Nordea Bank AB (NRBAY) CEO Casper von Koskull on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Nordea Fourth Quarter 2018 Web Conference, where we will present the result. My name is Rod Alfven. I'm Head of the Investor Relations. And with us today, we also have Casper von Koskull, the President and group CEO; and Christopher Rees, the group CFO.

And we will start with a presentation by Casper, and then we will open up with a Q&A with Casper and Chris. So Casper, please go ahead.

Casper von Koskull

Thank you, and good morning to everybody. Let me start with an overview. When I look at 2018, I can say that it's been characterized by, really, key deliveries in our transformation. We are, today, a more focused, a simpler and more resilient bank. We do now operate in the banking union, of course, as of October 1 of last year. We have a much improved risk and compliance platform, following considerable investments in '18 but also the previous 2 years. Our digital capabilities are further developed and now enable enhanced customer experience and increased efficiency, so a much stronger platform going forward.

However, revenues have been challenged. The underlying results are not where we want them to be. Let me make that very clear. However, on cost and cash spending, they are reduced according to plan, which I'm very pleased, and we will continue on deliver on that. We have strong credit quality and we have a solid CET1 ratio of 15.5%, in line with the expectations and, of course, the new way of calculating, so not comparable to the past. With that, Nordea Bank board is going to propose a dividend increase of €0.01 to €0.69. And that proposal will be made later, and it will then, of course, be taken to the AGM.

Let me give a few highlights from the fourth quarter. Looking at total revenues, they are 3% up quarter-on-quarter. NII is up 5% from the previous quarter, and however, now on the -- on revenue side, the net fair value line is actually down 11%. This is driven by the very tough trading environment we had, particularly towards the end of the fourth quarter. When we look at loan loss levels, they continue to come down. And we now expect that also going forward, the loan losses will actually stay around average level we had in 2018, really showing that we have very solid credit quality in our book.

On an annual level, when I look at 2018, it is clear that it featured challenges in all of our revenue lines, and overall, operating income came down 5%. I'll come back to a little bit more detail on the revenue challenges. We did reach our cost target of 2018. So we are below 4.8 when we exclude the goodwill write-down related to Russia, which was €141 million. We also reached our target of higher net profit in 2018 and '17, and this actually includes the goodwill write-down of Russia. So without Russia, our net profit would've actually been 6% higher than last year, which was actually our target.

Let me look at the revenue. And I already mentioned, we are not happy with the results, particularly driven by the revenue challenge that we have. We have seen new regulation coming into force. We also have had a much tougher operating environment, particularly the trading environment, the market environment. And I do have to recognize that we have also had a focus that has been too much inwardly focused. We have done a lot of things to strengthen the bank, putting it in a better position, but that has also meant that we have been inwardly focused.

Year-on-year revenues are down 6% when I look at the continued operations in local currencies. Revenues are also down because of structural deals and, particularly, pressure in three specific areas. On the structural deals, they are mainly related to derisking and related to our focus on the Nordic area, Nordic market. So there have been very clear strategy to derisk and focus on the Nordic.

The three areas where we see particular pressure, number one, is really savings and investments, where there has been outflow, especially in the high-margin areas. Here, new regulation has impacted negatively and no doubt, particularly the fourth quarter turmoil that we saw, had an impact on asset under management. Market-making activity, our trading -- or trading environment has been extremely difficult, particularly in the fourth quarter. The third quarter wasn't easy either. So I would actually say this has been challenging throughout 2018. And then in the more traditional business, we have lower household lending margins in all four countries.

Looking at net interest income. We've seen actually lending volume growth in both household and corporate. But the margins have, of course, been impacted by rate movements. Deposit margins are improving, which is positive. But lending margins, as I said already, particularly in the household side, continue to come down. The good news here is that the pressure in the fourth quarter, particularly towards the end of the fourth quarter, was less than we had seen throughout 2018, so definitely an improvement towards the end of the year. We had lower resolution and deposit guarantee fees in the fourth quarter, as we had expected. Net interest income is actually up 1%, if we look at the underlying business that we have.

Now you see actually a picture, I think, which illustrates quite well the margin pressure on the household lending side. Margins are down, anywhere from 3% to 26% in the four different regions that we have. You see particular pressure in Sweden and Norway. Norway lending margins are down. But there, of course, we also see an offset with higher deposit margins. In Finland and Denmark, the margins are less under pressure. We do expect that this continued pressure on margins will continue, although not as fierce as we saw it, particularly towards in the beginning of 2018.

