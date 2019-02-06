Global Oil Supplies Are Tightening

Floating storage is still elevated, so there's a bit of overhang to get through first before markets really tighten.

Oil prices are inching higher today with Brent outperforming WTI and widening the Brent-WTI spread to $8.6/bbl. This is rather surprising since EIA just reported that US exported ~2.8 mb/d of crude last week, so normally with such higher exports, Brent-WTI spread narrows. But the strength in Brent is evident today and we think it has something to do with the gauge that oil-on-water is moving lower.

Oil-on-Water

Following the brief dip in the middle of January, oil-on-water is once again moving lower with today's reading below ~970 mbbls. This is below the ~976 mbbls level we use to gauge the balance level of the oil market.

With oil-on-water going lower than ~976 mbbls, we expect floating storage 7+ days, which is a lagging indicator, to also start moving lower. Floating storage continues to be higher than the balanced level by ~18 mbbls, so this needs to be absorbed first before we see Brent move to ~$70/bbl.

Floating Storage 7+ Days

Floating storage was basically unchanged from yesterday. The acceleration upward has stopped and like the oil-on-water gauge indicates, floating storage should start to fall. Floating storage showed a drop to ~40 mbbls back in late January, a week or so later than oil-on-water's drop to ~976 mbbls.

Again, floating storage is a lagging indicator, but it is also a good indicator for us to gauge whether there is short-term oversupply in the market.

Brent Timespreads

Brent 1-12 timespreads just made a new high not seen since mid-November. This is supportive of the market's longer-term view of the supply/demand fundamentals. With the 1-12 timespreads in backwardation and breaking out, we think the upside momentum in Brent is underway. But first, we need the 1-2 timespreads to move into backwardation.

There was an improvement since yesterday as the 1-2 is now at -$0.05/bbl. Once this goes into backwardation, we think an influx of financial capital from the quant funds will push Brent above the ~$63.50/bbl breakout level. If this is supported by the physical market, then we should also see the 2-3 timespreads move into backwardation as well.

With a combination of stronger backwardation in the 1-12 and a move from contango to backwardation in the 1-2 and 2-3, we think Brent will breakout and head toward ~$70/bbl.

In addition, the market seems to be slightly front running the prospects that the builds in February won't be as large as the seasonal average. We think this may be the case with US crude imports this week coming in potentially ~500k b/d lower than the previous week and February imports to be lower by 400k b/d to 500k b/d from January levels.

Conclusion - Supply tightness is coming back to the oil market. There are still some small overhangs the market will need to get through first, but once the 1-2 and 2-3 month Brent timespreads go into backwardation, we think Brent will make a move to $70/bbl.

