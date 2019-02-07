McCullough: You Don't Need Recession To Lose 'Half Your Money'

We see a similar corollary in the stock market today, with the U.S. economy and earnings growth slowing.

While the economy eventually went into a technical recession in late 2001, many investors experienced enormous drawdowns as the economy slowed over the previous year.

The U.S. economy does not need to be in recession to be on the wrong side of stocks.

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video below, while every market is different, there are some remarkable similarities in the market right now to 2000 and 2001. While the economy eventually went into a technical recession in late 2001, many investors experienced enormous drawdowns as the economy slowed over the previous year.

[In 2000-2001] when GDP stopped accelerating, you could have lost almost half your money,” McCullough explains. “As opposed to [2Q 2000 GDP of] 5.3 percent, in 3Q of 2018 the number was three percent. We’re following the exact same methodology that made me a bear to start my career on Wall Street.”

