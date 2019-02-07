Summary

Shares of The Chemours Company fell sharply after Q3 results as worries over titanium oxide (TiO2) demand and potentially harmful litigation arising over environmental issues have been negative.

Additionally, the FTC’s aggressive stance against a potential deal in the TiO2 space has also cast a pall over the entire industry.

The concerns are real, but with an aggressive share repurchase program, a solid dividend yield, compelling metrics, and insider buying, Chemours has rallied in 2019.

Are the shares still worth adding? We take an in-depth look at that question in the paragraphs below.