Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR) CEO John Hellmann on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Walsh - EVP and Global Corporate Development

John Hellmann - Chairman and CEO

Timothy Gallagher - CFO

Michael Miller - President of North American Operations

David Brown - COO

Conference Call Participants

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group

Allison Landry - Credit Suisse

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Company

Christian Wetherbee - Citigroup

Justin Long - Stephens

Diane Huang - Morgan Stanley

Ken Hoexter - Merrill Lynch

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Genesee & Wyoming Q4 2018 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Matt Walsh, Executive Vice President and Global Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Matthew Walsh

Thank you for joining us today on Genesee & Wyoming's Q4 2018 earnings call. Please note that we will be referring to a slide presentation during today's call. These slides are posted on the Investors page of our website, www.gwrr.com. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures disclosed on this conference call to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are likewise posted on the Investors page of our website. We will start with the Safe Harbor statement and then proceed with the call.

Some of the statements we will make during this call, which represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which provides a Safe Harbor for such statements. The use of words such as estimate, anticipate, plan, believe, could, expect, targeting, budgeting or similar expressions are intended to identify these statements and are subject to a number of risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, including but not limited to facts that we’ll discuss later and the factors set forth in our filings with Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties of such statement. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements we make will be realized. We do not undertake and expressly disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, but as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law and you should recognize that this information is only accurate as of today’s date.

On the call today we have four speakers, our Chairman and CEO, Jack Hellman, our Chief Financial Officer T.J. Gallagher, our Chief Operating Officer, David Brown and our President of our North American Operations, Michael Miller.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Jack Hellman.

John Hellmann

Thank you, Matt and welcome to G&W’s earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2018. As always we'll start our call this morning with safety.

On slide number three, you'll see that we completed 2018 with a safety index of 0.84 injuries per 200,000 man hours, make us three to four times safer than other short line and regional railroads but unchanged from 2017. These safety results are short of our industry leading standards and we've rolled out several initiatives to improve our rail, terminals and trucking safety in 2019.

Turning to slide number four and highlights from the fourth quarter. We reported diluted EPS of $0.94 in Q4 2018 compared with $6.81 last year. Our adjusted diluted EPS were $1, which was 10% above the midpoint of our guidance and a 30% increase over the fourth quarter of 2017.

In North America, which represents 80% of our operating income. We had uniform strength in our carloads with key drivers including coal, metals and petroleum products. In Q4 2018 our North American operations had 5.8% carload growth, a 250 basis point improvement in operating ratio, incremental margins of 75% and a 17% increase in operating income. These results more than offset the adverse impact of Hurricane Michael, which caused significant damage to rail and customer facilities and costs us approximately $2 million in the fourth quarter.

I'd like to recognize the tremendous efforts of our team on the Bay Line and Panama City, Florida who successfully put the railroad back in service after the hurricane and helped our customers resume shipments far sooner than we anticipated.

Now turning to our 51% owned Australian operations and our UK/Europe business, which together represent roughly 20% of operating income. In Australia, Q4 2018 results were in line with our outlook with softer export coal to end the year. In the UK/Europe, our results were below our outlook primarily due to a lease accounting adjustments and lower intermodal traffic. Overall in Q4 2018, our relative weakness overseas was more than offset by the strong financial performance in North America.

Finally, in the fourth quarter of 2018 we purchased 2.4 million shares at an average price of approximately $78 leaving approximately $335 million available under our share repurchase plan.

Now turning to slide five and our annual results. In 2018 we reported diluted EPS of $4.03 versus $8.79 in 2017. Our adjusted diluted EPS increased 32% to $3.85. In addition, we generated record free cash flow in 2018. It's worth highlighting that our adjusted free cash flow before new business investments and government grant matches increased 21% to $326 million in 2018 and at 133% of reported net income our 2018 free cash flow conversion was consistent with our long-term target of 120%.

As you can see the combination of our high cash flow generation and our recent share repurchases yields free cash flow per share that is very strong.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, T.J. Gallagher to discuss the details of the fourth quarter. After that, I'll return to discuss our outlook for 2019. T.J.?

Timothy Gallagher

Thanks, Jack and good morning, everyone. Please turn to slide six and a comparison the last year. Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS increased $0.23 or 30%. North America provided $0.29, including $0.17 from the lower U.S. tax rate, with slightly weaker results in Australia and the UK for the reasons that Jack has already mentioned.

Now let's go to the segments starting with North America on slide seven. Same railroad North American traffic for the fourth quarter increased 6.5% year-over-year, with strength across most commodity groups, the largest of which were in coal, metal and petroleum products. Coal volumes increased just over 10,000 carloads or 19%, primarily due to favorable weather, inventory restocking and new business. Metals traffic increased roughly 6,300 carloads or 20%, with higher shipments of scrapped and finished steel.

Finally, petroleum products increase approximately 5,300 carloads or 22%, primarily due to higher U.S. NGL and LPG shipments as well as higher fuel oil traffic in Canada.

Now before I move on to North American pricing please note that we have included a full year comparison of our U.S. carloads to Class I traffic in an appendix on slide 31. As you'll see excluding intermodal traffic our U.S. carload growth was 3.6 percentage points higher in 2018 than in Class I primary due to stronger coal, metals and other consumer related commodity such as lumber and waste.

Now let's turn to slide eight. Our North American core price increase in the fourth quarter was around 3%, bridging our core price increase to our reported increase in average of this per carload of 1.3% were adverse customer and commodity mix and a weaker Canadian dollar, partial upset by higher fuel surcharges.

