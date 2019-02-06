Helmerich & Payne Took Flight With Pure Splendor

The formation of Helmerich & Payne Technologies along with the acquisition of Angus Jamieson Consulting may be a pivotal move for HP's success starting this year.

Stock price has a medium volatility varying from 50-58 in the last two weeks which is the new resistance-support level after ending its bearish trend in December until the early.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. simultaneously closed and opened its FY 2018 and FY 2019 with impeccable results as it permanently leaves its rock-bottom in 2016 and continues to soar high.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) is now really back on its feet after its sales drastically fell in 2016 and slowly redeemed itself in the following year. Then 2018 came and has been a more fruitful year for the company as it was able to fully recover while meeting increased demand and exploration for new resources. Despite the seemingly slowing oil industry hampered by price cuts, it ended its FY 2018 on September 30 with glorious results. It even stimulated its operations as it started its FY 2019 with larger values, thus, closing its first quarter with an even more positive outlook towards its business performance in the succeeding time series. The acquisition and investment decision during the first quarter will hopefully help it maintain and further boost its performance.

Income Statement

Its operating revenue sharply increased in 2018. It grew by about almost 700 million or 38% amounting to 2.5 billion from 1.8 billion and 1.62 billion in FY 2017 and FY 2016. On the other hand, its quarterly year-to-year comparison is even more impressive as its Q1 to Q2 and Q3 change varies from 30 to 50 percent. Its Q1 2019 also reported impressive sales which increased by 30% from 564 million to 740 million despite the lower prices set in the market. Thus, larger values are expected in 2019. Meanwhile, COGS is maintained at a manageable level which always results in high gross profit.

Its net income moved in a similar direction. Its sales fell in 2016 which is not surprising at all since HP had to contract due to decreasing prices and increasing taxes. Apparently, net income also fell by almost half a billion and even went lower at -130 million as it tried to recover in 2017. After all these, it fully redeemed itself in 2018 as it rose by 470% or 600 million. Now it's reported at 488.66 million though there have been net losses in Q2 and Q3 aggravated by a net loss from discontinued operations resulting to bottom line amount of -12.6 million and -8.73 million respectively. Nevertheless, it went back to Q3 at 2.35 million after accumulating earnings amounting to 11.08 million. Furthermore, it soars high in Q1 2019 as it earned another 15.83 million amounting to 18.18 million. This makes it even more impressive despite the expenses it incurred upon the formation of HP Technologies and acquisition of Angus Jamieson Consulting, it still managed to generate big bottom line earnings.

Its EPS has been increasing over time despite the changes in the number of shares. From -1.20 in 2017, it rose to 4.37 in 2018. Its quarterly EPS has been moving in a similar manner. Though, Yahoo Finance has a less positive estimation of EPS as its EPS (TTM) is -0.03. Its quarterly EPS in 2017 and 2018 faced a declining trend. From 4.57 in Q1 2018, it fell to -0.12 and -0.08 in Q2 and Q3 respectively. In Q4, it rose again to 0.02 before jumping to 0.17 in Q1 2019. Wall Street Journal is even more positive as it estimated its Q2 and Q3 EPS at 0.36 and 0.39 respectively.

Taken from HP's US SEC Filings

SEC Filings | Helmerich and Payne, Inc.

Taken from HP's US SEC Filings

SEC Filings | Helmerich and Payne, Inc.

Taken from HP's US SEC Filings

SEC Filings | Helmerich and Payne, Inc.

Taken from HP's US SEC Filings

SEC Filings | Helmerich and Payne, Inc.

Balance Sheet

The contracting of operations is reflected on the trend of its balance sheet, particularly on cash and PPE. But what affects it more is the company's discontinued operations. As it faced a decrease in revenue and increase in disposal of specific assets, the company's assets on BS decreased as well. This also affects the company's total assets.

The company's liabilities decreased as well. As the company is still generating a large amount of revenue at a decreasing trend, the company was still able to pay all its obligations. In 2017 and 2018, when the company's sales rose again, liabilities fell more.

