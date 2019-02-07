Why I Am Buying Chesapeake Energy Today

Investors looking for a high beta oil play need look no further than Chesapeake Energy (CHK). The stock has been on one heck of a ride over the last year. Investors or gamblers trading this stock have seen 50% declines, 110% rallies and 65% declines in the space of one year.

Chesapeake Energy recently had a selloff for the ages that culminated in a capitulation to $1.71 before reversing on December 24th. I was fortunate enough to take a stake on that day.

That turned out to be a timely move, as the stock went on a three-week 80% rally. I decided to take profits from the $2.75-2.90 level to protect gains.

Look at the following 1-year chart.

Interested investors can click on the chart above and study the roller coaster ride that is Chesapeake Energy. One can see the selloff to $2.53 in February 2018 followed by the 110% rally to $5.50 in May.

Stocks that move up 100% and down 60% get the attention of some traders.

I have stated in many previous articles that Chesapeake is a trading vehicle tied to the price of oil and natural gas.

Why is Chesapeake Energy a buy now? What is different?

WildHorse Resource Development Acquisition Complete

Investors can click here to read the 8-K filed on the completion of the merger.

The document states that Chesapeake may have to raise equity or sell bonds to pay back a loan if WildHorse debt is downgraded within 90 days of the completion of the merger. This may be part of a reason for the recent sell-off, but I don't see it as a large issue, as Chesapeake has proven that it can raise capital and use creative financing to manage debt.

We all know that oil rises as spring approaches; the recent employment numbers show that there will be even more people driving to work and using energy. I believe demand will continue to be strong.

Downside Risk

I believe that downside risk from this level is less than 15%. My reasoning is based on technicals and fundamentals. In early February of last year, the market went through a correction that saw multiple days with 1000-1200 point Dow swings.

Chesapeake was caught up in that volatility that resulted in a hard bottom at $2.53. The stock then rebounded and went on a 3-month rally to the $5.50 level for a 120% gain.

The recent December debacle was a culmination of an extremely oversold market and uncertainty around the WildHorse acquisition. In my view, that dramatic drop was a vicious shakeout that created multiple margin calls because of the selloff in high-valued tech stocks.

No one knows for sure where Chesapeake will trade next - the stock is up 55% from its December low. Investors will have to wait and see if the $2.50 level is support or resistance.

Upside Risk (Insider Buying)

Insider buying from the $2.50 level to the $1.80 level was very strong with multiple buys from the board, including the CEO. As a trader, I am always studying charts and technical indicators. When I see multiple insider buys on a stock in free-fall capitulation, I pay close attention. In this case, I bought with the insiders from $2.20 to $1.73.

I now believe that the $2.53 level is the line in the sand. Here is why: common sense, lack of fear and last year's panic low of $2.53 marking a major bottom. Nimble investors may have a day or two to catch the stock under the $2.60 level. This is a timely article on a stock in a quiet period with earnings 20 days away.

I see the stock retesting resistance at $3.50 by earnings. I feel like the next 50% move will be to the upside, versus 15-22% maximum downside risk from $2.65.

Here are a few clips of insider buys in Chesapeake back in December:

Investors who were trading in December are well aware of the fear and portfolio wreckage that was taking place in the markets. Chesapeake was in the thick of the sell-off as a high-beta volatile stock. There is no doubt in my mind that this was AI wiping out people's accounts. I can't prove it, but it is my belief.

Conservative investors should stay away from Chesapeake - there are far better dividend-paying stocks that have proven that they can make money in a low oil price environment. However, that does not mean they will outperform Chesapeake in the next 6 months.

Chesapeake is still a speculative trading stock

This is a spec play that should only be a small part of your portfolio; you must be able to stomach a 10-20% down day or week at any time for no reason at all. On the other hand, at a price of $2.63, it becomes more of a long-term play on oil and natural gas.

I see multiple scenarios of why CHK could rally back to $5 and much higher with solid execution, increased production and higher oil prices. A trade deal with China, including long-term contracts to buy natural gas from the US, could be a huge catalyst for the industry.

Short Squeeze Possibility

According to ShortSqueeze.com, there is a 25.2% short interest in the stock. This could create the catalyst for a monster rally in the very near future. Interested parties can click here for more.

Conservative investors may want to wait for the company's earnings release to get a clear picture of the path going forward

CEO Doug Lawler has been talking about creating value for shareholders for many years now. The problem is this: there has been no value created that is reflected in the stock price. Investors stuck holding this dog have seen value destruction. The CEO must deliver positive cash flow going forward and stop diluting shareholders. Whether he can deliver is still in question.

I look forward to the conference call on February 27th. I encourage all investors that have an interest in Chesapeake to tune into the call.

Chesapeake benefits to buying WildHorse

As one can see, Chesapeake expects to save over $1 billion in the next 5 years in capital and operational efficiencies. CEO Lawler is a pro, and I believe he made a good deal. That being said, he must also deliver results.

Debt still a concern

Chesapeake debt likely to still be at or above $10 billion after the acquisition. This is too much debt, in my view; however, it is my belief that the WildHorse property is better than the Utica shale position that was sold last year for $2 billion.

Chesapeake has much to prove to the market. It needs to deliver significant free cash flow in a timely fashion. That, along with reducing debt, will be key to the company's success going forward.

Investors can see from the chart above that Chesapeake is delivering free cash flow from south Texas and the Marcellus region. I expect that cash flow will continue to grow, as the company has strengthened its premier position in the Eagle Ford region.

Conclusion

Chesapeake Energy has been under pressure over the last several days, giving investors what I believe is an ideal buying opportunity under $2.65. The stock has pulled back around 11% from a recent high after an 80% rally from the capitulation bottom on December 24th.

The company has completed the acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development. The deal fits very well with its footprint in the Eagle Ford Region. Lawler has his work cut out for him, and I believe he is up to the challenge.

While there are far safer high dividend-paying stocks to buy, Chesapeake remains a favorite among traders for high percentage returns, both long and short.

The company's earnings report is due out February 27th. It is my belief that CHK should be bought right here and in 8-cent increments to the downside. There is strong support at the $2.52 level, so if you don't mind missing out on a huge rally, then consider putting an order in at that level.

As always, do your own research and make your own decisions. I believe it is imperative to have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.