The unfavorable changes in customer mix were primarily in coal, where we had a new customer startup in 2018, and an increase in lower rate of traffic. Agricultural products which had a shorter average length of haul and also in other commodity traffic, which was primarily a decrease in higher rated wind and turban traffic. The adverse commodity mix included a relative increase in commodities such as coal, and intermodal and a relative decrease in chemicals.

Now turning to slide nine and North American revenues. Revenues increased $17.8 million or 5.6% with the same broad growth you saw in the carload slide. Now moving to 10 and North American operating income. Excluding currency North American adjusted operating income grew 18.2% and our adjusted operating ratio improved 280 basis points. Net of higher fuel surcharges and expense, our adjusted incremental margins were 80% in the quarter.

Now turning to Australia on slide 11. Australia revenues were down $4.4 million or 5.8%, primarily due to a weaker Australian dollars. Excluding FX, revenues were roughly flat as higher metallic ores and intermodal revenues were offset by lower drought-impacted agricultural products.

Now slide 12. Excluding currency, Australia adjusted operating income was down $3.3 million, which was split roughly 60-40 between coal and agricultural products. The contribution from coal was lower, primarily due to higher costs for additional locomotive drivers brought on for new business and a change in the mix of coal traffic. The lower ag products income was the result of a drought.

Now let’s turn to UK/European operations on slide 13. UK/Europe same railroad revenues increased $2.8 million or 1.7%. Excluding the currency impact however same railroad revenues increased $8 million or 5%, primarily due to higher revenues from UK intermodal, UK road, as well as higher aggregates revenues in Poland, partially offset by lower UK infrastructure services.

Now slide 14. Excluding currency, UK same railroad adjusted operating income decrease $1.6 million, result included a $1 million benefit from restructuring initiatives. But this was more than offset by the impact of the $1.5 million lease accounting adjustment, higher driver costs and lower infrastructure services.

Before I turn the call back over to Jack to introduce our outlook for 2019, let me refer you to our earlier Safe Harbor statement that noted that these statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ from our current expectations. These statements represent management's expectations regarding future results as of today February 6, 2019 and we do not undertake any obligation to update this information. Jack?

John Hellmann

Now let's turn to slide 16. Our outlook for 2019 is 12% to 17% growth and adjusted diluted earnings per share and 12% growth in our free cash flow before new business developments and grant matches. With $365 million of expected free cash flow and a share count of 57.6 million shares we anticipate free cash flow per share will remain strong in 2019. Finally, assuming no acquisitions or further share repurchases we expect leverage of 2.5 times net debt to EBITDA at year-end 2019.

Now let's turn to 2019 revenues. As a result of the ERS sale of Europe, two lease return in Canada and he strong U.S. dollar impacting currency translation. It's generally easiest to look at our outlook by geography on a same railroad basis in local currency. In North America, we're expecting same railroad revenue growth of approximately 3%, driven by 2% volume growth and 3% rate growth, with the weaker Canadian dollar and our projected mix of business slowing the overall growth rate.

In Australia, we expect revenue growth of 2% in Australian dollars, but higher steam coal shipments in New South Wales, offset by the impact of another draught as well as a shorter length of haul for certain metallic ore shipments on the north south corridor.

Finally, in the UK/Europe, we expect 2019 same railroad revenue growth of 6% in British pounds led by new aggregate contracts starting in Q4 2019 as well as increased infrastructure services starting in Q2 2019.

Now turning to operating margins by geography. We expect our North America operating ratio to improve 100 basis points to 73% to 74% and Australian operating ratio also to improve 100 basis points to approximately 75%. In the UK/Europe, we are expecting an operating ratio of approximately 97% to 98%. On a run-rate basis, our operating ratio is around 96% adjusting for the full year impact of the new contracts. In a moment, we'll discuss the current initiatives underway for further improvements to UK margins.

Next, I'd like to discuss major initiatives in each of our three geographies that provide support to our outlook for 2019. Starting on slide 17, I'll highlight four key initiatives in North America. The first is the implementation of our Roots Reset program to 30 additional railroads in 2019. This program has been place since 2017 and was designed to focus on a short lines entrepreneurial routes and ensure we are constantly reviewing class one and customer service plans to optimize our operations and maximize our return on capital.

We deployed the program on 40 railroads from 2017 to 2018 and estimate that we unlocked approximately $16 million of operating income. For the 2019 program, we expect the benefits from the 30 new railroads to become apparent later this year and into next, and we included a small portion of the expected benefits in our outlook.

Turning to slide 18, we continue to be focused on maximizing the industrial development opportunities on our short lines. In 2018 for example, we landed 12% of a 125,000 carload pipeline of projects thereby adding 15,000 annual carloads. In 2019, our project pipeline is bigger at 170,000 carloads. So we're optimistic that we can unlock even higher new carload generation in 2019 and beyond.

Turning to slide 19, we will also continue rolling out various technology initiatives in 2019. For example, last year we tested a mobile tracking and railcar visibility app at a customer facility that resulted in 7% carload growth. Given the positive carload results, we're rolling out the GE transportation software in four additional locations and two additional customers in 2019.

Separately, we have a technology initiatives to further enhance operating efficiency as we're deploying new operational dashboards at 110 of our short line railroads to enhance local decision making and unlock daily efficiencies. As an example, the screen graph on the slide gives you stats of how railroad general manager can easily see the status of railcars online.

Finally on slide 19, I should note our focus on the extension of the U.S. short line tax credit. The tax credit has strong support in the new Congress and bills for a permanent expansion have recently been introduced in both the house and senate. With a potential benefits of $0.60 per share to support investments in our real infrastructure, we are fortunate that the short line tax credit seems to be that rare piece of legislation with true by partisan support.

