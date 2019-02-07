Presidio, Inc. (PSDO) CEO Robert Cagnazzi on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Greetings, and welcome to the Presidio Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Elliot Brecher, Presidio's General Counsel.

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on our website following the call. By now, you should have received a copy of our press release and supplemental earnings presentation that were distributed this afternoon. If you have not, they are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we get started, I'd like to note that certain comments made on this call will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Any such statements, including statements regarding our outlook for fiscal 2019 or any other future period are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's view as of any subsequent date. The company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and events or results could differ materially from those presented due to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Additional detailed information concerning these risks regarding our business and the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements and other information we'll be giving today can be found in our Form 10-Q and our Form 8-K filed today with our press release, which are available at www.sec.gov, as well as on the Investor Relations section of Presidio's website at presidio.com. During the call, we will also discuss our non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release.

Our presenters today are Bob Cagnazzi, our Chief Executive Officer; and Neil Johnston, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob will begin with his perspective on the second quarter fiscal 2019 performance and provide a discussion on our ongoing strategic initiatives. Neil will then review our financial results and future outlook in more detail before we open the call up for your questions. Bob?

Thank you, Elliot. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call. Very pleased with our performance in the second quarter, which reflects our ongoing execution against the strategic priorities that we had outlined in our Investor Day last September. Our robust revenue backlog and our increasing mix of services revenue and recurring revenue have sustained our positive momentum in fiscal 2019 as we remained focused on delivering consistent financial results for our investors and world-class projects and implementations for our clients.

Based on our strong performance in the first half of fiscal 2019, we have raised our revenue outlook for fiscal 2019 as we now expect total revenue growth of 5% to 7% for the full year. During the second quarter, we achieved record quarterly total revenue of $768 million, an increase of more than 18% over the prior year, driven by strong growth across all of our client segments and growth across all of our solution areas.

As we focus on designing and deploying agile, secure infrastructure platforms to enhance our clients' businesses. We saw continued positive momentum in Digital Infrastructure revenue, which increased 20%. We continue to see an increased traction for next-generation software-defined infrastructure that's leading to greater client demand for network upgrades. The increase was led by infrastructure sales across all of our market segments, with strong growth in government clients, especially state and local government entities.

Security revenue increased 8% during the second quarter, which is on top of a very strong growth of 19% in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by the growth in managed security services, especially around security incident and event management, along with security architecture and technology solutions.

Our customers are increasingly turning to Presidio to help navigate the complex world of security and the plethora of vendors within the security solution set. Cloud revenue increased 16% in second quarter, driven by increased interest in our multi-cloud offerings. We saw strong growth in our public cloud offering, resulting in a continued shift of cloud revenue from a point-in-time model to a recurring model. We also saw growth in our hyper-converged offerings as clients look to move to multi-cloud models covering both on-prem and hyperscalers offerings.

We remain focused on growing our recurring revenue, which is up 27% for the quarter, driven by the investments in our public cloud initiative as well as growth in our managed services offerings. We saw significant growth in recurring revenue backlog of 86% over prior year. Our recurring revenue backlog is now 38% of our overall backlog, and that's up 34% from the end of the first quarter of FY '19. Recurring revenue now represents 6.4% of our total revenues. Our strong performance flowed through to the bottom line as we also delivered strong earnings growth. Second quarter pro forma adjusted net income increased 9.2% to $33 million, and pro forma diluted EPS increased 25.8% to $0.39.

Our business continued to generate strong cash flow in the second quarter. Cash flow from operations increasing 79% over prior year and free cash flow increasing 45% over the prior year. We prepaid an additional $25 million of our outstanding term loan in the second quarter, bringing our year-to-date voluntary prepayments to $50 million. we also paid a $0.04 dividend in the quarter.

We continue to capitalize on our strong free cash flow profile to pursue strategic accretive acquisitions, such as Red Sky, which is performing ahead of expectation to date and to deliver shareholder value creation with our share repurchase transaction in the fourth quarter and our ongoing quarterly cash dividend. In summary, we have delivered record quarterly revenue in back-to-back quarters and believe we are well positioned for the second half of fiscal 2019.

We continue to see strong demand for our solutions orders from clients, which is reflected in the strong increase in our backlog of 13% sequentially and 23% year-over-year. Our performance to date and the positive momentum that we continue to see for our business, provides us with the confidence to increase our outlook for total revenue growth of 5% to 7% for fiscal 2019. Now, let me turn it over to Neil, who will walk you through our financial performance in greater detail. Neil?

