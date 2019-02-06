Array: Poised For Growth

Since I have last written on Array (ARRY), the stock price has risen from $13.43 to $20.96 at the close of the market on 2/5/19. While this is a nice gain, the fundamentals of the company have also improved, suggesting there is much more room for this Mid-Cap biotech to run. While my last article largely focused on the collaborations and compounds Array has licensed out, here I will focus on the first two quarters of commercialization and the implications of expanding Braftovi® and Mektovi® into mutated BRAF (mBRAF) colorectal cancer (CRC).

Overview of Earnings - February 5th

On February 5th, Array updated investors on the quarter ended December 31st. In this quarter, revenue grew 45% to $82.5 million. The consensus revenue was $52.44 million. While revenue was growing, costs also grew. Research and development costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses grew 11.7% and 22.5% quarter over quarter, respectively. The earnings per share were ($0.05) versus a consensus of ($0.15). The net loss was $11.4 million, and Array ended the quarter with $478 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This beat is largely tied to the one-time payment of $40 million from Loxo Oncology (LOXO) following the approval of Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib). While this is a non-recurring payment, it may be the first of many milestones payments as outlined below.

Commercial Revenue

On October 30th, Array updated investors on the recent launch of Braftovi and Mektovi and their financial position for the quarter ended September 30th. These results were encouraging: in the first quarter of commercialization, Array did $14 million in net sales on over 1,300 scripts. A note about interpreting the script numbers, Braftovi and Mektovi are sold separately, so a patient on therapy will show up as 2 scripts. Then, on February 5th, 2019, Array provided an update for the quarter ended December 31st. In this quarter, Array did $22.7 million in net sales, representing 62.1% growth quarter over quarter. In the first commercial quarter, Array reported filling over 1,300 prescriptions, which roughly grew 100% to a reported >2,600 scripts in the second commercial quarter. While management has cautioned investors from reading too much into this uptake, I am not as alarmed, and here is why. This phenomenon of growth is the result of oncologist taking patients currently being treated for mBRAF melanoma with agents such as vemurafenib, trametinib, cobimetinib, and dabrafenib, and converting them to Braftovi and Mektovi based on the apparent greater tolerability and better efficacy. So, while the rush of these patients may have already happened, one must consider that now these oncologists who switched their patients will use Braftovi and Mektovi for their new mBRAF melanoma patients as they are diagnosed. This equates to the patients who progress on Braftovi and Mektovi and proceed to other lines of therapy will be replaced by those newly diagnosed, all while Array is identifying new oncologists to prescribe Braftovi and Mektovi.

Array estimates there are approximately 5,000 new addressable BRAF-mutant metastatic melanoma patients each year. Based on the current numbers of 2,600 scripts in the last quarter, we can roughly estimate there are roughly 430 patients on therapy (2,600 scripts divided by 3 months, divided by 2 for Braftovi and Mektovi each being a unique prescription). This may vary as patients may be starting or stopping therapy based on diagnosis and progression. Also, there may be a small, but likely negligible, number of patients using Braftovi and Mektovi off label. This 430-patient estimate represents 8.6% of the estimated addressable market. An 8% market penetrance six months into a commercial launch is quite impressive. The growth of this market share will be something to continuously watch, understanding some patients may opt for other therapeutic options.

Collaboration and License Revenue

As mentioned above, the highlight of collaboration and license revenue was the receipt of a one-time $40 million payment from LOXO following the approval of Vitrakvi (larotrectinib). Excluding this payment, Collaboration and License revenue was around $10 million, which is in line with the previous quarter's Collaboration and License revenue as other payments are recognized over time.

What is quite astounding is the amount of outstanding potential milestone payments due to Array for its various collaborations. Some of these highlighted programs and amounts include $539 million in remaining milestone from Pierre Fabre and Ono Pharmaceutical related to the development and commercialization of Braftovi and Mektovi, $602 million in milestones from LOXO related to development and commercialization of licensed compounds, and $692.3 million in milestones related to development and commercialization of product(s) licensed to Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX). Additional agreements are in place, but these are major players at present time, and as a reminder, these milestones are in addition to royalty payments on sales.

Development of Select Licensed Pipeline

Here, we will briefly look at the recent development of products Array has licensed out to other companies. This list is not all inclusive but includes some of the large headlines related to compounds Array has licensed out.

