasing market share price puts a floor under the price for a negotiated off-market sale (similar to Blackstone with NCR). Do not be surprised if Sonos announces a secondary offering, to facilitate exit of 5% shareholders and other large shareholders. 5% shareholders and other large shareholders sold 9.6 million shares in the IPO, alongside new issues of 6.4 million shares by the company. Once these exits have been completed, expect the share price to settle back to lower levels existing before the end of the post IPO lock-up. That should provide an opportunity to cover in the short term, if shares are short-sold now at current elevated prices. But factor 2 may provide an opportunity to cover at a lower price in the medium to long-term. Factor 2 may also provide insurance in the medium to long-term, if the share price holds up in the short term.

Short Thesis Factor 2 – Sell High, Cover Low, Mind The Fundamentals –

The last time Sonos recorded a full year profit was 2014. Since then revenue has grown, but percentage gross profit margin has declined. Sonos market could be classified as “consumer discretionary”, similar to the markets GoPro and Fitbit operate in. Both those companies continue to see their gross margin percentages decline over time, with yearly results turning from profits into losses. Sonos is experiencing similar declines in gross margin percentages. Sonos reported a profit for FY 2014, followed by losses for the last 4 years, 2015 to 2018 inclusive, as gross profit margin percentages declined. Sonos is not profitable at present gross margin percentage, so halting the decline is not enough, margins must be increased. Halting and turning around the decline in margins might not be achievable, as discussed in more detail further below

Factor 3 – Employee Share Option Conversions And Share Repurchases –

I do not consider employee share option conversions, and company share repurchases, to offset the issue of new shares to employees, as a short-selling factor. However, their possible influence on share price, if they reach significant numbers, is something to be cognizant of.

Factor 4 – Secondary public offering by Sonos -

I believe this is quite likely. It does not change the short-selling opportunity. But the period during which the share price is elevated may last longer. That could result in a potentially longer period after short-selling before being able to cover at a suitably lower price. I will now go into more detail on each of the factors described above.

Expanded Discussion: Short Thesis Factor 1 – Sell High, Cover Low, Never Mind The Fundamentals

Here, I provide more detail of the 5% and other significant shareholders who, it is logical to expect, will be wishing to exit their venture type capital investments now Sonos is a public company. From this article,

Venture capitalists are expert in bringing companies to market, not in speculating on the public markets once their companies have gone public. They make their money from being insiders, not buying and selling at retail. Therefore, other than the mechanics of what happens immediately upon going public, they best serve their own backers by cashing out as soon as possible. If their investors (who are usually public pensions, insurance companies, and less commonly, rich individuals) really want to play the stock market, they can get their cash back and do it for themselves.

Shareholder Details For The 83MM Shares Added To Existing Sonos 16MM Share Float

Table 1 below, provides details for the 83MM Sonos shares that came out of IPO lock-up on January 29, 2019, and increased the share float by around 6 times..

TABLE 1

Source of data: Sonos Prospectus dated August 1, 2018.

Pattern Of Share Trading, Post IPO Lockup: GoPro, Fitbit, and Sonos

A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words -

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Figure 3 below compares the share trading patterns for GoPro (GPRO), Fitbit (FIT), and Sonos from IPO through Tuesday February 5, 2019.

Figure 3

Data by YCharts

Figure 3 shows GoPro and FitBit share prices initially increased above IPO price. The share prices then progressively decreased during the 180-day post IPO lock-up period. At the end of the 180-day lock-up period, the share prices lifted before plateauing for a period, then falling off a cliff. The share prices then continue flat at much lower levels than the IPO price, before entering a long-term decline. It would appear, once the private, and institutional venture capitalist investors have exited soon after end of the 180-day lock-up period, the share price does not have the same support, and drops sharply. The share price falls to a level supported by the fundamentals of the business.