Now let’s turn to slide 20 and Australian initiative for 2019 and beyond. Much of our new business development focus has been on New South Wales where we’ve added two new coal train sets in 2018. The new train sets are being used to handle increasing spot coal charges supported by contracts that we have recently signed with three of the largest producers of New South Wales.

Keep in mind that these two train sets are backed up by a volume commitment starting in 2021 that was part of the original Glencore transaction and is expected to add approximately 10 million additional tons of coal per year or roughly 100,000 carloads in two years' time. Given market demand, please note that we also expect to be adding at least one more train set in 2019 in conjunction with appropriate customer contracts. Meanwhile in South Australia and the northern territory various mining and other projects are under development.

Now let’s turn to slide 21 and UK/Europe initiatives for 2019 and beyond. While T.J. will provide details in a moment, I’d like to start with some context for the restructuring in the U.K. In early 2018 we started with G&A reductions as well as an intense focus on equipment optimization as we part or return to excess locomotives at wagons.

In mid-2018 the U.K. rail market began to improve significantly causing us to pause in parking certain locomotives as we competed for new business. In fact the improving demand environment combined with driver retirements and hiring by passenger companies put pressure on our driver pool making driver retention a key focus over the past five months.

Finally, in Q4 2018 we won the largest aggregates contract in the U.K. and may have to combine with other new aggregates business is expected to add over 100,000 annual carloads starting later in 2019. This 10% increase in our both rail traffic along with our successful bid to provide infrastructure services to network rail over the next five year period starting April 2019 provides a solid foundation for our U.K. business.

However significant work remains different the operating efficiencies in the U.K. and we have multiple initiatives underway to carry us from 2019 to 2020. First, during the midst of additional G&A reductions and our nearing completion of a back office consolidation and relocation to Birmingham.

Second, we are investing in several technologies to improve our rail and terminal efficiency. Third, we are seeking to optimize our wagon fleet through a combination of measures including a better shop location near Felixstowe and exiting old leases of less efficient wagons to create more standardized and efficient train sets.

Finally, we continue to focus on optimizing pricing along our entire logistics chain of rail, road and terminals. Despite of this high current operating ratio the bottom line is that our current UK business has run rate EBITDA of approximately $66 million and we expect to make significant additional improvements to reach our low-90s operating ratio target by the end of 2021. There’s considerable work to be done, but the efficiency opportunity is clear.

Now, I’d like to turn the call back over to T.J. to review the details of our 2019 outlook. T.J.?

Timothy Gallagher

Thanks, Jack. So now for a few more details on our outlook for 2019. Please turn to slide 22 for a snapshot of the key figures. We expect revenues around $2.36 billion and an operating ratio of between 80% and 81%. Net interest expense is expected to be around $100 million and we expect a tax rate of approximately 27%. The bottom line is that we expect diluted EPS in the range of $4.30 to $4.50 with 57.6 million shares outstanding.

For reference I’ve included in the appendix on slide 32 a distribution by quarter of revenues, operating income as well as EPS growth. Finally as Jack mentioned already, we expect free cash flow in 2019 of $300 million or $365 million, excluding new business and grant funded projects.

Now let’s turn to slide 23 and a breakout by segments. On slide 23 we provide revenues and operating income ranges by segment, as well as our carload growth, pricing and currency assumptions and CapEx spending. Our core CapEx across the segment is broadly consistent with the guidance we provided at our last Investor Day with UK a little bit higher due to the timing of locomotive overhaul cycles.

I've also included a split of the EBITDA by segment as a proxy for the cash flow generation for each segment. As you can see, North America by far the largest contributor at 74% of consolidated EBITDA, with Australia providing 18% and UK/Europe 8%. Now keep in mind that we own 51% of Australia. So in economic terms, Australia is really about the same size as UK/Europe and North America represents the rest. Now I'd like to spend a few minutes more talking about North America and UK/Europe to provide some additional color on 2019.

On slide 24 is a breakdown of the same railroad carload growth in North America. You'll see the overall growth is negatively impacted by weaker agricultural products and relatively flat energy related traffic. Our core consumer and industrial traffic, which represents 60% of our carloads however are expected each to grow by 4%, with uniform increases across most commodity groups.

Now let's move to slide 25. Given the late year timing of the new business, starting in 2019, the UK/Europe run rate operating income is $8 million higher than our full year expected results. In addition to the impact of the new business the bridge on this slide shows the startup costs as well as the annualized benefit of 2019 restructuring activities. Partially offsetting these run rate increases are higher costs, primarily from the new shared service center we are opening in Birmingham mid-year.

In 2020 however, we expect to reduce costs by roughly $2.5 million through greater efficiencies after the shared service center is up and running and through other technology initiatives that are underway this year.

Last, given the changes in our UK restructuring plans due to stronger commercial demand, I've updated our original UK restructuring analysis from May 2018 to reflect our current views, which you can find in the appendix on slide 33. The principal changes are a reduced locomotive fleet rationalization of a slightly weaker British pound.

Now turning to slide 26 and 2019 capital expenditures. We expect our core capital expenditures to be slightly higher in 2019, primarily due to higher track and facility spending, partially offset by lower equipment capital. Grant match spending of $30 million dollars is much higher than the typical $10 million to $15 million we see, reflecting the success we've had in securing government funded projects to upgrade our railroads. Finally businesses development capital is expected to be approximately $35 million, most of which is for new equipment in Australia.

Slide 27 shows the calculation of our free cash flow outlook. And now let's finish up on slide 28 in the balance sheet. We ended the year with net debt to capitalization of 40%, net adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.8 times and over $460 million available under our revolver.