Lastly, equity would be decreasing as well. However, it is still nice to see that the company had still large retained earnings despite its contraction in 2016 until early 2017. This means that the company would still be able to cover all its obligations such as payables and dividends with still large amount remained at that moment had it decided to pay all of those.

Taken from HP's US SEC Filings

SEC Filings | Helmerich and Payne, Inc.

As it the operations contracted in 2016 before restoring a year after, its net worth was affected. The movement of net sales mirrors the movement of net worth. This proves that the company's operations came back in 2017 and did very well in 2018 and Q1 2019 results to a higher amount.

Taken from HP's US SEC Filings

SEC Filings | Helmerich and Payne, Inc.

2018 still got the highest percentage. This means that the company had the greatest ability to generate earnings relative to purchased and invested assets in 2018. Given the upward slope of the linear trend, it can be seen that the company is already generating positive earnings again in 2018 at 7.6% which proves its ability as a company to put your investments into.

Dividends

Taken from NASDAQ Dividend History

The company has been generously distributing dividend throughout the years and kept doing so even if it contracted in 2016 and increased again when it went back in 2017. A usual question to this is how long the company can suffice its dividend payments to its shareholders. One must notice its increasing net sales when it went back to its usual amount of production. Also, one must not be confused with the drastic change in quarterly net income in 2018 as it was strongly driven by income from tax provision that was added to pretax income. Technically speaking, net income has been increasing throughout the year. Also, the company has a large amount in its retained earnings. This means that after the company covers all its obligations in a one-time payment, there will still be a large amount remaining.

The graph below shows how HP suffices its dividend payment should it be directly deducted from net income.

This chart mirrors the movement of ROA. Its bottom part is in 2016-2017 when the company chose to contract due to price cuts to lessen its negative. But it's visible that when the company decided to come back in 2018, its sales and net income rose sharply so did its ROA and net income after dividends.

Stock Price

The company has a bullish trend with medium volatility ranging between 50-58 which also seems to be its new resistance-support level after permanently leaving its bearish trend in December. The range of price variation plus its bullish movement will really benefit the short-term investors especially those who buy and sell stocks for a very short period of time. As the trend goes with its fundamentals in 2018 and Q1 grew stronger, the upward movement will most likely continue throughout the year.

Formation of Helmerich & Payne Technologies and Acquisition of Angus Jamieson Consulting

HP announced the opening of its newly formed entity, H&P Technologies. This will be of great use in terms of advanced technologies for drilling automation solutions, increase in accuracy, which in turn, will also increase its capacity to explore and develop reservoirs for oil producers as well as increase its production and boost its performance. Along with this is its acquisition of AJC which deals with training and consultancy using its software-based programs. The combination of more advanced technologies and the skills that will be offered by the acquired company will provide a greater opportunity for exploration and production and even generate more earnings ahead.

Key Takeaways

HP provides impressive fundamental results as its sales and net income continue to increase after its contraction in 2016. Discontinued assets provide gains which still helped the company as the liabilities declined fast. Its return on assets in 2018 is really impressive at 7.6% implying the company's ability to generate more earnings for every asset purchased and invested into.

For the investors:

Dividends kept rising throughout the years which is an assurance to all its long-term investors.

HP's stock price moves with moderate volatility and the bullish trend now and will continue to do so in February.

To meet its increasing demand and sales, HP introduced H&P Technologies and acquired AJC for more advanced equipment and promote accuracy to assist exploration and production companies.

Investment Decision

It is certain that the company will benefit both short- and long-term investors.

Short-term investors: It is visible that the price has been bullish since it left its bearish trend in December creating a higher resistance-support level. The price continues to go higher and is expected to do more as its Q1 positive results added value to the company complemented by the opening of its newly opened subsidiary and acquired company. Its medium volatility which moves more in an upward manner generally benefits the buy-and-sell investors and will generate instant earnings in a short span of time.

Long-term investors: Despite the slowing of the oil industry, the company still managed to generate earnings and pay dividends. In 2018, it fully recovered as its sales instantaneously increased which continued as it ended its Q1 with glorious earnings. Its increasing trend of ROA, large retained earnings, and sales will continue to suffice its obligations such as payables and dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.