Boeing Is 15.4% Of The Good Business Portfolio; Hold, Sell, Trim Or Buy?

Boeing's three-year forward CAGR of 14% is great and will give you good growth with the increasing need for aircraft that have better fuel efficiency and longer flight distance.

Boeing has increased its dividend for ten of the past ten years and presently has a yield of 2.1%, which is a bit above average.

This article is about Boeing (BA) and why it's a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. Boeing is the largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft in the world.

Boeing is 15.4% of The Good Business Portfolio. BA has had good times in the recent two years and has been slow the previous three years. The growth is just the beginning with Boeing as they continue to grow with the need for new and better aircraft. Cash flow is increasing on the 787, and the KC-46A program has started bringing in cash as they deliver the planes.

If you want details on individual aircraft parameters, please read the articles by Dhierin Bechai; he is the most detailed contributor on Boeing and the commercial aircraft market. I suggest you read his articles in addition to mine if you own Boeing or are thinking of buying now.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Boeing has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for the year 2016 and 2017. It hit a three year period of flat prices from 2014-2016 while the 787 problems were worked out. This year has seen the price going up strongly as a result of the beat on the earnings reported January 30, 2019.

Fundamentals of Boeing will be reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering for the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Boeing passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Boeing does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with ten years of increasing dividends and a 2.1% yield. Boeing is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income growth investor with more to come from the increased cash flow in 2019. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 44%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by developing new aircraft, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $8 Billion. BA easily passes this guideline. BA is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $221 Billion well over the guideline target. Boeing's 2019 projected cash flow at $17.5 Billion is great, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 14.0% easily meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Boeing can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States and foreign economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. BA passes this guideline since the total return is 181.0%, more than the Dow's total return of 39.66%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $30,300 today. This makes Boeing a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow with the need for more fuel-efficient aircraft. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. BA's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with an increased target price to $500, passing the guideline. BA's price is presently 24% below the target. BA is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 25, making BA a fair buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants great future total return growth and an above average increasing the dividend. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and an above average yield makes BA a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes BA interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy grows and you have income for the dividend growth investor as a plus.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Boeing beats big against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 181.0% makes Boeing a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. BA has an above average dividend yield of 2.1% and has had increases for ten of the past ten years making BA also a good choice for the dividend income growth investor. The Dividend was last increased in December 2018 to $2.06/Qtr. from $1.71 or a 20% increase.

DOW's 49.0 month total return baseline is 39.66%

Company Name 49.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Boeing +181.0% +141.34% 2.1%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 30, 2019, Boeing reported earnings that beat expected by $0.91 at $5.48 and compared to last year at $3.06. Total revenue was higher at $28.3 Billion more than a year ago by 14.3% year over year and beat expected revenue by $1.44 Billion. This was a great report with bottom line beating expected, and the top line is increasing and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in late April 2019 and is expected to be $4.23 compared to last year at $3.64, a nice increase.

The graphic below shows the end of year earnings and revenues.

Source: Boeing 4th quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Boeing is the largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft worldwide and also has a significant military aerospace business.

As per Reuters excerpts:

The Company's segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry. The Commercial Airplanes segment also produces commercial aircraft and offers a family of commercial jetliners. The BDS segment's operations involve research, development, production, modification, and support of the products and related systems.

Overall Boeing is a great business with 14% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more new aircraft. The great earnings and revenue growth provides BA the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with gains from the 787, 777 and KC-46A programs. The graphic below shows the summary of important events of 2018 that will keep Boeing growing.

Source: Boeing 4th quarter earnings call slides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From January 30, 2019, earnings call Dennis A. Muilenburg (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President) said:

Boeing delivered strong 2018 financial results that included record revenue, earnings per share and operating cash flow, driven by record commercial aircraft deliveries, higher defense space and securities and services volume, and strong performance. And all of our three businesses increased their backlog in 2018. For the full year, we generated record operating cash flow of $15.3 billion. We repurchased 26.1 million shares for $9 billion and made dividend payments totaling $3.9 billion in 2018.We continue to deliver on our commitment to returning cash to shareholders while investing in our people, innovation and future growth. In December, our Board of Directors authorized a new $20 billion share repurchase program and a 20% increase in our quarterly dividend. BDS made progress on a number of critical program milestones, including delivering the first two KC 46 tankers to the U.S. Air Force earlier this month. Two more tankers have been accepted by the Air Force, and we expect to deliver these aircraft imminently. We look forward to working with the Air Force and the Navy during their initial operational test and evaluation of the KC-46, as we further demonstrate the operational capabilities as this next generation aircraft across refueling, mobility and combat weapon system missions. Additionally, we receive the contract provide the second KC-46 international tanker to Japan.

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Boeing business and shareholder return with an increase in future cash flow growth. BA is growing again as it did in 2013 and 2017 with a good economy.

The graphic below shows management's increased guidance for the 2019 year.

Source: Boeing 4th quarter earnings call slides

Takeaways

Boeing is a good investment choice for the income investor with its above-average yield and dividend growth and a great choice for the total return investor. Boeing is 15.4% of The Good Business Portfolio and is in trim position. I have been greedy and have let Boeing grow to a large position of the portfolio, and I ask the Seeking Alpha readers, what should I do: Hold, Trim, Buy or Sell? If you want growing dividend income and great total return, BA may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.7% of the portfolio; I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. (O), I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19 the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair but and the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10 trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don’t want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10 the portfolio added starter position of VISA (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson is 8.1% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) is 8.7% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.9% of the portfolio and Boeing is 15.4% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 24% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, PEP, PM, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, SLP, EOS, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.