A Closer Look At The Post IPO Lock-up Share Price Movements: GoPro, Fitbit, and Sonos -

Figure 3 above, allows us to see the similarity of patterns of share price movements between GoPro and FitBit. It also shows the beginnings of a similar pattern forming for Sonos. Figure 4 below, uses the same data sets as for Figure 3 but covers only a short period before end of lock-up, the period of share price increasing and plateauing after lock-up expiry, and the short period after, where the share price quickly falls to much lower levels. For better visualization of the patterns, the period start and end dates are aligned, even though GoPro, FitBit, and Sonos, IPO’d in 2014, 2015, and 2018, respectively.

Figure 4

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Fitbit Inc. Price: Period 11/20/15 - 01/07/16 GoPro Inc. Price: Period 12/15/14 – 01/19/15 Sonos Inc. Price: Period 01/18/19 – 02/05/19

For GoPro and Fitbit, the pattern is clear. The share price increased immediately post lock-up, it plateaued for a period, and then plunged (precipitously for Fitbit). A similar pattern is emerging for Sonos. The share price has declined post IPO through end of lock-up period. Post lock-up the share price is now increasing quite dramatically, on higher volume. This is counter-intuitive to what might be expected, with the float going from ~16MM to ~100MM shares. Based on GoPro and Fitbit historical patterns, expect the Sonos share price to continue to trade at elevated levels for a period, then decline sharply. That is a pattern, if Sonos share price follows that path, that allows to short-sell Sonos shares over the immediate period ahead, and cover, if, and when the price falls. But a note of caution. You will see from TABLE 2 below, both GoPro and Fitbit had secondary offerings, ahead of the end of the lock-up period. These secondary offerings were minor in respect of issue of new shares. The main purpose was to enable existing shareholders to sell their shares in the offerings. The possibility of a secondary offering by Sonos, after the end of the lock-up period, could extend the period of potential elevated share price. This prospect is canvassed in more detail further below. TABLE 2 shows details of data underlying Figure 4 above, as well as the secondary IPOs for GoPro and Fitbit.

TABLE 2

It should be noted the secondary offerings for GoPro and Sonos only involved certain shareholders, for whom the lock-up period was extended. All other shares came out of lock-up in a similar fashion to what is currently occurring with Sonos. TABLE 2 above shows, 21 days after the end of its IPO lock-up, on January 12, 2015, GoPro share price was $56.78. On February 5, 2019, the share price closed at $5.11, down by over 90%. Similarly, Fitbit closing share price of $6.35 at February 5, is down by nearly 80% from its price at beginning of 2016. It is not too difficult to make the case Sonos operates in a similar market environment to GoPro and Fitbit, and its share price will show similar long-term decline. In that regard, I should now turn to the fundamentals of Sonos’ business, the basis for my belief the share price will track down in the medium to long-term.

Expanded Discussion: Short Thesis Factor 2 – Sell High, Cover Low, Mind The Fundamentals –

TABLE 3 below, shows the declining gross margin percentages for both Fitbit and Sonos (GoPro margin decline is so bad I excluded it on the grounds it may be unrepresentative).

TABLE 3

The 2-percentage point decline in margin for Sonos might not seem so critical. But if we take FY-2014 revenue as a base, the margin on the incremental revenue is only 38.6%, a 6.5-percentage point decline from FY-2014 average revenue. If the 45.1% margin from 2014 had applied in 2018, the net income result for 2018 would have been positive. Fitbit shows an even larger decline in margin percentage, turning a profitable operation into a loss-making operation. This August 3, 2018 Bloomberg article extract describes the situation well,

Sonos won’t only need to continue out stepping super competitors such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc., it will also have to basically be the best consumer hardware business operationally in recent history, according to Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. “A great product does not always make for a great business,” Sacconaghi wrote in a note to investors on Monday. “Our analysis indicates that over the last 20 years, there have been virtually no historical precedents for consumer hardware companies enjoying significant operating leverage, even during stages of high growth.”