And with that, I'll turn over the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions]. Our first question will come from Bascome Majors with Susquehanna. Please go ahead.

Bascome Majors

Hey, good morning and thanks for taking my questions. T.J. or Jack, I was hoping you guys could step back and give us a little more information about the decision to start issuing adjusted EBITDA guidance in the kind of adjustments we should expect to see in that EBITDA number going forward. Any other plans to push further into a more cash flow oriented messaging and guidance strategy with the investment community. Thanks.

John Hellmann

Yes. I don't think -- I'll answer the adjusted EBITDA is just doing the math of adding the DNA. So I wouldn't read anything into that per se. That was just information to help you do the math. And sometimes people forget that we only own 51% of Australia.

Sometimes people forget how much EBITDA comes from the UK overall because its margins are so narrow. And it let you see on a proportionately -- on an economic basis about 85% of our business is North America and 15% is elsewhere. So that was the purpose of that split out that T.J. put on that power point slides.

With respect to free cash flow, we emphasize it to the maximum degree that we can and that's why you can hear in my comments I spent quite a bit of time emphasizing the free cash flow generation. When we look at railroads and value and railroads that's what we look at when we look at share repurchases relative to other uses of capital that's also what we look at. And so, we try to make that as transparent as we can so people could draw their own conclusion not appropriate value.

Bascome Majors

All right, thank you.

John Hellmann

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And next, we will go to Allison Landry with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Allison Landry

Thanks, good morning. I wanted to ask about the guidance for North American volume growth. And if the 2% same railroad expectation includes any assumption for wins on the 170,000 carloads from industrial development. And then if you could speak to how the 12% hit rate in 2018 compares to historical levels?

Timothy Gallagher

Allison, this is T.J. So I'll answer first and we'll turn it over to Michael for additional color. So yes, some of the -- there is some assumptions of wins in our overall guidance for North American same rail and carloads and that's we see under the industrial and consumer areas that 4% growth that's strong growth. So Mike any additional feedback you’d like to provide?

Michael Miller

No, I think that covers kind of what's built in to 2019 on the hit rate Allison. 10% to 12% is kind of where we've been for the last three or four years. Obviously the hit rate kind of improves as the economy is heating up, but that 12% is kind of in the ballpark of our historical hit rate.

Allison Landry

Got it, okay, that make sense.

Timothy Gallagher

And Allison just to give you color, because timing is always an important issue here. On 2018 so of 15,000 carloads, you got probably -- we try to look at it it's hard to split it apart but like three quarters of that flow through in 2018. So that strong growth you saw in 2018, which kind of frontend loaded from the 15,000. And so that flow through pretty nicely in the back -- you saw it flow in the back half of the year. To the extent 2019 in the guidance and there has been a very modest level and backend loaded, because you really don't know what the percentage is.

And so the goal is to get it obviously higher. If you do the math 12% on 170 you get 25,000 carloads. We’ve got to sliver in there and then we'll see what it takes us over the course of the year depending on our hit rate. We're always very optimistic about how many we're going to land, but like when you are back on 125 you probably will continue to be cautious of what we put in the outlook.

Allison Landry

Okay, that's helpful. And then could you talk a little bit about the congestion at the UK ports, how much that impacted Q4 volumes for intermodal and your expectations for 2019. And then, could you also comment on Pentalver and if that is seeing any benefits. Thanks.

John Hellmann

Sure. With respect to the ports, there were still some adverse impacts from the technology changeovers in the port at the beginning of the fourth quarter. But most of the intermodal weakness that you saw there was self-inflected by the driver shortage where we looked through three services in the quarter as one of the mechanisms to ensure that we had appropriate levels of drivers.

Since then that remedy it was higher than it have been in the pipeline for preceding eight months coming on duty. So I would say the port in this particular instance for the first time in the long time it was not primarily port inflected in terms of the intermodal being a bit lower. What was the second question I can't remember?

Allison Landry

Pentalver.

John Hellmann

Yes, Pentalver did benefit, you could see that shock absorber effect of not transporting with the intermodal on the rail being down Pentalver did pick up some of that you could see it in the revenue numbers that T.J. split out on the fourth quarter as the partial shock absorber. That's the good news, the bad news is you get -- you always get a better margin on the rail than you do on the truckings, but you don't see it in the pronounced fashion.

But with respect to -- so that's Pentalver trucking side. Pentalver storage side, I wouldn’t say there was any particular anomaly in the period. We actually had been expecting to get more on the terminal side, but people stocking up containers in anticipation of potential hard Brexit. That has not happened just yet, and in terms of us storing more loaded containers in our yards, and we'll see how that unfolds in the coming months here.

Allison Landry

Perfect. Thank you, guys.

John Hellmann

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from Jason Seidl at Cowen & Company. Please go ahead.

Jason Seidl

Thank you, operator, Hey, Jack, hey, T.J. Three quick ones here, thoughts on competition versus truck in the short line industry in general. Obviously, 2018 was like a once in a decade impact for truck pricing rising, especially on the contract side. How do you view that going forward and how should we think about that for you?

John Hellmann

Why don’t I -- I'll kick that to Michael Miller. I mean it's definitely more competitive right now than it has been, but Michael do you want to talk a little bit about it?

Michael Miller

Yes, Jason, 2018 was obviously a good year to be in the rail space regarding truck competition and for us it’s a fairly large percentage of our volume about 20% I think we noted in our investor day presentation. What I’ve seen here in 2019 is a pretty significant decline in rates I think we’re 10% off the peak on contract rates and about 16% off on spot rates, fuel prices are down about $0.40 a gallon on diesel I think just below $3 a gallon.

