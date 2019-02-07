Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW] CEO Ed Fritsch on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

February 06, 2019, 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Maiorana - IR

Ed Fritsch - President & CEO

Ted Klinck - EVP, Chief Operating & Investment Officer

Mark Mulhern - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Feldman - Bank of America

Emmanuel Korchman - Citigroup

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

David Rodgers - Baird

