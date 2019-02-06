EastGroup Properties: Do You Buy This 2.8%-Yielding Industrial REIT?

EastGroup has a list of development projects that should contribute to its rental revenue in 2019 and beyond.

The company should be able to benefit from favorable e-commerce trend in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

EastGroup Properties (EGP) delivered excellent Q3 2018 earnings with improvement in occupancy ratio and growth in same property net operating income. Looking forward to 2019, EastGroup should continue to benefit from the strong demand caused by the rise of e-commerce. In addition, the company has a rich pipeline of development projects that should contribute to its NOI in 2019 and beyond. It also has a solid balance sheet to support its development projects. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Hence, we think a pullback will provide a better entry point.

Recent Developments: Q3 2018 Highlights

In Q3 2018, EastGroup delivered a good quarter of growth. Thanks to strong demand, the company’s occupancy ratio increased to 96.3% in Q3 2018 from 95.8% a year ago. It also saw its SPNOI increased by 5% year over year. This has resulted in strong funds from operations growth of 8.3% year over year.

Reasons why we like EastGroup Properties

Looking forward to 2019, we still like EastGroup for the following reasons:

A focus in Sun Belt markets

EastGroup Properties owns a portfolio of industrial properties with a total gross leasable area of about 41 million square feet. As can be seen from the map below, the company’s portfolio is mostly located in United States’ Sun Belt regions. Texas represents about 35% of its net operating income in the first 9 months of 2018. Florida and California each represents about 28% and 14% of its total NOI, respectively. These markets have strong local economies growing faster than the U.S. economy.

E-commerce will continue to drive future growth

Types of industrial buildings that EastGroup owns include business distribution (88%), bulk distribution (9) and business service (3%). Most of its distribution properties are suitable spaces to be used for e-commerce. The rise of e-commerce and the demand for fast delivery has created strong demand for warehouses and fulfillment centres. We think EastGroup’s properties can act as last mile e-commerce locations. In PwC’s latest report, the article identified fulfillment centres and warehouse properties as the top two developments prospects for 2019. Similarly, fulfillment centres and warehouses are ranked first and third in terms of investment prospects for 2019. EastGroup’s focus on distribution properties enables it to be well positioned to benefit from this trend.

Favorable leasing spreads

The strong demand for industrial properties has resulted in favorable leasing spreads. In the first 9 months of 2018, EastGroup signed new and renewal leases with an average of 15.6% higher rental rates than its previous leases. The growth rate was driven by new/renewal rate increases in Florida (20% increase), California (20.6% increase), and North Carolina (20.6% increase). This is the main reason why the company saw good same property NOI growth rate of 4.5% in the first 9 months of 2018. With about 5 million square feet of lease expirations in 2019 (or 12% of EastGroup’s gross leasable area), EastGroup should be able to take advantage of this strong demand for industrial properties and renew its leases with much higher rental rates.

A rich development pipeline

EastGroup currently has 7 properties in the lease-up phase. The REIT also has 13 properties under construction (about 1.76 million square feet of leasable area). Six of these properties should reach completion in 2019. Average occupancy rate of EastGroup’s properties in the lease-up phase and under construction is about 43% at the end of September 30, 2018. We believe these projects should gradually contribute to its rental revenue throughout 2019.

Besides these properties, the company also has a list of prospective development projects (primarily lands for development) that consist of about 4.7 million square feet of developable area.

Strong balance sheet

EastGroup has a strong balance sheet with credit rating of Baa2 Stable assigned by Moody’s. Over the past few years, the company has improved its adjusted debt to EBITDAre ratio from the high of 6.11x in 2015 to 4.65x at the end of Q3 2018. The REIT’s debt leverage of 4.65x is comparable to its peers. EastGroup has also improved its interest and fixed charge coverage ratio from only 4.07x in 2014 to 5.77x at the end of Q3 2018.

Q3 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Adjusted debt-to-EBITDAre ratio 4.65x 5.44x 6.03x 6.11x 5.74x Interest and fixed charge coverage ratio 5.77x 5.19x 4.75x 4.43x 4.07x

Valuation: Fairly Valued

EastGroup estimates it will generate about $4.66-$4.68 of funds from operations per share in 2018. Its midpoint of the guidance represents an increase of about 9.6% from last year. Its price to 2018 AFFO ratio is about 20.8x. This is comparable to its industrial REIT peers. For example, Rexford Industrial (REXR) trades at a ratio of 19.1x and Prologis (PLD) trades at a ratio of 20.6x. We believe EastGroup is currently fairly valued.

A growing 2.8%-Yielding dividend

EastGroup currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.8%. The company has increased its dividend every year since 2012. In the past 5 years, its dividend yield has been in the range of 4.5% and 2.7%. Hence, its current dividend yield of 2.8% is towards the low end of its dividend yield range.

As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s dividend is safe with a sustainable FFO payout ratio of 62% in 2018 YTD.

Risks and Challenges

Supply Risks

As we can see from the chart, industrial properties under construction in 2017 have surpassed the peak reached before the Great Recession and remain quite elevated in 2018 (about 175 million square feet under construction). Perhaps, this is an indication that we are likely in the late cycle of this economic expansion. Although we think the demand for industrial properties due to the rise of e-commerce will be able to absorb these new properties, if a recession arrives, demand for industrial properties will weaken and EastGroup’s rental revenue may be impacted negatively.

Interest rate risk

EastGroup is also exposed to interest rate risk. Although we are not sure if the Federal Reserve will continue its trajectory to increase the overnight interest rate, if it does, it will increase interest expenses for its mortgages needing to be renewed.

Investor Takeaway

EastGroup should be able to continue its growth momentum thanks to strong demand for industrial properties. The company should be able to continue to grow its dividend in the near-term. The REIT is suitable for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Hence, we believe investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

