Nvidia: Watch Q4 Results Like A Hawk

Nvidia (NVDA) reports its Q4 earnings on 14th February. The chipmaker slashed its sales guidance last week by a whopping 18.5%, which raised several questions about its growth prospects for FY19. So, Nvidia’s upcoming earnings call would be an opportune time for investors to get some answers. Specifically speaking, look for answers regarding how its channel demand is evolving, when its 7nm consumer cards are tentatively coming out and how the management is planning to regurgitate overall growth in the year ahead. These factors can potentially determine where its shares head next, so let’s take a look.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

Channel Demand

It’s no secret that the crypto-boom is over for GPU manufacturers. Mining farms have migrated away from GPUs, thanks to a myriad range of ASICs introduced of late and falling crypto prices encouraging the transition. Unfortunately for Nvidia and its shareholders, this means one of its major areas of growth has dried off. This is actually evident in the chart below; Nvidia’s Gaming sales (including mining and gaming GPU sales) plunged sequentially in its latest Q3. Note that its gaming sales in Q3 have generally registered strong growth coming in from Q2, but not this time. The company's Q4 is usually the strongest sales quarter for gaming, but it may be soft this year.

(Source: Business Quant)

I say this because Nvidia’s top brass lowered their Q4 sales guidance via an earnings pre-announcement issued last week. They blamed a slowdown in China, amongst a range of other factors (emphasis is mine):

In Gaming, NVIDIA’s previous fourth-quarter guidance had embedded a sequential decline due to excess mid-range channel inventory following the crypto-currency boom. The reduction in that inventory and its impact on the business have proceeded largely in line with management’s expectations. However, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, particularly in China, impacted consumer demand for NVIDIA gaming GPUs. In addition, sales of certain high-end GPUs using NVIDIA’s new Turing™ architecture were lower than expected. These products deliver a revolutionary leap in performance and innovation with real-time ray tracing and AI, but some customers may have delayed their purchase while waiting for lower price points and further demonstrations of RTX technology in actual games.

But let’s rewind a bit here. Colette Kress of Nvidia had noted in the company's Q3 earnings call, held in November:

Our outlook assumes that channel inventory weeks approach normal levels exiting Q4 and that gaming and demand increases in Q4 compared with Q3.

It doesn’t seem like things are going as per management’s expectations. If channel inventory were normalizing and distribution partners were done digesting excess inventory, then Nvidia probably wouldn’t have had to lower its guidance in the first place. So, it’s hard to believe the statement that the slowdown is in line with the management’s expectations.

In fact, RBC analyst Mitch Steves noted recently that Nvidia has understated its revenues attributable to crypto-demand by about $1.3 billion. If that’s the case, then its inventory correction can spill over to Q1 and result in a prolonged slowdown for the company. This is in contrast with its management’s prior statement that inventory levels would normalize exiting Q4.

So, investors should look for a firm answer regarding how long would it take for its channel inventory to normalize. This would not only confirm if Steve Mitch was right, but would also shed light on whether Nvidia's slowdown is over or if it's going to prevail for a few more quarters. If its crypto sales figure was understated, then the company's channel inventory correction could last for a few more months at least. So, investors should closely monitor this item.

Learning and Adapting

Besides, in the PR statement shared above, management stated that their Turing GPU sales were lower than expected, as some customers have deferred their purchases in order to wait for prices to fall a bit.

It would be interesting to know how Nvidia’s management is looking to tackle this situation. If management is just going to maintain its price points, then AMD Inc. may swoop in and capitalize on the opportunity. We’re already seeing AMD’s latest Radeon VII competing neck and neck with Nvidia’s high-end RTX 2080. So essentially, being rigid with pricing may preserve Nvidia’s ASPs or maybe even deliver some growth on that front, but it could come at the cost of its market share, which might not be a smart business move.

Alternatively, Nvidia could cut the prices of its flagship Turing GPUs, but then it would get difficult for the chipmaker to grow its ASPs. This direction is likely going to preserve its market share, but it may not go down well with investors.

The chipmaker can also fast-track the commercial rollout of its next-gen 7nm-based GPU line-up sometime in 2019. It might trigger an upgrade spree amongst customers, reinvigorate channel demand and help the company defend its turf against AMD, but accelerating the release of its next-gen cards might shorten the revenue lifecycle of its Turing line-up, so that’s a catch-22 situation.

Another move for the company would be to introduce more budget-range Turing SKUs. That way, the chipmaker’s GPU prices would be spread out, there would be relatively more SKUs to pick from, and so, consumers may not defer their purchases. This move might as well help Nvidia in limiting AMD’s market share gains, but that’s just conjecture at this point, since the latter hasn’t yet revealed its entire 7nm-based GPU line-up.

Nvidia seems to be facing a demand bottleneck in the datacenter segment as well. It noted in its PR statement issued last week:

In Datacenter, revenue also came in short of expectations. A number of deals in the company’s forecast did not close in the last month of the quarter as customers shifted to a more cautious approach.

We don’t know yet what the term “cautious approach” means.

Are datacenter customers too waiting for enterprise card prices to fall? and/or; Waiting for AMD’s next-gen cards and then deciding what to purchase? and/or; Going slow on spending due to the macroeconomic conditions? and/or; Not seeing any value in Nvidia’s latest cards?

So, it would be interesting to know management’s take on the same and how they’re going to tackle the demand problem in both consumer and enterprise cards. The chart attached below shows that both end-markets are very important for the chipmaker, as they collectively account for over 80% of its overall sales.

(Source: Business Quant)

Takeaway

With that said, all eyes should be on Nvidia’s guidance for Q1 and for the next fiscal year. It would indicate for how long the company's temporary dull phase would last and if management actually has things under control.

The chart attached below would indicate that Nvidia’s growth rate came down post Q2. So, an upbeat guidance would only reassure shareholders that the chipmaker is still a growth company and an attractive investment option. A dull guidance, on the other hand, might suggest that Nvidia’s problems aren’t over yet, and it might drive investors to exit their positions and maybe even attract shorting activity to a certain extent.

Data by YCharts

But overall, I’d like to remind readers that every company goes through temporary phases of slowdowns. Writing a company off because it had a soft quarter or two might not be a rewarding move in the longer run. It would be prudent for readers and investors to seek answers to the above-mentioned key items in Nvidia’s upcoming earnings call, gain clarity about the whole situation and then reassess their investment thesis.

I personally believe that investors with a long-term view should consider accumulating NVDA shares if they fall further. After all, Nvidia is still a leading GPU manufacturer, has exposure to several high-growth markets and has a think tank that has time and again invested in up-and-coming fields to drive the company’s overall growth. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.