Last Week's Fed Meeting And Employment Data Send Conflicting Signals To Markets

After a wild three-month period from October through December in the stock market, January has been a month of recovery. The S&P 500 index recovered more than half of the losses sustained during the fourth quarter of 2018 which is a significant feat given the decline of over 21% from the October peak to the December bottom.

Stocks declined for a myriad of reasons during the three-months. The fear of rising interest rates on the short, medium, and long end of the yield curve caused some investors to shun stocks in favor of fixed income instruments and safe havens like gold. The US Fed had taken a hawkish approach to monetary policy in 2018. At the end of 2017, the central bank told markets they expected to hike the Fed Funds rate three times in 2018, but in June the FOMC added a fourth rate increase to their agenda in response to robust economic growth. At the same time, the trade dispute with China has weighed on the Chinese economy which sent US stocks and other equity markets around the globe lower. When China comes down with an economic cold, the rest of the world tends to get the flu.

Last week, the Fed seemed to have backtracked on their hawkish path from last year. Alan Greenspan once said that the best position for the central bank is when the market has no idea if they plan to raise or lower rates at their monthly FOMC meeting. It is possible that under Chairman Powell, the Fed is now in that position. Last week's Fed meeting was a shift from a hawkish to a more patient and dovish position. If the interest rate environment remains static, it could be welcome news for many commodities prices as higher rates increase the cost of carrying long positions and inventories. Moreover, if US rates are not going to continue to rise as they had in 2018, it could cause the dollar to weaken which would add another bullish factor to the list when it comes to raw material prices.

The Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF product (DBC) holds a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts that reflect the overall trend of the asset class.

The Fed pivots from hawk to dove

On the final Wednesday of January, the FOMC met and left interest rates unchanged. The statement that followed the meeting told markets that the central bank would have more patience when it comes to tightening credit in the future. The Fed still has two 25 basis point rate hikes in their agenda for 2019, but the tone of the statement indicated that if economic conditions did not warrant raising the short-term Fed Funds rate, they might abandon their plans.

Meanwhile, the Fed also adopted a more flexible attitude towards the rote program of reducing their balance sheet. In the statement and Chairman Powell's press conference, they told markets that they plan to maintain an ample balance sheet and a change to the monthly roll off of government securities is not out of the question in the future. The bottom line from the January Fed meeting was that the central bank appeared to shift from their hawkish stance on monetary policy to a more accommodative posture.

Perhaps the most significant response from the market was the rally in stocks that followed the meeting.

As the daily chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights, the stock market moved higher in the aftermath of the Fed meeting. On Tuesday, January 29 the E-Mini traded to a low at 2628.50 but following the FOMC meeting it took off on the upside and traded to a high at 2737.75 by Wednesday, February 6.

The Fed pivoted from its hawkish stance, but on Friday, February 1 a piece of data suggested that the economy is experiencing significant growth and the Fed could shift back to its 2018 posture if the trend in the data continues over the coming weeks and months.

The employment data justify rate hikes

On Friday, February 1, the employment data told us that the economy continues to be on a roll. 304,000 new jobs and an increase of 3.2% in wages on a year-on-year basis was another data point that could cause the central bank's patience to wear thin. Higher wages create inflationary pressures on the economy, and the rate of inflation is one of the most significant factors the FOMC considers when it comes to monetary policy. The only negative piece of the employment report was a revision in the December numbers from 312,000 new jobs to 222,000. However, the latest figures were significantly higher than the market had expected.

The Fed governors will continue to be data hawks, and that will keep the market on the edge of their seats when it comes to future meetings.

The economy is keeping the market guessing

At their January meeting, the FOMC pointed to an easing of inflationary pressures as the price of energy declined over recent months. The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell from $76.90 per barrel at the beginning of October to a low at $42.36 on Christmas Eve which was the same day that the stock market fell to its low. The bottom in both markets came during the holidays and on low volume which is a classic sign of a blow-off low.

The markets will continue to guess what the Fed will do in the future as the central bank has vacillated from tightening credit to "patience" in their statement over the past months. Aside from the most recent message to the markets, in speeches Fed governors and Chairman Powell have been sending mixed signals to markets. Alan Greenspan would be proud of their pattern which is keeping the markets on their toes. The most recent reading from the short-term Eurodollar futures market is that the market is discounting any rate hikes in 2019, but that could be a leap of faith given the most recent employment numbers. Some market participants are calling the Fed's latest statement the "Powell put option" on the stock and bond markets, but I would not underestimate the Chairman's ability to pivot once again at the March meeting or later in 2019.

QT is unprecedented, which invites volatility

During his press conference, Chairman Powell said something that is worth noting as it is one of the most significant issues that the central bank, the economy, and all markets face at this time. The program of quantitative easing that was a simulative exercise to encouraged borrowing and spending and inhibit savings caused the central bank to slash the Fed Funds rate to zero percent and purchase government debt securities in the open market to keep rates low. In October 2017, the Fed began to allow those purchases to roll off their balance sheet. Just as QE was unprecedented, so is the unwind which amounts to quantitative tightening. Even if the Fed does not raise short-term rates by one basis point in 2019, QT will continue to put upward pressure on rates along the yield curve which will impact the bond market. Each month, $50 billion in government debt is coming back to the bond market which is a significant chunk that needs to find a home. The auction process could get sloppy if buyers decide they want a higher return for holding those securities.

