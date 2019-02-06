Natural Gas: Price Risk Skewed To The Upside

We see the second half of February being potentially colder than normal.

The weather models are also turning more bullish with GFS-ENS leading the way.

We are long UGAZ again as we believe the price risk is skewed to the upside.

A storage report of -240 Bcf would be significantly higher than last year's -119 Bcf and -151 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the skewed to the upside edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a -240 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Feb. 1. A storage report of -240 Bcf would be significantly higher than last year's -119 Bcf and -151 Bcf for the five-year average.

Price risk skewed to the upside...

First thing first, we are currently long UGAZ as we just initiated a long position after the ECMWF-EPS 12z model run.

We think with March contracts trading at $2.676/MMBtu, prices already have more than discounted the potentially neutral/bearish weather for the back end of February. But there are now signs that the back half of February may turn out to be much colder than expected.

Here's a look at the heating degree table from the various weather models first:

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

But more importantly out of the weather models, we want you to take a look at the ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS:

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

As you can see, the GFS-ENS, surprisingly for the first time in a while, has led the ECMWF-EPS this winter. The American model has shifted from a very bearish stance on the weather outlook to a much more supportive one with HDDs spiking by Feb. 21. ECMWF-EPS is still lagging a bit, but the reason why we went long today is because the 15-day outlook has turned much more bullish:

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

The Southeast ridge that was preventing a very bullish outlook (as we wrote on Monday) is starting to fade away. As a result, you can see in the cluster breakdown that if the SE ridge goes away, HDDs will likely spike, leading to natural gas prices moving higher.

We currently do not have a price target for our long position as we want to see tomorrow's long-range outlook for more weather confirmation. Our view is that if this is a long set up, it may be one of the last one's this winter. With seasonal HDDs moving lower in the coming weeks, one last cold blast could do the trick to push prices higher.

But what's more important is that with where natural gas prices are today, we think most of the bearish/neutral outlook already is priced in. We think given the risk/reward of either being long or short here, we would much rather be long. The weather models also are adding comfort to the long position.

For readers that have found our natural gas articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research Natural Gas a try. We are now offering a two-week free trial, and we have the largest natural gas trading community on Seeking Alpha. Come and see for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.