On net fee and commissions, overall fee and commission is up 2% from the previous quarter. Corporate advisory fees picked up from a very low level in Q3, and asset management fees were up, mainly due to higher volumes in the beginning of the quarter. Towards the end, of course, we had a lot of turmoil. Here is to note that when we look at net fee commission income, we did invest our private banking activity -- international private banking activity in Luxembourg, and we also had lower-than-expected performance fees, again, given the turmoil towards the end of the quarter.

In Assets, and asset under management, has been impacted, one, by the divestment of Nordea Life & Pension in Denmark and also by, as I already mentioned, the sale of Private Banking International in Luxembourg, which actually structurally takes down our Asset Management.

Also in the fourth quarter, the challenging market condition reduced asset under management. I think particularly towards the end of the quarter, we saw this happening. When I exclude the structural deals that I just mentioned and the turmoil in the fourth quarter, Asset Management, or asset under management, is down roughly €5 billion. So in this picture, you also see, really, a rebasing of our Asset Management business. So now with the structural deals out of the numbers, it is really from this level that we will have several initiatives to grow the business going forward, and we feel very confident about that.

Net fair value, I have already said, was particularly challenged in throughout 2018. I think what pleases me specifically is that we have very strong customer business, and particularly, in the fourth quarter, it actually shows the value of our strong customer franchise. The fourth quarter was actually, from a customer business perspective, the strongest quarter in 2018.

No doubt, the worsening market conditions, they pressured market-making activity, i.e. the trading activity, particularly in the fourth quarter. I think we saw, specifically, very widening spreads in the fourth quarter. And actually, when you look at Asset performance, overall, fourth quarter was the worst since 2008. That led, of course, to weakness, especially in the credit-rating book and mortgages and covered bonds. And Nordea, being the dominant risk taker in the Nordic bond market, both corporate and covered bond, clearly, we experienced a challenge in the fourth quarter in trading, given our position in this business.

The costs, to me, are very positive. We do continue to take down costs, and they are down according to plan. Cost, excluding goodwill write-downs and excluding the Russia goodwill write-down, is roughly now at €4.7 billion, in line with what we had planned and in line with what we had also communicated. We have number of staff down by 5%. And here, you also have to remember that we have depreciation and amortizations actually going up according to plan. Again, so we -- the overall cash cost, actually, is coming down more. We expect to take down costs to 2021 by 3% compared to last year. And also, when I look at '19, we will be lower despite the fact that we have bought the Gjensidige Bank. We also expect cash cost to be up to 10% down to 221 compared to last year, and of course, cash cost will also be lower this year compared to last year, so very pleased in the development there.

Cash costs, I've already mentioned, is very important. And when we look at just from 2018, we were down actually 12% since the year before. And this is really a broad-based reduction in cash spending, which, of course, impacts, particularly, our dividend payment capability.

What's actually happening in our cost base is that you see, really, a workforce shift taking place, one, because of the regulatory landscape and, one, of course, the way we serve customers. We have meaningfully reduced our number of staff in our Personal Banking side, of course, due to the fact that we are digitalizing the business and increasing efficiency. And where we see two areas where the workforce increase is actually coming in is: one, on risk and compliance, driven by financial crime prevention. And I have already mentioned, I'm very happy that we have fundamentally strengthened this platform over the last three years; and of course, we see an increase in technology and data management, driven by the digital drive that we have. The number of employees in Poland has more than doubled from 1200 to over 3000 over the last three years. Particularly in IT, we are increasing our activity in Poland. And this trend in increasing staffing in Poland will also continue, so a kind of a shift in the whole workforce and also in the way our cost base actually is being structured.

On lending and asset quality. Asset quality remained strong, and the positive trend here on lower loan losses continued also in the fourth quarter. We had reversals, mainly in shipping and offshore and also in Russia, and loan loss levels actually ended at 5 basis points for the quarter. Gross impairment rate, also down by 6 basis points from the previous quarter where we had -- and now it's at 182 basis points. We do -- and I mentioned this already earlier, we expect that the loan losses will actually remain low, and they will remain at the 2018 average level also now, at least foreseeable as we can see going forward.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is in line with our expectations at 15.5%. Again, I emphasize here, it's a new way of calculating now when we have moved into SSM. Our CET1 ratio requirement is at 13.9%, and our management buffer as -- stays unchanged at €2.5 billion. I think it is also worth highlighting that our risk exposure amount, RWAs, have gone up by €35 billion and is now standing at €156 billion, one, driven by that the Swedish mortgage risk rates floors are now put into Pillar 1, and the ECB transitional measures of €25 billion that we have, certainly in the transition period now when we have moved into the banking union.