Thanks, Bob, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll start with a summary of our financial results for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal 2019, and then finish with our revised outlook for the full year. Just as a reminder, we adopted the new revenue recognition standard ASC 606 on July 1, 2018, and elected the full retrospective method. Accordingly, all of our historical results have been adjusted. Please refer to the ASC 606 materials located on our Investor Relations website for additional details.

For the second quarter, total revenue was $768 million, up 18.3% over prior year revenue of $649 million, driven by revenue growth across all of our client horizontals and across all of our solution areas. The growth was led by several large infrastructure projects delivered in the quarter that included a significant amount of product, which drove a 23.3% increase in product sales in the second quarter. Service revenue increased 3% to $121 million, driven by lower revenue recognition, largely attributable to the extension of a number of large projects. However, the accelerated delivery in product in the second quarter has led to strong growth in service backlog of 9%, both sequentially over the first quarter and over the prior year as the services associated with these products have not yet been completely delivered.

We saw strong growth across all of our client segments and growth across all of our solution areas with Digital Infrastructure up 20%, Security up 8% and Cloud up 16% for the quarter. We remain focused on growing our recurring revenue, which was up 27% for the quarter driven by the investments in our public cloud initiative as well as growth in our managed services offerings.

Recurring revenue now represents 6.4% of our total revenue. By customer horizontal, we saw strong growth in both our government and large enterprise horizontals with an increase of 63% and 17%, respectively, while our mid-market clients also showed robust demand, up 11%. With government, we saw strong traction with state and local clients as well as growth of federal clients in the quarter as compared to the prior year.

We continue to experience accelerating growth in our backlog orders. At the end of the second quarter, our revenue backlog increased to $724 million, an increase of 23% over the prior year and up 13% sequentially over the first quarter. The growth in backlog was driven by strong growth in both product and services, and we saw significant growth in recurring revenue backlog of 86% over the prior year. Our recurring revenue backlog is now 38% of our overall backlog, up from 34% at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, total gross margin decreased to 20.1% from 21.2% due to the lower margin product revenue included in Digital Infrastructure solutions, and lower revenue recognition on service and engagement due primarily to the extension of a number of large projects.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.3% to $58 million in the second quarter, and our adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.5%, down 20 basis points from the prior year due to the lower gross margins, mostly offset by higher efficiency in SG&A. SG&A as a percentage of revenue decreased 60 basis points to 13.4% for the quarter, driven by leverage from our strong revenue growth. On a GAAP basis, net income was $5.6 million and diluted EPS was $0.07 in the second quarter.

As a reminder, the positive impact of U.S. tax reform was recorded in the prior year and included an $89 million noncash reevaluation of deferred taxes. Accordingly, future net income and diluted EPS declined compared to the prior year primarily due to this impact of U.S. tax reform.

Our pro forma adjusted net income of $33.1 million was up 9.2% over the prior year, and our pro forma diluted EPS of $0.39 was an increase of 25.8% over the prior year, including the accretion from the share repurchase completed in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Turning to the half year results. For the first half of fiscal 2019, we saw strong revenue growth of 9.9% driven by a 12.1% increase in product sales, while services revenue was flat due to the extension of some of our client projects, which reduced revenue recognition in the period. By solution area, Digital Infrastructure was up 14%, Security up 6%, Cloud decreased 2%. We continue to experience the shift in revenue recognition in our Cloud business from recognition at a point-in-time to recognition over the period of the customer contract. The success of our public cloud initiative as well as growth in managed services drove our recurring revenue up 26% over the prior year and recurring revenue represents 6.1% of our total revenues in the first half of fiscal 2019.

We saw growth in all customer horizontals, with government up 37%, large enterprise up 23% and mid-market up 2%.