With all that kind of sounding bad the one piece of information is driver shortages are still relevant. So I think that’s going to be a challenge we look at the unemployment rates, you look at how many drivers were short. We’ll probably still have a little bit of capacity constrain, if not capacity constrain then have to pay more to retain drivers. So you’re probably not going to see rates drop significantly. And then there has been some structural changes where customers have looked to integrate rail under the supply chain whether it’s intermodal or box car.

So it may not be as promising as it was in 2018 but are still okay in 2019.

Jason Seidl

Okay, thank you for the color on that. Jack, could you talk a little bit about expectations for the PSR implementations from some of the Class 1s? And if you’re seeing any impact on all right now and what are your discussions with those Class 1 partners has been?

John Hellmann

Sure. I’ll just kick it off and then Michael in the trend on North America to talk further about it right now and then Dave can maybe ship in from an operating standpoint. The communication channel with the two Class 1s that are seeking to implement PSR the communication channels are wide open. And so it’s -- thus far it’s been no surprise type conversation we’re constructively doing everything in our power together to take good care of the customers as each of their networks gets transition.

So I would characterize it as collaborative with no impacts being felt as of now later in the year that is expected to change. But Michael do you want to share more?

Michael Miller

Yes, I would definitely echo the collaboration we certainly are working very tightly with UPNSS on their implementation of their programs, CSX’s implementation is now kind of running very smoothly and we’re okay there. We’ve seen a little bit of tightening of railcar capacity, which is maybe slightly impact to car loadings a little bit in some geographies.

For us UP is really -- they had three phases of implementation and they’ll be moving into kind of the PNW Northern California IFI [ph] phase later right in the middle of this month. And that may have a little more impact to us because we have more exposure to UP there. But we’re working closer with them I think we’ll get a lot more clarity on NSS plans on Monday at their Investor Day.

Most of the implementation we’ve done with their clean sheeting program has been very collaborative. We had some impacts on velocity as they implemented. It’s kind of worked itself about they are implementing some commercial changes it may have some implications to us in the short run. And I think some of this has been baked into our 2019 guidance that there’ll be some thumb rules as we go through the implementations and we’ll be better forward as we come out at the end of it. So…

Jason Seidl

Okay. So you guys are already assuming some sort of an impact on the negative side from DSR?

Michael Miller

Yes, I mean we knew going in after 2018 implementation of CSX there was some impact and we obviously have built in some moderate impact here it wasn’t as graphite of a pace from the UPNSS so the question is how long is it going to take to play itself out.

Jason Seidl

Right, understood. I appreciate the thoughts there. Last question, just clarification on the guidance and I guess this could be for Jack or T.J., Jack, I think I heard you make a comment that something was not including any buybacks for 2019. So in your guidance you’re not including any additional share repurchases?

John Hellmann

Yes, that’s correct, Jason. So we gave guidance for our share count and also decreasing our leverage throughout the year and that reflects mill acquisitions more any further share repurchases.

Jason Seidl

So the 57.6 million is the absolute number you ended the year on essentially?

John Hellmann

Yes.

Jason Seidl

Okay, perfect. Gentlemen thank you very much for the time as always.

John Hellmann

Thanks, Jason.

Operator

Thank you. And next in the queue we have Chris Wetherbee from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Christian Wetherbee

Hey, thanks for taking the question, guys. I guess maybe I want to follow-up on a similar line on the North American operating ratio. You have a number of interesting initiatives, some tech initiatives focused on improving the business, I think both from a carload perspective, but also from an ops perspective. Taken into account with maybe some of the headwinds that you face from PSR implementation by the Class I could you give an updated view on where you think the long-term operating ratio could be for North America? It seems like maybe there's opportunity to improve beyond what you've been able to achieve so far. Just trying to get a sense of may be how you guys think about this over maybe the next two or three year period? And if it's different from what you've laid out previously at your Investor Day?

John Hellmann

Yes, absolutely. It's a great question. We often revisit it. If you look at our Investor Day slides, which we repeated on page 34, which is -- and I realized there's 55 slides here so you haven't had a chance to get to them. But that low-70s number we are very comfortable with this. To the extent that there's a small PSR, but it's along the way, if there was with and remember the impact of PSR from CSX was like $1 million impact in a quarter.

So we need to keep the big picture in perspective here. That doesn't mean that there can't be partner impacts along the way here where our eyes are wide open. But nonetheless the past experience hasn’t been that dramatic. And when you pop out the other side of that things are flowing efficiently where all the better for it to the new capacity is created.

And so, when you're looking at in the time horizon that you're looking at is the 2021 operating ratio in the low-70s I can tell you in a strategic planning process we would be very comfortable that we would be hitting those levels. And the roots reset initiative you have a point last time, so there's no reason to think you won't be able to get that again for the next 30. And it's a railroad-by-railroad analysis every railroad has got a different -- has a different track pattern and there'll be another 30 railroads to do after that.

So I think when you add those initiatives together, the quality of the data in the hands of the frontline general managers, thanks to the use of technology in terms of efficient day-to-day operating decisions. I think there's a whole host of variables that puts a positive trajectory on the margins in North America going forward.

Christian Wetherbee

That's helpful. I appreciate that. And then sticking on our large and maybe thinking about UK/Europe. So the slide 25 is helpful in terms of getting towards maybe a more appropriate 2019 run rate from what the outlook actually is. In the context of that longer term OR guide there's a lot of whip and chop it would seem coming after 2019 even with the run rate that you're sort of forecasting.

John Hellmann

You're absolutely right.