As a result of all this, Nordea Bank board is going to propose a dividend per share of €0.69, which corresponds to a payout ratio of 91%.

Maybe taking again a step back, when I look at the past 3 years, and particularly '18, we are delivering on our transformation. We are now a more focused and more simple and more resilient bank. We are operating within the banking union, also following our branchification. I think we have made a major shift in our structure. And we are operating in an environment now where we have predictability, stability, and we believe that we should also have a level playing field.

We have fundamentally changed our technologic and digital capabilities so we can leverage our scale and increase our efficiency going forward. And I think very importantly in the environment where we operate, we have a satisfactory platform for risk and compliance operations. More work needs to be done, but we are fundamentally a different bank today than we were three years ago. We are delivering our cost efficiency plan. Credit quality remains strong, and our balance sheet is robust. All in all, I think we are well-prepared to manage the banks successfully throughout the cycle, well-positioned to continue the transformation that we're on.

So today, where we are is, one, we have strong cost control, where the trend is down year-on-year, also in the years to come. And we also believe that we can continue take down costs after 2021. Of course, we review the costs all the time. But we also need to calibrate costs and cost reductions based on revenue so that we strike the right balance to ensure lower structural cost at the same time when we can increase the revenue and revenue momentum. The strong risk management and attractive risk profile is in place. We have very robust capital and funding position. And as I've said, we have an unsatisfactory revenue development. We want -- we know that. We're not happy with that, and we will address and tackle that. And that's also, going forward, the main focus: increasing business momentum.

Let me say a few words on, really, digital and digital transformation. To us, the whole transformation is really based on a set capabilities. It's not one thing. It's a set of capabilities, and those sets of capabilities are now starting to fall in place, given the heavy focus on investments that we've done, particularly over the last three years.

The way we look at it, our vision for a mature digital capability, what really needs to be delivered, to have it is, of course, a digital front-end relationship bank. That's the front end, where we can be anytime, anywhere and easy to deal with. That is actually starting to fall in place. We need a digital back bone, operating on one platform, fully-automated end-to-end. This is actually where we reduce complexity. This is also where core bank system investments come into place. And then we need an agile, lean way of driving the business. So all three elements, all three layers need to be in place, and we are now starting to see all the pieces falling in place, that you can see on the picture here.

When I look at the past six months, we have actually completed several key deliveries. I'll mention just a few of them. One is the new mobile front-end launch in Sweden, which we already have in Finland, and we will also launch over, in this year, into Denmark and Norway. Customers can now access savings and investment products on their mobiles. Our Nova chatbot reached instant resolution for over 25% of requirees or requests in Finland. We have now rolled out a group-wide advanced analytics platform, and we have continued to develop Nora, our robo adviser, and its functionalities. Last year, we had 115,000 advisory meetings on Nora, and now only in January, we are already at 30,000. So we can see how the whole digital -- and going through digital is getting results.

So realizing this vision, the foundation of digital capabilities will drive structural cost down, but it will also increase business momentum, where we can have better customer experience, better retention and growth in the customer side. So it's both business momentum and cost. And of course, it's also improved resilience in our systems. That is important. So the foundations are now in place, and now it's all about driving the adoption and continue the rollouts. So I think the pieces are falling well in place.

I've talked a lot about structural cost efficiency. And just to be clear what we mean by that, one is that we are increasing the use of AI and robotics, clearly, a way of driving down structural cost. We have a big workforce shift with ramp-up in Poland and Estonia. We are simplifying our product and service offerings. So we are not doing that many products. It means also that both maintenance, new launch, et cetera, will be cheaper. And we are now starting to leverage our scale and gain efficiency, where we consolidate common units. This is IT, this is in operations and this is also in business risk management. And then lastly, what we are doing is we are really partnering on infrastructure, and we're also outsourcing some of our infrastructure. All these efforts will structurally lower our cost base.