Within government, we saw significant growth with state and local clients. For the first half of fiscal 2019, total gross margin decreased to 20.7% from 21.3%, driven by strong growth in Infrastructure solution sales, which outpaced both cloud and security sales and had lower margin profile as well as lower services revenue attributable to the lower revenue recognition associated with the longer delivery time on a project.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.6% to $120 million in the first half of fiscal 2019, while adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.9% was in line with our expectations for the first half of the year. On a GAAP basis, net income was $20.4 million and $0.23 in the first half of fiscal 2019. As I mentioned when describing the second quarter, a positive impact of U.S. tax reform was recorded in the prior year. Accordingly, both net income and diluted EPS declined compared to the prior year. Our pro forma adjusted net income of $69.8 million was up 4.8% over the prior year, and our pro forma diluted EPS of $0.81 was an increase of 17.4% over the prior year, including the accretion from the share repurchase completed in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Turning now to our liquidity and cash flow metrics. We continue to produce strong free cash flow. During the second quarter, we generated $28.4 million in free cash flow, after $10 million of cash outflows on public cloud resale and managed services investment. This takes our year-to-date free cash flow to $46.5 million after $17.7 million of year-to-date cash outflows for public cloud resale and managed services investment.

Moving to the balance sheet. We continue to enhance our financial flexibility and capital structure and find opportunities to create value for shareholders. During the second quarter, we made an additional voluntary prepayment of $25 million on our term loan for total voluntary prepayments of $50 million on our term loan year-to-date. We finished the quarter with total net debt of $766 million and net total leverage of 3.4x.

In addition to continuing to delever our balance sheet, the strength of our free cash flow model has allowed us to pursue strategic and accretive acquisitions, such as Emergent and Red Sky, while creating value for our shareholders as demonstrated by our accretive share repurchase transaction in the first quarter and our ongoing quarterly cash dividend.

Turning now to our outlook for full year fiscal 2019. Based on our strength of our results through the first half of the fiscal year, we have raised our full year total revenue expectation to the range of $2,910,000,000 to $2,950,000,000 from $2,850,000,000 to $2,900,000,000, which implies 5% to 7% year-over-year growth as compared to our previous expectation for 3% to 5% year-over-year growth.

We reaffirm our adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for the year to be approximately 8%, and our pro forma diluted EPS growth for fiscal 2019 to be in the mid-to-high teens, including the impact of the repurchase. As per our previous guidance, we expect free cash flow before the impact of investments in public cloud and managed services to be approximately $120 million for the full year. We expect these investments to average $10 million per quarter. In the third quarter, we will see an increase in working capital due to a change in supplier terms.

As a result, we expect free cash flow in the third quarter to be lower than free cash flow in the fourth quarter. We continue to expect that our leverage will be in the low 3x range at the end of fiscal 2019 before the impact of any potential strategic acquisitions.

Thank you again for joining the call today and for your continued interest in Presidio. I'll now turn the call over to the operator so that we can take your questions. Operator?

Our first question is from Frank Atkins from SunTrust.

I wanted to ask a little bit about the outlook on the margin side. You reiterated the approximately 8% EBITDA margin. Can you talk a little bit about some of the margin dynamics as you go into the last couple of quarters of the year?

Neil Johnston

Sure, Frank. As we've seen -- we expect the -- approximately 8% to continue through the back half of the year. As you can see, our SG&A is getting more efficient as we grow our revenue, but we are seeing a slight decline, and we did see a slight decline in our services gross margin as a result of projects just moving out. We don't expect that to continue. We expect that -- we expect the margins on both services and product to be very similar to what they've been through the 6 months and the back half of the year. So we would expect margins to remain at roughly the same level in the back half consistent with the front half and consistent with our guidance.

Francis Atkins

Okay, that's very helpful. And then in your prepared remarks, you touched on the government and state and local clients having strength in the quarter. But as you look in the guidance, especially this next quarter to be reported, should we expect any impact from the government shutdown?

Neil Johnston

The government really affects our Fed business, which is not a large part of our business. Essentially, our Fed business is approximately 3% of our overall revenues. Year-to-date, we've seen the Fed slightly down. It's down, I think, 11% year-to-date. Even if it were to be down that same level in the back half of the year, and we hope it's not, but even if it would be that -- at that level, it doesn't affect our overall growth rate all that much, it's sort of around less than 0.5%. So we don't think that it's going to be certainly a big risk as we look at our guidance in the back half of the year.

Our next question is from Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs.

This is Ashwin on behalf of Rod. You guys talked about continued strength in next-generation software-defined infrastructure driving network upgrades. Kind of related to that, I wanted to check on your expectations about supply situation as it relates to one of the key flagship products. And how are you thinking about its impact on guidance for fiscal second half?