Christian Wetherbee

So if you could just maybe help us a little bit, you kind of have two years to get a lot of OR and I just want to get a sense. Do you think that's linear, I know I'm looking out to 2020 year, but is that going to come quickly in 2020 or is it -- I just trying to get a sense of maybe how to think about the timing of all?

John Hellmann

Yes. So it's a great question and the math suggests what you say is 100% true. There is still a big chunk that needs to come. We have specific the four initiatives outline for 2019 to 2020, each of those elements went fully implemented, is a pretty chunky -- is the chunky positive urgent benefit in its own right. And so our projection pro forma for those initiatives is consistent with the original strategic plan. That what we provided previously and those are the initiatives we're enacting on.

Fully appreciate, we'll need to prove it, as we go, because there seem to be three steps forward or one step back in the UK/Europe. But the opportunity when you get inside the business and when you think about the wholesale restructuring of operations and equipment and service and where people sit in the country is underway. I think you'll see the momentum accelerate over the coming 18 months. Winning these new big pieces of business that underpin it are obviously structurally very favorable thing as well, it helps you control.

How many drivers for example as your long-term equilibrium for drivers to put into various new services that are to follow, because you have to have so many drivers for the new 100,000 carloads of business. So there's a whole host of variables underway. But yes, it's chunky. It is on target, but North American visibility trajectory is very, very easy to see holding economic activity constant. With the UK/Europe it's a lot of specific self-help that I outlined previously and which the team is working feverishly on right now.

Christian Wetherbee

Okay, that's actually very helpful. And I guess maybe just one final follow on now just when you think about sort of Brexit and economic events potentially happening in 2019. I guess how much of that sort of volatility is baked into the outlook and the run rates that you’ve given us for that business segment specifically?

John Hellmann

Yes, that's another great question. So with respect to Brexit, recall that in terms of the nature of the business that we handle it doesn't go cross-channel except the things like locomotive parts and things of that nature, which aren't material. And so, in terms of what the actual flows of products are, there's no immediate impact on our business. So a hard Brexit, which is the most likely immediate impact could be depreciation of the British pound. Obviously we've made an assumption on currency here, but if the pound moves in conjunction with that the currency translation impact will be the variable to keep your eye on.

I think one other observation I would just make is that the potential for the hard Brexit has impacted our thinking about what new business we've been competing for in the UK. So for example, to the extent that a hard Brexit ultimately puts fiscal pressure on the British government and projects like HS2, which would be materially positive to our rail business as that construction project gets underway.

To the extent that the fiscal constraints either delay or change the nature of those big government projects by virtue of us having locked down these other big aggregate contracts to underpin our business our ability to execute on our strategic plans isn't impeded by not getting that future HS2 volume.

So in terms of us prioritizing contracts to underpin the long-term for the business that did play into how we went about adding new customer contracts because that's a variable we can control. In contrast to whatever the political process might yield.

Christian Wetherbee

Okay. Thanks for the color, I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. And next we will go to Justin Long with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Justin Long

Thanks and good morning.

John Hellmann

Good morning, Justin.

Justin Long

So I wanted to go back to the roots reset discussion, Jack, I think you said earlier that some benefit was getting factored into the 2019 guidance. But could you get a little bit more specific about the tailwind that's getting modeled in? And then, kind of circling back to the question earlier on the longer term OR potential in North America, as we think about the network post roots reset, is the incremental margin profile of the business changed relative to the 50% average you historically talked about.

John Hellmann

No, I wouldn't -- I would say that following those structural improvements that I would still immediate -- if I objectively look at 20 years of how incremental business flows through you make these efficiency optimization steps periodically. In the phase of PSR being rolled out as a logical time to do it and you'll note that we rolled out the initial routes on the CSX phasing railroads.

But with those step function improvements and by the way you'll see some places there are very little improvements and some you find something that you can make some significant improvements to. Following that step function benefit, I think going back to that 50% margin assumption is probably from a modeling standpoint the right way to think about it. So I wouldn't change that.

In terms of what's baked in, we probably put in like in the back end of the year 20% of the $16 million is just a placeholder so that to the extent that we're more successful in that we will all benefit as shareholders.

Justin Long

Okay, that's helpful. And then, secondly there has been a lot of volatility in oil prices. So I was curious if you could speak to the rough sensitivity of the business to fuel prices today. I know there are several different considerations with fuel surcharges, the percent you’re able to recover, competitive dynamic with truckload, et cetera. But, can you just talk through how to think about the different puts and takes and the sensitivity around that assumption in 2019?

John Hellmann

Yes, so Justin I'll talk to the fuel surcharge math given the drop in crude oil and diesel prices. And I'll let Michael to talk about relative competitiveness of our service product versus trucks. Where we are right now given the drop from low-70s to low-50s crude a $0.30 or $0.40 drop in diesel prices. If we hold where we are today and push that and hold it forward throughout 2019, We've got a low-single digit million tailwind.

So the -- because we have four to six months lag in aggregate with our fuel surcharge program. We're benefiting in the front half of the year a few million dollars and then we'll give some of that is the back half of the year. But net-net there is probably low-single digit benefit at current prices relative to where they were in few months ago. So not a material impact, but it is positive. Michael, any other thoughts on fuel prices and or commodities?

Michael Miller

Yes, I would say at the current rate, I think it's about $2.97 a gallon for diesel right now. I feel pretty good about our competitive stance. If it gets down to the $2.50 range, it’s kind of trucks become a lot more competitive as the variable cost component is a lot bigger piece of their operating expenses. So I don't think we're seeing $2.50 in outlook in diesel prices, probably going to hover around where it is today and then you’ve got some other headwinds on diesel prices when you start look at some of the 2020 regulations on that also. As long as it kind of stays in this market I think we're okay.