When we look at income, which I think is a key driver of further and future returns, I'm convinced that we have the expertise, we have the products and we have the services and the platforms today to really increase the business momentum. Our position in the marketplace is such. We also have the organization in place. No doubt, I've said it earlier, we have been too inwardly focused. Given what we have done over the last three years, we can shift that. And the #1 priority is actually get the business momentum back because we have the pieces in place.

We are investing to increase our presence, particularly Norway and Sweden in Private Banking, where we have a very strong position and strong offering, same thing in Life & Pension. We have, as you know, bought and acquired Gjensidige Bank, which we expect to close that transaction in -- still, during the first quarter of this year. And we have new distribution channels within both Asset Management and Wholesale Banking with the aim to increase top line and business momentum. Also in the mortgages, I think we have regained momentum, particularly towards the end of the year. We have adjusted our price, we are competitive, we have increased our accessibility to our clients and we see a significant improvement here in Sweden, where we were particularly maybe challenged, particularly in '17 and into '18. But this takes time, but I think we're very much on the right path.

So to conclude, what is 2019 all about? It is about creating shareholder value by increasing business momentum and continue to drive down structural cost and structural cost efficiency. We can use our scale, One Nordea, to do it. We can use the technological capabilities and platforms that we have now put in place. To be very clear, this is all about execution. The pieces are there, and it it's about executing on increased momentum and structural cost. Of course, culture is key here. I'm a big believer that culture eats strategy for breakfast. So it's all about execution, and I think we're well-positioned to do this.

Thank you all. And I think I give back to Rodney, and we will have some Q&A now.

Rodney Alfven

Thank you, Casper. Yes, you're now able to press the phone to start asking question, and it's going to be both Casper and Christopher Rees, the group CFO, who will answer questions.

So we'll start with Matti Ahokas, please?

First question is from Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matti Ahokas

Yes, good morning. Two questions, please. Casper, you identified the pressure, the revenue pressure, in three areas. How do you see the development going forward now in 2019? Doesn't seem that, at least, the market-making activities and the lending margins we would see an improvement altogether.

And the other question is regarding net interest income. Now with the kind of lower regulatory costs on NII, is this the kind of normal run rate we should be expecting in 2019? Thanks.

Casper von Koskull

I'll maybe take your -- the first part of your question. When I look at, particularly, the market-making or, I'll say, trading, of course, the environment is challenged. But when I look at the result that we did, particularly in the fourth quarter, on the customer side, it actually shows the strength of our platform. It is very clear that when you had the big dislocation, which actually I said, on asset performance in fourth quarter was actually kind of worst that we've seen in 2008, and then when you see a dominant risk taker -- that we are one of the dominant risk takers, in particular the bond market, it's not surprising that fourth quarter was challenging. I actually see that we are very well-positioned to actually improve and compete well in this area. If anything, the customer flow actually shows it.

So then on Asset Management in general, I think there's you can see the structural -- actually, the development there has been relatively positive. If I take out the structural deals, which are basically Life & Pension, I take out the Luxembourg sale and then I actually take only one, the stable return that had -- has been our star product has had some difficulty, we actually had inflow in Asset Management.

So when you actually look at just these three elements, 2 structural, one, maybe I think a little bit of a one-off, we actually have inflows. I think we're well-positioned and particularly have we looked at now new bought new product and new distribution in Asset Management, we're well -- but we will then have that new baseline and actually take it from there. So those 2 make -- of course, that means that we need to work hard. But I'm pretty confident that that's the right way to go.

Christopher Rees

And your question on NII. Good morning everyone, it's Christopher Rees here. Yes, this has to do with the treatment of deposit guarantee fees and resolution fees in terms of the transition to the banking union and the treatment there. So these -- this is more of a onetime effect. I would like to note that for Q1, as we are now in the banking union under IFRS, all -- the majority of resolution fees will be booked in Q1. So in Q1, we will book, therefore, a resolution fee north of €150 million next year rather than on a running basis. So you should be aware of that. And to answer your question, therefore, the resolution fees in totality for next year will be very similar to what they were in 2018.

Matti Ahokas

But in Q1, you mentioned

Christopher Rees

The resolution fee will be booked in Q1, the majority of it and the deposit guarantees keys will be booked per quarter. And deposit guarantee fees are roughly €15 million per quarter.

Matti Ahokas

Excellent. Great, thanks.

Rodney Alfven

And the next question goes to Peter Kessiakoff, please.

