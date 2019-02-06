Crash Protection For 1-800-Flowers.com
by: David Pinsen
Summary
On his "Mad Money" show on Tuesday, Jim Cramer said he wouldn't be a buyer of 1-800-Flowers.com at its current level.
In light of that and the stock's recent spike upwards, I present two ways shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.
I conclude by noting the company's encouraging openness to dialogue with investors.
Photo via 1-800-Flowers.com's Twitter page.
Jim Cramer Warns Against Owning 1-800-Flowers.com
Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) have climbed 32% since Seeking Alpha contributor Vince Martin warned about its valuation last June.