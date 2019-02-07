In June 2016, the citizens of the United Kingdom shocked the world when they narrowly voted to pass a referendum to divorce from the European Union. The British never jumped into the Union with both feet as they kept their identity by refusing the adopt only the euro as their currency. The British pound remained the nation's currency even though they were members of the EU.

A lot more than the English Channel divides the US from the rest of Europe. A long and storied history of wars and conflicts with their neighbors and the dominance of the British Empire contributes to the attitudes of the British towards their European neighbors and vice versa.

In the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, the pound tanked against the US dollar falling from the $1.50 level to $1.20. The price action was a sign that the market did not care for the divorce and would have rather see the UK remain a member of the union.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound product (NYSEARCA:FXB) does an excellent job tracking the price relationship between the British currency and the US dollar.

The pound waits for the next step in Brexit

Now that we are in February, the time is growing short for the settlement of the Brexit issue between the UK and the EU. The deadline stands at March 29, 2019, which is two years and two years and nine months after the referendum that started the wheels of divorce in motion. Anyone who has ever gone through the hardship of divorce knows that it rarely settles quickly. The more a couple owns together, and the longer they have been married, the more complicated it is to unwind, untangle, and come up with a fair deal. When it comes to a divorce between a nation and a union of countries, the issues are more than complicated. Moreover, both parties must continue to coexist in the European continent after the separation.

The British pound has been sitting around the $1.30 level against the dollar as it waits for the two parties to agree on the terms for divorce. With under two months to go before the deadline, the UK and EU are no closer to a settlement than they were last year at this time. The one thing that both sides agree on is that a hard Brexit where the deadline passes, the UK is no longer a member of the Union, and there is no agreement in place is unacceptable. There are too many issues facing each party in the divorce to allow a future without an understanding and contract or treaty in place to move forward, and as Prime Minister May has said, "get on with it."

The British currency favors ties with the EU

The end of 2018 was a rough period for British Prime Minister Theresa May. After spending months and years negotiating an agreement and plan acceptable to the European Union, her proposal was summarily rejected at home by the British Parliament. Members from both her Tory Party and the opposition Labour Party voted against the Brexit plan by a wide margin. However, the body stopped short of a total rejection of the Prime Minister by giving her a vote of confidence by a slim margin.

The Parliament told the Prime Minister to go back to the drawing board and negotiate a better deal with the EU.

The problem for the UK is that the leadership of the EU made it clear that there is no room for negotiation when it comes to the deal, they already accepted putting Prime Minister May in between a rock and a hard place.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange market seems to favor a friendly deal or no Brexit as opposed to the latest proposal or hard Brexit.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the initial reaction to the referendum was a move from $1.50 to $1.20 against the dollar from June 2016 through early 2017 as the ramifications of the divorce settled into the minds of investors, traders, and the world's central banks who are the most significant participants in the global foreign exchange market.

The rally that took the pound-dollar relationship back to a high at $1.4370 in early 2018 came as the dollar declined to lows, but the prospects for a negotiated settlement were looking good at the beginning of last year. The end of 2018 turned out to be a different story as Parliament's rejection sent the British currency back to a low at $1.2493 against the dollar in December.

The pattern of trading now suggests that the British currency is most likely to rally if Brexit does not happen at all.

The best news could be an extension

The UK and EU are playing a game of chicken as the deadline for a hard Brexit is approaching. However, the closer it comes, the higher the odds both sides will agree to an extension that could push the issue far into the future. Neither side wants the nightmare of a hard Brexit when it comes to borders with Ireland, immigration and employment matters, and trade between the UK and EU. Therefore, the chances are we will soon find out that the leadership in Brussels and London will strike a deal to kick the can down the road into 2020 or beyond. An agreement to extend would stand as a precedent that could cause a series of future extensions as it is unlikely that both sides will agree to compromise on the critical issues. The members of Parliament want a better deal, and the EU wishes to make any countries thinking of leaving the Union to think twice.

An extension would likely lift the value of the British pound against the dollar because it is a lot closer to the bottom end of its trading range that the top. Moreover, the dollar index seems to have lots of resistance at the end of December high in the aftermath of the Fed meeting which could provide support for the pound. At the same time, the most recent statement from the ECB told markets that the central bank has no plans to hike interest rates any time soon as the European economy remains sluggish.

Source: CQG

The chart of the pound versus the euro currency relationship shows that the British currency is at the bottom end of its price range.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, the pound is also close to the bottom end of its range against the US dollar. It is likely that an extension of the March 29 deadline for a hard Brexit is in the cards which will lead to a recovery rally in the British currency versus both the euro and the US dollar.

Levels to watch against the dollar

When it comes to the pound-dollar relationship technical support stands at the December low at $1.2479 and the January 2017 bottom at $1.2001. On the upside, the 2018 high at $1.4413 is the first line of defense for a rally, and then the pre-Brexit high at $1.5009 is the critical technical resistance level.

Based on its current level, there is plenty of room for the pound to recover in 2019, and I expect we will see a move to $1.40 before we see the December low. At $1.2980 on February 5, the risk-reward for the pound is now a 1:2 ratio favoring a long position for the British currency. We could see lots of price variance within the $1.25 to $1.40 range over the coming weeks as the deadline comes closer, but an extension would likely launch a relief rally for the pound. Moreover, an extension could lead to a second referendum over Brexit in the future. The June 2016 vote was so close that it would not be a stretch to see another vote tilt in the other direction and for Britain to ultimately remains within the Union. This divorce will go down in the history books as the most challenging separation in history. The period of trial separation since 2016 has yielded no settlement agreement and a mountain of legal fees. Divorce is a messy business, for individuals and countries.

FXB for the long side of the pound

The most direct route for a long position in the British pound versus the US dollar is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market or the futures arena. For those who do not venture into the FOREX or futures markets, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound product provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

The most recent rally in the pound took the British currency from a low at $1.2512 on the March futures contract on January 3 to a high at $1.3252 on January 25 or 5.9% higher.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXB moved from $122.01 to a high at $128.14 or just over 5%. The spike to the downside on January 3 occurred while the US stock market was closed during UK trading hours accounting for the differential between the move in the futures contract and the ETF.

I believe that the UK and EU have no choice but to extend the deadline for Brexit based on the current state of negotiations and that move will lift the value of the pound over the coming weeks and months.