Peter Kessiakoff

Yes. Thank you, good morning. So first of all, just on the trading income side, which has been subdued for -- or the income development has been subdued for two quarters now, at least. We are, at least, amounting to 2019. Have you seen any change in the underlying performance? Or should we expect similar level going into Q1? And what do you expect for '19?

Christopher Rees

Yes, you're right. The trading environment has been challenging. And as you are aware, we had also some significant valuation adjustments because of the market movements in Q4 last year. And as Casper mentioned, it's the greatest asset price movement since, basically, 2008, and of course, that has been a challenge. But the customer business, as I mentioned, has actually -- did improve, in particular, in Q4. So we hope that we bring some of that with us.

In terms of an outlook, given the market environment and given the uncertainty regarding that outlook, it is phenomenally difficult to estimate the direction. I would say that we continue to drive the franchise. We want to continue the client business. And I think the guidance that we have given for net fair value in the long term remains. However, for the next few quarters, it's very difficult to give an outlook. And I would suspect that we would be challenged to meet the lower end of the guidance that we've given. But January has started more positive than December.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, okay. Then on -- more kind of nitty gritty. You mentioned that cash cost is improving on the cost side. And I think a year ago, you mentioned that you expect other intangibles to peak at €2.5 billion by 2020. Is that still the expectation?

Christopher Rees

In terms of peak on the intangibles, that is, indeed, the expectations. And we are also -- as you know, we are shifting the composition of our cost base because depreciations are going up over the next few years as well. So the GAAP cost guidance for '21 is actually net cost, also including the consumption of -- or absorption of the Gjensidige Bank. As part of that, we expect cash cost to, what Casper said before, to be up -- down up to 10% to '21.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. But €2.5 billion still remains in place.

Christopher Rees

Yes.

Peter Kessiakoff

Yes, okay. Then just last question. Could you elaborate a bit on NII sensitivity for the Swedish rate hike, what you expect there? What...

Rodney Alfven

Yes. For the 25 basis point rate hike in Sweden alone, then we expect approximately €50 million positive effect annualized. So full year '19 effect is approximately €50 million, and that is almost exclusively coming from deposits.

Peter Kessiakoff

Right. And I think going back maybe a few months, I think you talked about two rate hikes in Sweden impacting €160 million, which would imply then that the 25 basis points would be 80. Has something changed the last few months? Or was it just that it wasn't even a split in the 50 basis points and how it impacted?

Rodney Alfven

No. The €106 million, I think I don't really recognize. We said more than €100 million, and that is still valid for 50 basis points. And that goes for Sweden alone. And then of course, if you look for the group, 50 basis points is close to €400 million.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, okay. I'm happy there. Thank you.

Christopher Rees

It might also be worth pointing out that, of course, this is assuming straight pass-through into lending. And of course, we have indeed raised some of our mortgage rates in Sweden, but not by the full amount of what we expected. And on top of that, we've also not raised it in -- linearly across the curve. So we've actually reduced some of our rates. So this will not be a straight pass-through, and therefore, the effect might be slightly lower.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay.

Rodney Alfven

The next question goes to Magnus Andersson, ABG. Please.

Magnus Andersson

Just if I start with a broader question. On your business areas, when I look at the profitability in your various business areas, you're at 9%, 10% in Personal Banking, weighed primarily by Finland; 8% to 10% Commercial Business Banking; 5% now down from 8% in the last -- I don't know is this 4 or 5 quarters in Wholesale Banking; while Asset & Wealth are at around 30%. Could you say anything about what you deem as a reasonable, sustainable profitability levels in respective business areas since, obviously, you repeated and stated throughout the call that you're unhappy with the '18 and primarily the income development? When you're happy, so to speak, where will profitability be in these business areas?

Rodney Alfven

Well, happy, I mean, it's only pigs who are happy. so I mean, the thing is that we are not satisfied with the profitability. So the only way is up, and that goes basically for all BAs. Then we have not expressed an explicit ROE target. But as you know, our relative target -- our target is to have relative ROE that's better than peers, and that's not where we are right now. So we will work hard to improve the ROE in all business areas.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. And the 12% target for Wholesale stands, I guess.

Rodney Alfven

Yes. That's not ROE. It's a ROCAR, but that still stands.

Magnus Andersson

ROCAR. Yes, I'm talking about ROCAR.

Rodney Alfven

Yes, that's correct.