Sonos Will Struggle To Maintain Margins, Let Alone Increase Them

The company provided detailed guidance on key performance indicators for 2019, and the long-term, in a letter to shareholders, per extract in Figure 5 below,

Figure 5

The problem, I see for Sonos, is the difficulty in growing revenues, while maintaining gross margin percentage levels, let alone increasing them. The guidance above reflects the constant battle between growing revenues and growing margins. In the first quarter peak selling season, Sonos outlook is for gross margin to be lower due to promotional activities – presumably sacrificing margin to grow revenue. Sonos explains, introduction of new products, to maintain revenue growth, shifts the product mix to products earlier in their life cycles, when the gross margin is lower. This is not a new development. It is what is causing Sonos margins to decrease over time. The problem can be seen from an analysis of Sonos’ incremental revenue and margin growth, between 2017 and 2018, as per TABLE 4 below.

TABLE 4

Sonos had 2 major product launches in the 2018 fiscal year, Sonos’ first voice-enabled wireless speaker, Sonos One, in October 2017, and first voice-enabled home theater speaker, Sonos Beam, in July 2018. With these product launches, gross profit margin for FY 2018 on incremental sales plunged to 23.0%. Despite this, gross profit increased by $33.2MM, aided by a 14.6% increase in revenue. The revenue increase of 14.6%, compared to 10.1% for FY 2017, and 6.8% for FY 2016 is encouraging. If Sonos had achieved the same gross margin of 45.9%, as for 2017, it would have reported a small profit for FY 2018. Lower margins when introducing new products might be acceptable, but in the following year it is only reasonable to expect gross margins to recover, once the new products are established in the market. That expectation is not met in Sonos guidance for FY 2019, as per TABLE 5 below. At the very top of range of company guidance for FY-2019, margin on incremental sales is estimated to be only 24.1%, which is not much better than the 23% for FY-2018.

TABLE 5

Sonos must increase gross margin percentages, to achieve a level of profitability, sufficient to justify the present share price. With a gross margin of 43.1% in 2018, Sonos still recorded a small loss. Sonos guidance is for 10-12% revenue growth, and 41-42% gross margin for FY-2019. Analysts’ consensus estimate for FY-2019 EPS is presently $0.00, with a high estimate of $0.06, and a low of $(0.03). If that is the result at 41-42% margin, then Sonos badly needs to increase margin percentage. As per calculations per TABLE 6 below, it may be difficult for Sonos to get back to margins of 42-44%.

TABLE 6

TABLE 6 calculations show if Sonos plans to grow revenues by 12%, and achieve gross margin percentage of 44%, by 2022, it needs to find another $652 million of yearly product revenue over and above FY 2018, with an average gross margin of 45.7% on this incremental revenue. Sonos is going in the wrong direction in 2019 to achieve this goal. If we take the Sonos outlook for 2019 as our base level of earnings and margins, it will have to add another $516 million of yearly product revenue by 2022, at an average gross margin of 51.4%. It is little comfort the situation is worse for Fitbit. So where will Sonos get this high margin revenue?

Where Will Sonos Get Its High Margin Revenue?

There is plenty of interest in the media on the subject of Sonos new product development and pricing. And there is no doubt their product is well regarded by audio enthusiasts. Below are various reports of new Sonos’ products in the pipeline.

Sonos Outdoor Speaker Launch (SA News Feb 5, 2019)

Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) launches an outdoor speaker with the Sonos Architectural by Sonance collection. The collection is meant to work with the Sonos Amp for whole-home streaming. The $799 per pair Outdoor will launch in April.

Sonos Plans High-end Headphones (SA News Jan 24, 2019)

Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) plans to diversify into high-end wireless headphones, joining a crowded market including Apple, Bose, and Sony. Bloomberg sources say the speaker company has spoken with potential contract manufacturers. Development is in the early stages, but the product could launch next year.

Sonos and Ikea Collaboration (Variety Jan 18, 2019)

Furniture giant Ikea is getting ready to roll out its Sonos-powered smart speakers later this year: The company revealed in a video Friday that it will launch its Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August.