Justin Long

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks for the time and congrats on the quarter.

John Hellmann

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And next we'll go to Diane Huang with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Diane Huang

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. So Jack, can you talk about what you're seeing in macro trends? Last quarter you talked about a natural slowdown in volumes. And we see that in North America's carload guidance, which is going from 6% growth in 2018 to about 2% this year. You warranted out tariff impact and inventory destocking. So just wondering if your outlook has evolved since last quarter?

John Hellmann

Let me answer that question, since I think I spoke to the carloads last quarter too. If you look at the difference between 6.5% growth and our guide going forward. The real variable was coal, last year at this time we guided 2% growth we outperformed it largely because of coal within our industrial and consumer products were up as well.

If you look at our 2019 guide versus 2018, we're still expecting strong growth to our core consumer and industrial it's around 4% with coal more modestly growing versus the 15% it grew the last year, which is much greater than originally expected. So really from a broader economic standpoint, the same growth we saw in 2018 we still see in 2019 broadly put still very strong.

Michael Miller

To just you some more context, and reflecting that my memory may not be perfect, but at the time of our last call we probably have one land to carloads behind us. And you could see some softness at that moment in time and that definitely would have color how we would have been speaking to the economy at that moment. Because what we're seeing on a real time basis.

It was interesting and as November unfolded and as December unfolded the uniform strength that rebounded from there and equally interesting was in December as you're watching fierce of recession permeate all markets. Our carload that -- we could see that our carloadings were very strong through year-end.

So that's difference between the financial markets and shipment levels was pretty pronounced. And so, I think we're cautiously optimistic coming into the year. There is still -- I mean the most interesting leading indicator is probably that slide we put up with 170,000 carload industrial development projects. That probably gives you the best signal as to what customers are looking at.

At Our recent customer events, we had a customer event in roughly the fourth quarter of last year. Most customers in the room has projects that we were working on with them on various railroads. And the only ones that were little loop warm on the world, where those that were being impacted by the trade war and that's the ag product shipments.

Diane Huang

Got it, that’s helpful. Just two follow up on the industrial development opportunity, I see one of the biggest opportunities is intermodal and for my understanding [indiscernible] hasn’t grown a lot intermodal in North America. So is this opportunity a new development? And where are you planning on targeting that growth is it from truck or maybe like Class 1 rail spillover?

John Hellmann

Why don’t -- tell you what I'm going to turn that question to Michael let him speak to intermodal as well as the range of projects, because what’s interesting about this chart is its diversity as you can compare it to other periods over the past five six years. This uniform distribution of opportunity is much more broad based than we’d normally see. But Michael maybe speak to intermodal and just give some color on the types of project that have been rolling down the pipeline.

Michael Miller

Yes, I think if you look at the two charts the one from 2018 and 2019 to Jack’s point, I mean, just look at lumber in forest products made up 23% of our projects in 2018 when we had a pretty robust lumber market and housing start market that slowed down at the end of the year with lumber prices dropping and housing start slowing down.

You can look at lumber and forest product for 2019 how the slide of the pie slows down. But what’s really interesting is across the board it’s not tied up into one commodity. With respect to intermodal that specific growth projects are tied to inland port options secondary markets short shuttle movements, we’ve had a couple of plays in these markets kind of fits and starts getting some intermodal business up and then it dropping off based upon flows changing or customer volumes dropping.

This is actually a shuttle move opportunity targeting inland port operations. So it really augments Class 1s and really just kind of takes trucks -- takes containers off the road for short haul movements to an inland port facility.

Diane Huang

Great. And just squeeze in one quick one, the 4% growth for industrial and consumer volumes, which I think tends to be more truck competitive are you guys embedding any impact from a loosening truck market? And also just negative truck rates -- going negative year-over-year and how they maybe more competitive?

John Hellmann

Yes, Diane the answer is, yes so the 4% growth for those two groupings of industrial and consumer reflects sort of a bottom up analysis in the current fuel pricing environment. So yes, it has been taken into consideration.

Diane Huang

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from Ken Hoexter with Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ken Hoexter

Hi, great good morning. Jack or T.J. it looks like you’ve got sizeable contracts coming online in UK and Australia you talked about the 100,000 contracts in each at different times, can you talk a little bit about the upfront cost and plan for those contracts?

John Hellmann

Go ahead.

Timothy Gallagher

Yeah sure we’ll start with Australia. You noticed in 2018 and also we have in 2019 capital expenditures lead in spending in Australia choice for new equipment and that’s in support to new business. When we announced or included today was the step up in the commitment from Glencore’s take or pay contract that we have with them that commences at the beginning of 2020 in fact the equipment we have been buying last year and this year backstop by that uptick in volumes.

But as we role forward as we land new contracts we’ll continue to invest in new equipment. With respect to the large contract in the UK we acquired eight locomotives at the end of 2018 from the customer and that’s going to be going into service in November. And we’ve also got as we talked earlier surplus locomotives in UK that we’re considering rationalizing and while we kept in service given that the [indiscernible] customers.

So small incremental CapEx for the UK and then $30 million this year or $35 million this year in Australia.

John Hellmann

Yes, I’ll just add color to that I’ll speak to the capital side and the expense side. On the capital side in Australia most of the capital purchases there have been wagons for that service. You will recall that in the collapse of commodity prices previously we had some excess power that has now been fully exhausted and redeployed to new services. So in 2019 when you’re looking at our capital outlay for new spot coal tonnages those will include locomotives as well as the wagons in those train sets.