Magnus Andersson

Okay, okay. No answer then. And secondly, on dividend. Is there anything restraining you from paying out more than 100% of EPS if you would like to do that?

Casper von Koskull

I mean, technically, no. But I think -- of course, this is a discussion always with kind of where we are and where the alignment is and the regulators. But technically, there's nothing that I know about.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. And then on transformation costs, which came in much lower, I think that there seem to be some restatements around €70 million, €80 million for the year. Previously, you talked about, I think, €500 million to €600 million throughout this transformation period, and originally €150 million for '18 down to €120 million. Now it's €70 million, €80 million. Why is the transformation so much cheaper than you originally expected?

Christopher Rees

Yes. It has come down lower than we expected. Part of it is because the cost of the transformation in terms of packages and so forth is actually lower than estimated. And of course, as we go forward, we will have transformation costs every year. And we will have it to '21, and we will have it beyond. It's a normal cost of our business. And really, what we look at is the total cost of the business.

Please also note that this -- we're coming in at 4.738, excluding Russia goodwill in 2018, and that is sub-30 or so millions lower than we expected. Of course, we bring that back into the flight path into '19.

Rodney Alfven

Then Magnus, if you may remember, when we started to discuss the transformation costs in 2017, we said that we want to have them as running cost, not a restructuring charge, because we felt that, that was a good way to put pressure on the BAs, to do this transformation as cheap as possible. And what you now see is actually that they are delivering the transformation cheaper than possible. So the €500 million to €600 million will be lower. We don't guide an exact number, but then we're already, in 2018, some €75 million lower than expected. So that means that it's at least €75 million cheaper than we initially expected.

Magnus Andersson

Yes. You spent half of what you expected, so that's perhaps reasonable going forward as well.

Rodney Alfven

Correct.

Magnus Andersson

Okay, good. And finally, just on the sensitivity. I think it was -- there were 2 answers there. Rodney, you said €50 million annualized on the rate impact. And then it looks like that was the number you talked about earlier, but then of course, you haven't repriced everything during Q1. So I guess if it's €50 million annualized, it should be €37.5 million or so in 2019 since you don't get full impact in Q1. Is that correct? Or

Rodney Alfven

We will have a relatively -- yes, you're right that you will not see a lot in the Q1. So it's basically from Q2. But you will see some. You will see roughly half of the impact in Q1, so I'll call it closer to 40-45.

Magnus Andersson

Yeah, okay. Okay, good. Thank you.

Jan Wolter

Hi. Jan Wolter here, Credit Suisse. If I could just return to the trading business and the net fair value there, guidance or indication of €275 million to €325 million per quarter. Could you just confirm if you said or think that it will be difficult to meet the lower end of that guidance now in the coming quarters?

And secondly, it looks like wholesale banking other is the -- is where the issue is. You highlighted that you have had good client revenues throughout the year. Could you just give some color what Wholesale Banking other, what the issue is there? I suspect it has to do with the risk management, but still give some color what the real issue is which you do not expect to be solved in the next few quarters.

And secondly, I think you said something about resolution fund, regulatory fees being booked in the first quarter. How much will be booked in the first quarter? And will that be the total resolution fund and regulatory fees for 2019?

My final question is -- I think that Casper commented on margin, on the outlook that still see margins being under pressure. In what region in the Nordics do you see that going forward? What would be the area where you see the most margin pressure? And then the pecking order there where you see the least, especially on the retail side? Thank you.

Christopher Rees

Okay, thank you. I think that was 3 good questions there. So the outlook, yes, I think that's the long-term outlook that we retain. The trading environment remains challenging, and the outlook is very uncertain. And I think you see the economic indicators in the Nordic environment softer as well. So I think given the environment and the -- that we've seen and also the uncertainty that we have, I think it will be difficult in the next few quarters to reach the lower end of that guidance.

And you are right, that it is Wholesale Banking other. And that is really the trading -- you could say trading activities in our FICC business that has been challenged. Firstly, remember the composition of Nordea. We want to be one of the largest traders in -- for our clients in the Nordics. And some of the -- there's been a huge asset price change in the Q4, in particular, the largest ones since 2008, and that has had an impact on our trading activity. And also, in particular, we hold inventories and trade in the secondary market for our clients. And those inventories, of course, have repriced in Q4. And in particular, in some of the mortgage and covered bond pools. And that is more -- I mean, especially given our size in Denmark, well, that has had an impact as well. So it is -- and -- so it is really the trading activities.