Sonos and Roku Collaboration (Cnet Oct 18, 2018)

Sonos and Roku may soon become closer buddies. The two device makers are in preliminary talks about integrating Roku's new entertainment software, Roku Connect and Roku Entertainment Assistant, into Sonos' audio gadgets, according to a person familiar with the conversations. Such a partnership would potentially allow voice commands to be sent to a Roku TV or Roku streamer via a nearby Sonos One speaker.

It is certainly encouraging to see a pipeline of new products. I just question, based on the results of the last 4 years, whether these products will improve Sonos’ margins, and grow its revenues, beyond Sonos’ own outlook for growth in these areas. Investors would likely be wise to accept Sonos’ estimates for growth in revenues and margins, and not imagine Sonos will beat the high end of its outlook for revenue, margin and EBITDA.

Sonos First Quarter Results – Expect A “Beat”

Analysts’ consensus for Sonos’ first quarter 2019 EPS is $0.41, with a high of $0.44 and a low of $0.36. EPS of $0.41 for the quarter would be a poor result, representing nil growth over Q1-2018 EPS, also $0.41 (the company did report EPS of $0.36 for Q1-2018, at page 83 of its 2018 10-k, but that is in error, and I have advised the company of this). My own calculations for estimated EPS for Q1-2019 appear in TABLE 7 below. Based on Sonos’ outlook per Figure 5 above, my estimates are for a high EPS of $0.43 and a low of $0.40, with a mid-point of $0.415, close enough to analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.41. I should qualify, I would have come in with a much lower worst-case EPS based on Sonos revenue and margin growth assumptions. I was constrained in my high and low calculations by Sonos outlook for EBITDA in a narrow range of $66-69MM. From a high estimate point of view, I was also constrained by Sonos’ outlook for just 3-6% revenue growth for Q1-19 over Q1-18. I think that will allow Sonos to easily beat their revenue estimate, and with that to beat their EBITDA upper range estimate. Beating their estimate will have been made easier by a bumper holiday shopping season per this December 26, 2018 CNBC article,

Retail sales in the U.S. from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve were up 5.1 percent to more than $850 billion, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. That makes this the best holiday shopping season in six years, Mastercard said.

TABLE 7

An important element in determining EPS for first quarter is the amount of dilution from the ~45MM options outstanding. For clarity and full disclosure, I provide my detailed assumptions and calculations per TABLE 8 below.

TABLE 8

Sonos Valuation

There exists a day-to-day dichotomy between a company's fundamentals and its share price. This is perhaps best evidenced by Amazon ( AMZN), where frequent large swings occur in the share price, despite no apparent change in the fundamentals. But as illustrated above, in the case of GoPro and Fitbit, the share price eventually reflected the poor financial results these companies were generating. I believe it will be the same with Sonos, once it is realized the poor financial performance of the past 4 years is likely to continue into the foreseeable future. Even at analysts’ high EPS estimate of $0.06 for FY-2019, the P/E ratio for Sonos at the current share price of $13.18 is over 200. Analysts' FY 2020 consensus estimates for Sonos are EPS of $0.30. That equates to a 1 year forward P/E ratio ~44, compared to current P/E ratios of 26.21 for Google, and 14.32 for Apple (AAPL). Even if generous, and applying the current Google P/E ratio to the Sonos 2020 EPS estimate, the share price would be under $8 in 2020. At the AAPL P/E ratio, the share price would be below $5 in 2020.

The Sonos Short-Selling Opportunity

The Sonos short selling opportunity is to take advantage of the current elevated share price, and short-sell alongside the "smart money" exiting their positions in Sonos. Once the "smart money" has exited, cover once Sonos follows the pattern of GoPro and Fitbit and the share price falls. Alternatively, wait for larger share price falls in the medium to long-term. Remember, once the excitement of the first quarter profit fades, the succeeding quarterly announcements are expected to be losses. This is clear from analysts' consensus estimates of EPS $0.41 for first quarter and nil EPS for full year.

