My Big Bet On Adobe
About: Adobe Inc. (ADBE)
by: Yanni Lodato
Summary
Adobe offers a venerable brand with significant competitive advantages.
The company displays a sound financial positioning.
Although not presently a buy, Adobe is a stock to put on the watchlist.
Warren Buffett advocates finding companies that possess "a competitive moat" or in other words, a business that exhibits substantial competitive deterrents. Adobe (ADBE) epitomizes Buffett's notion of an anti-competitive business.