Robert Cagnazzi

Yes, so what we saw through Q2 was a normalization of supply chain around the Cisco 9000, Cisco 9k platform, which is their flagship entry into software-defined networking, their HDI platform along with the Cisco 9k hardware. So we saw a normalization of supply chain. So when we take a look at the quarter or versus quarter one, our backlog actually went down 23% versus what it was in Q1 for the Cisco 9ks. However, the backlog year-over-year demonstrated the continued acceleration in this refresh cycle, the backlog year-over-year is up 76%. So continued strong growth in the product set, but much more normalized shipping. So we would talk -- we had talked about this more 2 to 3 quarters, and we saw that normalize in Q2, and it will just -- we believe it'll just be on a normalized basis going forward.

Ashwin Kesireddy

Got it. Just one more question on seasonality for the March quarter. Looks like a lot of the verticals are doing really well. Heading into the quarter, do you feel like -- are you going to experience better seasonality than what you have in the past? Any comments there?

Robert Cagnazzi

Yes, so when we take a look at, again, at the backlog we're beginning into this quarter, it's up 23% year-over-year, it's up 13% for Q1. The bookings in January, and we spoke about the bookings actually last year on this call for January. Those bookings were up about 12% in the first month of the quarter. So we do feel there is a lot of momentum into Q3. And the sense that we're getting from surveying our customers is that they are still bullish on their investments in projects, especially in larger projects.

Our next question is from Tim Yang from Citi.

Tim Yang

A follow-up on the margin question. So can you maybe just talk about why your margin guidance is roughly unchanged, but your revenue guidance is higher, why there is no top line leverage?

Neil Johnston

Sure. We are making investments. So I think there are sort of 2 things that are driving our margins as we look out in the short term. We do expect margin to expand in the medium term, what we said about the medium term. But in the short term, there are really two factors. The first one is the fact that we are seeing some inflation and some increasing costs around particularly engineers as we compete for top talent. We spoke about that a couple of quarters ago in connection with tax reform. We said we were going to be investing in talent. And so that is a little bit of what's affecting our service margins. And then secondly, we did see projects move out. And when projects move out, basically we didn't recognize as much revenue in the quarter and as a result, the margins declined. That will also correct itself as we catch up with these projects. That revenue doesn't disappear, it's just a amount of revenue recognition that we recognize within the quarter.

Tim Yang

One more question. The customer behavior, are you seeing any customers that are buying ahead of schedule because they want to avoid the price increase from the product -- from the tariffs?

Robert Cagnazzi

We don't believe so. Again, the change in the timing on the tariffs in our Q2 was, let's say, about midway through the quarter. So had people been thinking about pulling ahead a material amount of orders for Q2 from Q3 because of the tariff increase that they were talking about, they probably would've done so as close to the end of the quarter as possible, so we don't believe we saw anything. And we have not heard clients talking about that in earnest in this quarter. We did hear it as chatter with our clients at the beginning of Q2. Given that, we did see a number -- we did see a small portion of the order book that was expected to book in Q3, come in Q2, about $20 million in revenue or so. And those were just not related to tariffs, they were really just related to the budgeting, and the end of the budget year, just a number of other things. But that $20 million in bookings that we expected to come in, in January, came in at December.

And if there are no further questions, I'd like to turn the floor back to Mr. Cagnazzi for any closing comments.

Robert Cagnazzi

Thank you, and thank you for joining us again this quarter. We have been talking about some of these strategic initiatives pretty much since we went public, and certainly, over the last 5 quarters, about how we're investing in becoming not just a project provider to our clients but more of a services provider. The hedge -- you're seeing the growth in these advanced technologies, you're seeing the growth in recurring revenue streams. The priorities that we laid out at Investor Day around recurring revenue and around revenue growth and backlog momentum, we've met or exceeded all of those metrics. I think it's a great sign that clients are starting to see us more as a service provider as opposed to just a project relationship. As we talked about, over time, as our recurring revenue grows and our relationship becomes more encompassing, that will smooth out our revenue streams as we go forward to make the business a lot more predictable, and we believe we'll start to see the scale of the margins over time. So what you're seeing is really the manifestation of what we've been talking about the last 4 quarters. And what we're seeing looking ahead into FY '19, H2, is continued momentum around all these same opportunities. As we mentioned, we've got great metrics going into Q3, and really good confidence from the client base. So thank you again, and we look forward to speaking with you through the quarter.