So if we see more liquidity, more activity, as we go forward, we will then believe that this will be recovered. In addition, wholesale, of course, have a lot of initiatives to ensure that they improve and drive this going forward.

In terms of NII, yes, it is -- resolution fees will be booked in Q1. It will be €152 million of the resolution fees. I believe we will still book some in the following quarters, around €11 million or so per quarter, but the deposit guarantee fees will be booked quarterly next year.

In terms of margins, I think -- and going back to the retail, I think Nibor -- well, Norway, I think the margins depend very much about the development of Nibor and how quickly we could reprice that. So right now, that is negative. But normally, that has actually been -- there's more rate sensitivity towards that. STIBOR is where we -- or sorry, Sweden is where we've had more of the pressure, although we are -- have seen it slightly stabilized towards the end of the quarter. In Finland, I think it's still some pressure but it's been more stable while, in Denmark, the mortgage margins has been reasonably stable. But they are -- of course, the consumer lending business has been coming down. So in Denmark, it's more the lending mix that remains the challenge.

Rodney Alfven

And then if I just may, on the resolution fees, to give you the numbers. I mean, for this year, we have had approximately €250 million of total resolution and deposit guarantee fees that we expect to be launched unchanged for 2019. But then as Chris said, you will see the bulk of the fees in Q1. So when you do the quarterly forecast, you should add some €170 million for Q1 and then some €25 million for the remaining 3 quarters. But year-on-year, the guidance is unchanged at largely the same size as in 2018.

Christopher Rees

This is very consistent with how European banks book the resolution fee. The reason it has not been booked this way is because of Swedish regulatory and accounting rules. Given that we are now in the banking union, this is in line with others and peers.

Jan Wolter

Thank you. If I could just -- if you could just clarify. I think previously you've discussed that the lower Swedish resolution for 2019 would give in the area of €50 million to €60 million lower resolution fund cost vis-a-vis 2018. So this is not the case then.

Rodney Alfven

Sorry, I missed the first part of the question. Could you please repeat?

Jan Wolter

Sure. I think that previously you discussed that the lower Swedish resolution for -- fee for 2019 would give at least €50 million lower resolution from cost for 2019.

Rodney Alfven

Yes, that's correct.

Jan Wolter

But now you're saying that -- yes. Now you're saying that the total cost for resolution fund and deposit guarantee fees will be unchanged for 2019 year-over-year.

Rodney Alfven

Jan, the difference is very easy. As you see in the Q4, the resolution fees were €60 million lower, €59 million lower than in the previous quarter. So the 2018 level is down. Before, we said around €300 million. Now it would be around 250. So the 2019 expectations are unchanged, but we came in lower in 2018.

Jan Wolter

Sure. So you're saying that the NII for Q4 is basically the right starting point for 2019 then.

Rodney Alfven

Correct.

Jan Wolter

Thank you

Rodney Alfven

Thank you. The next question comes from Maths Liljedahl.

Maths Liljedahl

Yes. Good morning. Sorry to really have a hang up on the resolution fund fee. But could you just clarify what you said, that more -- most of the resolution fund fee will be taken in Q1 but the deposit guarantee fee will be €50 million per quarter. Was that correctly so? If you say the resolution fund has been €250 million in 2018, most of that effect will be already in 2019 in Q1, just to clarify. Thanks.

Christopher Rees

Okay. I'll try and make this clearer. Yes, the majority of the resolution fee will be booked in Q1, in line with European practice. The deposit guarantees fees will be booked quarterly, and they will be roughly €15 million per quarter.

Maths Liljedahl

Okay, thank you. And the resolution fund fee was 150?

Rodney Alfven

Yes. So the number we would advise you to put into the models -- so the number we would advise you to put in your Excel sheet is approximately €170 million for Q1 and then approximately €25 million for the remaining three quarters, for both resolution and DGS.

Maths Liljedahl

Thank you all.

Christopher Rees

But to be clear, the totality remains the same. This is just an accounting change, an alignment with European rules.

Maths Liljedahl

Yes. Thank you.

Rodney Alfven

So it seems to be no further questions. So thank you very much for this event. Thank you for calling in, and you're always free to call us later on. And then we hope to meet many of you in London to -- on Friday morning.

Casper von Koskull

Thank you so much. Looking forward to seeing you guys.

Christopher Rees

Thank you very much.