So slightly more capital intensive, we've been benefitting from those surplus assets being cascaded into service and moving them from South Australia to New South Wales, but we can't do that anymore because we're fully optimized now.

On the P&L side of things, you're talking about $2 million. You could see $2 million of expense that's been running through Australia in terms of getting the drivers up and running to handle the new spot coal tonnages, that's been going through the P&L all year, as we get the workforce up and running.

In the UK, there is multiple sources of startup cost there. The people for the new contract the people to make sure that the intermodal service has enough drivers in it. So we've got the $2 million $3 million running through their too in terms of maintaining that driver workforce ready to go with all this new business that we're getting. So there is a drag on the P&L. And then on the capital side in the UK it's been de minimis because of the excess power that we've had there that instead of parking it we've redeployed it. So that benefit it flows right through in a capital light fashion.

Ken Hoexter

Okay, And Jack just to follow on that same thought though. Given the pull back in ag in Australia, is there excess locomotive power or is that still dedicated for customer?

John Hellmann

Yes, that -- unfortunately you put the bigger more power -- actually David Brown is on the phone, I'll let him to speak to that. Dave, talk about which locomotives we have and which service and why. So we don't have too much extra capacity there.

David Brown

Exactly Jack. So like AC4400 locomotive is the bigger heavier powers moving coal hardly moving intermodal. So we actually use from 1,800 to 3,000 horsepower locomotives in ag. And so there is excess capacity, but you can't really deploy it anywhere else, because it's still a daily service. So you have to be prepared to handle the volumes that are there just smaller trains and obviously incremental margins on bigger trains are significant. So we are just -- we're moving what we can and utilizing our power as efficiently as possible.

John Hellmann

And observation on that ag by the way it's about three years ago we redid all of our ag contracts in anticipation of a draught happening some day. Of course the minute we did that we have two really good years. So we do have the structure of a contract with a higher fixed payment structure that helps mitigate the impacts of this draught. So the bottom is baked into the outlook, which is striking that fixed payment.

So the structural -- so decisions we made three years ago are paying off right now in that regard. But we'll still deploy those locomotives because that capital charge in those locomotives it will embedded in the fixed piece of the contract like that. So that's probably more information than you wanted but that’s how it works.

Ken Hoexter

No that's helpful. That just means you get the leverage -- well I guess less leverage when the volume just start returning, because you're already getting a fixed payment on the...

John Hellmann

Yeah you got it. And that's the trade you make when you're getting to the mutually beneficial relation -- decision point on the contract with the customer is that trade right there. That's based on relative risk appetite.

Ken Hoexter

And just a follow up to I think it was Jason's question earlier, but on the PSR impact, it looks like T.J. in your outlook, you're looking for other Class 1 traffic to decline in the year ahead. Is that because of PSR impacts or is there something else in that?

Timothy Gallagher

Yes, the Class 1 empty spillover are railroads when there is congestion on the Class 1. And so we're sort of voiced [ph] out. So presumably if the Class 1 network overall is going more smoothly and those empties, which was low rated cars to begin with will stay on the Class 1 network. That's really all of this.

Ken Hoexter

Okay. And then lastly for me, I guess Jack if you step back and I mean we talk about this every couple of quarters. But given the struggles in the UK and I guess the Australia variability with some of the new contracts. So I understand your view still on the synergy that you see from the U.S. and then your assets overseas. Do you still see the synergies in owning assets overseas in the UK and Australia?

John Hellmann

So with respect to Australia in terms of it’s variability. I think what's unique to Australia right now actually is relative lack of variability compared to the past, because of the structured nature of all the contracts that we have in place today relative to the past. So I think that is probably the most significant element of how to think about the de facto annuity that we have in Australia with chunky deployment of capital associated with chunky uplift in EBITDA in that business.

So I don't think of Australia quite in the same way. Yes, there are benefits in terms of -- Australia today is largely independent in how its run. We do things like global asset management systems together, we have track expertise that we apply to making sure that best practices are executed across the network.

We have mechanical team that will include Australia team members as well. We help with the purchasing of the wagons and the locomotives if they're being forced out of China that's being done out of the corporate parent level in support of the Australians. And when parts aren't available we talk to our partners in the United States to make sure those parts get there on time and deliveries come on time.

There is benefits across the safety spectrum. In terms of benchmarking internally those railroads against our own that continues to take place as well. So there's a lot -- I mean in terms of the definition of synergies there's a lot of benchmarking and optimization and the skill set of our North American brethren assisting the Australian operations. And also there's cross pollination the other way to our Aussie colleagues come to the U.S. and share best practices as well.

The UK is a different animal, there it has been that variability has been a lot of work. We're keeping our head down and focused on making that business stronger. There's a clear path forward on it. It hasn't been a straight shot obviously from the class of the coal market. We fill that hole now with aggregates traffic. And there's -- the good news is that you're effectively finishing the de facto privatization of the old British real that's what we're doing right now with the technology.

So I think with the time horizon of a couple years, you're going to see the complete privatization and efficiency of an entity there to -- with another step function improvement. And then you can have that conversation that you'd like to have about what where it's appropriate ownership reside.

Ken Hoexter

Perfect. Truly appreciate the insight. Thanks for the time.

John Hellmann

All right. And with that, we are out of time. Thank you very much for joining us on the earnings call. And I'll turn it back over to the operator for replay instructions.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this conference will be available for replay after 1 P.M. today through midnight on Wednesday March 6th. You may access the AT&T executive replay system at any time by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and entering the access code 458664. International participants dial 320-365-3844. Those numbers against are 1-800-475-6701 and 320-365-3844, access code 458664. That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation and for using AT&T teleconference. You may now disconnect.