November 26th: FDA approved Loxo oncology's Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) followed by the eventual buyout of Loxo by Eli Lilly (LLY) in early 2019.

January 2nd: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) completed enrollment of its global TREETOP trial for varlitinib in the second line setting of Biliary Tract Cancer.

January 8th: Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF) announced approval of Braftovi and Mektovi for mBRAF melanoma in Japan.

January 14th: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals announced negative phase 2 results of varlitinib in 1st line gastric cancer.

January 15th: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals announces a positive varlitinib presentation for first line biliary tract cancer at ASCO GI on January 18th.

January 15th: Mirati Therapeutics announced it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1/2 trial of MRTX849 for patients harboring KRAS G12C mutations.

January 30th: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals announced a restructuring, which will focus on the development of varlitinib for biliary tract cancer in the first- and second-line therapy. Other non-Array licensed products are being prioritized.

Collaboration and License Revenue Growth

As discussed above, there are substantial outstanding milestone payments in programs that have had success thus far (i.e. Loxo, Pierre Fabre, Ono). While Array has not released the specifics of what the milestones may be for these agreements, here are some milestones that I speculate may be tied to payment that have already happened in the first quarter of 2019 and could impact Collaboration and License revenue:

Ono's approval of Braftovi and Mektovi in Japan.

Mirati Therapeutics dosing the first patient in their Phase 1/2 trial.

Additionally, Array has noted that since Braftovi and Mektovi has been approved in Europe, the drug has been launched in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. This means revenue will begin to add up toward the tiered milestones, and Array will get royalty payments on sales, of which the first quarter of royalties were received. Unfortunately, this value was not broken out, so we are unsure how meaningful this revenue is at present time. The same can be said for Ono with Braftovi and Mektovi in Japan now that it is approved. At the same time, Loxo's commercialization of Vitrakvi will lend royalty payment in the mid- to high-single digits. During the earnings call, Array noted that "the royalties that we expect from the Mirati collaboration would be better than the Loxo levels." At current time, it appears while Array is growing US sales, its licensed products outside the US and to Loxo could lead to compounded revenue growth at the same time.

I want to take a moment to break out some highlights of the Vitrakvi. Analysts have projected annual peak sales of Vitrakvi could reach $500 million to $1 billion (another estimate). This is potentially an underestimate as this estimate was prior to approval when the projected price of Vitrakvi was $15,000 per month, when in fact it has been priced at $32,800 prior to rebates, vouchers, etc. If we assume Array receives 5-7.5% royalty, this could equate to $25-75 million annually. This is sent straight to the bottom line, and while it is not a huge payday, it is a consistent revenue stream that requires little to no expenses for Array. Add in the potential for additional sales from other compounds licensed to Loxo that have shown promise, this could easily top $100 million annually.

BEACON CRC

The international phase 3 BEACON CRC trial is evaluating Braftovi and Mektovi in combination with cetuximab in the second and third line setting of mBRAF metastatic CRC. The median overall survival of the 30-patient safety lead-in cohort was 15.3 months. As seen in figure 1, the BEACON CRC safety lead-in cohort outperformed other regimens studied in all three main endpoints: response rates, progression free survival, and overall survival. I do want to note that none of these trials was conducted head-to-head, and the results should be interpreted with caution. The results of this trial have led the FDA to grant Array Breakthrough Therapy Designation. As such, an interim analysis is planned to evaluate response rates, which, if possible, could be used to file for approval with the FDA. These results are expected in the first half of 2019. If the results of the entire cohort mirror that seen in the Lead-In cohort, approval would seem imminent.

Figure 1. BEACON CRC Safety Lead-In Data

BRAF Colorectal Cancer Market Potential

While the melanoma market share is growing for Braftovi and Mektovi, let's take a look at the potential market that is mBRAF CRC. The percent of patients that have metastatic mutated BRAF CRC varies depends on citation but varies from 8% to 15% (Sources: here, here, and here). National Cancer Institute (NCI) Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Results Program estimates in 2018, there were 140,250 new cases of CRC in the United States. Further breaking this statistic down, it is estimated only 97,220 of these cases are colon cancer, and furthermore, 61% of patients are diagnosed with disease in the metastatic state. Based on these statistics, we can see the estimated metastatic mBRAF CRC patients in the US (Table 1). The caveat here is that BEACON CRC is in the second- and third-line setting, but the ANCHOR CRC aims to move toward an expansion into the first line setting.

