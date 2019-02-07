On Separate Sides Of The World, Acadia Healthcare Runs Into Expansion Problems
In Indio, California Acadia is facing fierce resident opposition of an 80-bed facility they plan to open.
In the U.K. Parliament. the Joint Committee on Human Rights is listening to alternatives after allegations about warehousing children have been exposed.
While seemingly unrelated, these two unique situations on opposite sides of the world highlight the trouble Acadia will have growing over the next few years.
I have spent the past 16 months researching and writing about the issues surrounding Acadia (Nasdaq: ACHC). We have discussed in length the details of how Acadia has gone about its expansion plan. This