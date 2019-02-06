BP: Strong Buy

BP pulled in billions of earnings and cash flow in the fourth quarter, despite a drop in energy prices.

BP (BP) is a " Strong Buy" after the release of strong fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday. BP raked in billions of dollars in earnings and cash flow in Q4-2018, despite a drop in price realizations. BP also retains upside potential as long as oil prices are rising and the U.S. economy remains in good shape. BP offers investors one of the highest yields in the sector, and the company has maintained its dividend payout during the last energy market downturn. Shares are sensibly valued given the strength of the value proposition. An investment in BP yields 5.7 percent.

BP - Fourth Quarter Snapshot

BP reported very good results for the fourth quarter. BP said it earned $3.5 billion in replacement cost profit before interest and tax, the company's proxy for earnings, in the fourth quarter compared to $2.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. BP's operating cash flow hit $7.1 billion which compares favorably to a cash flow of $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, despite a drop in price realizations in Q4-2018.

Source: BP Investor Presentation

Price realizations dropped in the fourth quarter due to growing investor fears over an economic slowdown, interest rate hikes, and an unresolved trade dispute between the United States and China. Though energy prices dropped precipitously in the last quarter of 2018, oil prices have rebounded in January and could edge even higher if the U.S. economy remains in shape and the trade conflict between the two largest economies gets resolved.

Data by YCharts

BP's dividend is sustainable based on cash flow. BP covers its organic capital expenditures and dividend payments with underlying cash flow in 2018. Hence, BP has a low adjustment risk. Also, investors should keep in mind that BP did not slash its dividend payout during the last brutal energy market downturn that lasted from 2014 until 2016.

Source: BP

A Yield Play

BP is a yield play, first and foremost. The British energy company offers income investors seeking access to a sustainable dividend the second-highest dividend yield in the sector, behind Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B).

Here's how BP compares against its U.S. and European peers in terms of dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

BP just raised its dividend 2.5 percent and will pay 10.25 cents/share going forward. The raise signals confidence in BP's cash flow and has been a positive catalyst for BP's stock: Shares popped 3.45 percent on Tuesday.

Valuation

BP is far from being overvalued. The energy company covers its dividend with cash flow and has free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment. Yet, BP's shares sell for just 11.6x next year's estimated earnings. Based on forward P/E ratios, BP ranks about mid-field in its peer group.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

BP is a highly cyclical energy play that depends on higher energy prices, especially with respect to crude oil. Falling energy prices and price realizations are, therefore, the single biggest risk factor for BP that investors have to account for. That being said, though, BP's dividend is covered with cash flow today and is not at risk of being cut any time soon, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

BP is a promising income play for investors that seek to capture an attractive dividend. BP's price realizations dropped in the fourth quarter, but the energy company, nonetheless, pulled in an enormous amount of earnings and cash flow which keeps supporting the dividend. Importantly, BP did not slash its dividend during the last energy market downturn, which raises confidence in the payout going forward. BP's dividend raise is the icing on the cake. Shares are affordable and have an attractive risk/reward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.