Number of Colon Cancer Diagnoses 2018 mBRAF Patients Metastatic mBRAF Patients (61%) Low mBRAF Estimate (8%) 97,220 7,778 4,744 High mBRAF Estimate (15%) 97,220 14,583 8,896

Table 1. Annual Metastatic mBRAF CRC patients

Now, let's look at some potential revenue estimates based on this information. The BEACON CRC safety lead in data presented demonstrated a median exposure of 7.9 months, we will round this to 8 months. Essentially, this means patients were taking Braftovi and Mektovi therapy for 8 months. We will assume each agent costs roughly $10,760 per month ($21,520 total per month). Each agent has a slightly different price, that is difficult to estimate based on rebates etc., so we will use this figure for a rough estimate. Below, in Table 2, we can see estimated annual revenue based on where one feels comfortable estimating the percent of mBRAF CRC and market share gathered. The main takeaway, in my eyes, from this estimate is that adding $100 million to the topline from the mBRAF CRC market will not require a large chunk of the market share. As a reminder, above it is estimated Array has earned a roughly 8% market share of the mBRAF melanoma market in just 6 months. Next, we will discuss how the recommendations for screening will also favor Array.

Percent of mBRAF CRC Market Metastatic mBRAF CRC Patients Market 5% 7.5% 10% 15% 20% Number of Patients Low mBRAF Estimate (8%) 4744 237 356 474 712 949 Annual Revenue Estimate (Thousand) - $40,839 $61,259 $81,678 $122,518 $163,357 Number of Patients High mBRAF Estimate (15%) 8896 445 667 890 1,334 1,779 Annual Revenue Estimate (Thousand) - $76,574 $114,860 $153,147 $229,721 $306,294

Table 2. Estimated Potential Revenue of Braftovi and Mektovi in Metastatic mBRAF CRC

BRAF Testing a Barrier to Market Penetrance

A potential concern voiced by investor is "are colon cancer routinely screened for BRAF mutations?" This type of question was raised for NTRK cancers following the approval of Loxo Oncology's larotrectinib. In this instance, for Array and CRC, the National Comprehensive Cancer Networks (NCCN) guidelines recommend that "all patients with metastatic colorectal cancer should have tumor tissue genotyped for RAS and BRAF mutations." These guidelines are often the backbone of patient management, testing, and therapy. In the conference call, Array admits BRAF testing is not always completed. As such, this is one of the reasons they have already launched an educational campaign for mBRAF CRC. The hope is that should the BEACON CRC interim analysis be positive, and the FDA approves this regimen, oncologists are prepared to more regularly test patients for mBRAF and identify patients eligible for this combination. This is a great move by management, showing clear vision and execution of their commercialization plan. Given the NCCN recommendations and educational campaign, I am less concerned that testing for BRAF mutations in CRC patients will be a barrier to market penetrance.

Takeaways and Conclusions

Array has positioned itself to grow revenue from multiple streams, several of which seem to be happening at once. The sales of Braftovi and Mektovi in the US are growing, while partners have gained approval outside the US and can begin growing sales. Furthermore, it is without a doubt Array's development of compounds played an integral part of the Loxo buyout, whose sales will also begin to ramp up. In addition to sales, Array stands to add significant revenue related to milestones and research activities. ASLAN has been quite active as of late and is prioritizing varlitinib. As Array returns to the lab and develops more novel compounds, there is the potential for significant growth of wholly owned candidates. The BEACON CRC interim analysis expected in 1H19 is likely the next large catalyst for this company, where a positive result would potentially lead an expanded label and larger addressable market. Based on the educational campaign, Array is already preparing for commercialization of this indication, setting them up for success. While this report focuses on Braftovi and Mektovi and the current financial position, there are additional significant drivers in development, including candidate ARRY-797, collaborations with immune-oncology players, AstraZeneca (AZN) litigation, and novel compounds. The licensing, development, and commercialization has been well executed thus far, providing an opportunity for those who trust management to continue this trend to be rewarded.