QT is a program that could create lots of volatility over the coming months and years. The Fed installed a put option under the US government bond market for almost a decade, and now that the put option expired the potential for downdrafts in bonds and updrafts in rates is a function of the bids and offers in the market for the debt. However, the message that the Fed could adjust their program had a soothing effect on bonds that allowed stocks to continue their recovery that began in late December.

Another issue when it comes to a more dovish stance by the Fed is the path of least resistance for the dollar. The latest high in the dollar index came in mid-December as the market prepared for the final rate hike last year.

The dollar weakens in response to the Fed, which is good news for commodities prices

The dollar index fell to a low at 88.15 last February, and it has made higher lows and higher highs since it reached a bottom. One of the main reasons for the bullish pattern in the dollar is the widening gap between US and European interest rates. The euro currency accounts for 57% of the dollar index, and short-term European rates had not budged from negative forty basis points in 2018, and the latest message from the ECB is that they are unlikely to rise from that level in 2019. After the most recent Fed Funds hike, the gap between US and European rates is at the 2.65-2.90% level. Considering that the gap was at 40 basis points in late 2015, the growing yield on the dollar compared to the euro is a substantial reason to hold dollars which have boosted the value of the US currency.

As the weekly chart of the US dollar index illustrates, the dollar rose to its latest high at 97.705 in mid-December. Since then, the US currency has pulled back to the 96.12 level as of February 6.

The primary determinate of the path of least resistance of all markets is sentiment, and the currency markets are no exception. The dollar index had been rallying on the back of a hawkish Fed. A retreat from that posture and a pivot to "patience" could cause a continuation of selling in the greenback in the coming weeks and months.

Commodities are highly sensitive to moves in both the dollar and interest rates. A weaker dollar tends to cause the prices of commodities to rally, and a slowdown in rate hikes would also be supportive of raw material prices. The dollar is the world's reserve currency and the pricing benchmark for most commodities. The historical inverse relationship between the currency and commodities comes from the fact that in other nations that produce raw materials a falling dollar increases production costs causing prices to rise in dollar-terms to compensate for higher output expenses. At the same time, low or stable interest rates typically support commodities as they lower the cost of carrying long positions and inventories.

Moreover, it appears that China and the US are moving closer to a deal that would end the period of protectionism in the form of tariffs and retaliatory measures. Many commodities had been on the front lines of the trade dispute between the countries with the world's leading GDPs. The price of soybeans fell to a decade low when China canceled purchases for 2018 and 2019 last summer. Soybeans have since recovered around half their losses. The price of copper also fell since June moving from over $3.30 per pound to a low at under $2.55 in January. China is the demand side of the equation for the copper market and many other base metals and commodities given that it is the most populous nation on the earth. A trade deal would likely cause the prices of soybeans, copper and many other commodities to rise as it would be supportive of the Chinese economy which has suffered from sluggish growth because of the trade dispute with the US.

We could be coming into a period which will be a perfect bullish storm for commodities prices. A less hawkish or more dovish Fed would cause interest rates to stabilize and could send the dollar lower. A trade deal with China would increase demand as it would support an increase in global growth. If the stars line up over the coming weeks, we could be on the verge of a significant rally in the commodities asset class. Gold has already moved higher since mid-August, the price of copper was trading at a new high for 2019 on February 6, and crude oil climbed over the $55 per barrel level over recent sessions.

A continuation of the current trends in markets could foster a corrective move to the upside in the always volatile commodities asset class.

The Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF product tracks many of the leading commodities prices as it holds a diversified basket of raw material futures contracts. The fund summary for DBC states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return™. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in index commodities. The index commodities are Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI), Heating Oil, RBOB Gasoline, Natural Gas, Brent Crude, Gold, Silver, Aluminum, Zinc, Copper Grade A, Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and Sugar. The index is composed of notional amounts of each of these commodities.

The most recent top holdings include:

DBC offers abundant liquidity with $2.03 billion in net assets and an average of over 2.6 million shares trading each day.

Since 2007, DBC has traded from a low at $11.70 to a high at $46.63 per share. At $15.62 on February 6, the ETF is a lot closer to its lowest price in over a decade than to its high.

The current environment of a kinder and gentler US Fed and the high odds of a trade deal between the US and China could limit the downside in commodity prices while the upside potential could be explosive. Commodities are very volatile assets, and when they start to move higher, the prices tend to overextend on the upside. It could be the perfect time to add commodities exposure to your portfolio as prices are showing signs of bullish life.

Given that last Friday's employment report was another data point that will give the Fed reason to pause or offer the occasional hawkish statement, I would only buy DBC and the asset class on price weakness. However, over the coming weeks and months, commodities have the potential to make significant gains if sentiment continues to shift in markets.

