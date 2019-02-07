LVMH Shows Apple That The Chinese Consumer Is Doing Just Fine

LVMH-Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) released stellar Q4 earnings last week, as all segments and geographies delivered solid performance. The market was in search of reassurance on Chinese demand specifically, and the luxury goods giant didn't disappoint. In fact, LVMH's CEO Bernard Arnault surprised analysts with his bullishness on China, where growth not only held firm but actually accelerated.

Mr. Arnault's comments were in stark contrast with those issued by Apple's (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook in January, reinforcing the perception that Apple's slower quarter in China had less to do with macro conditions than with company-specific issues. I think investors can draw some valuable lessons regarding each company's moat. No matter how good Apple's products are, competition will always be around the corner. LVMH's position, meanwhile, is almost unassailable.

Source: LVMH's letter to shareholders

LVMH's results in a nutshell

Before pitting Mr. Arnault's comments against Mr. Cook's, let's take a quick look at LVMH's FY 2018 results, which got such a warm reception from the market. On the back of a strong Q4, the French conglomerate recorded its best results ever:

Source: Q4 results presentation

Performance was strong across the board, with all product lines contributing to growth. Wines & Spirits' growth rate was slower than the group's average, but that had more to do with capacity constraints (there's only so much Dom Pérignon champagne you can produce) than with the demand side.

Source: Q4 results presentation

Importantly, growth in China showed no sign of abating. Though LVMH's financials do not set apart China, the Middle Kingdom makes up the lion's share of the "Asia (excluding Japan)" segment: Source: 2018 annual report

The segment represents 29% of the group's revenues, and sales were up 15% year-on-year. CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony mentioned during the earnings call that organic growth in the region was actually 22%, with a perimeter effect (termination of Hong Kong airport concession) reducing reported growth.

A rather troubling contrast between Apple's and LVMH's comments on China

When one brings together the comments from Apple and LVMH regarding their perception of Chinese demand, it looks almost as if they are not talking about the same country. For comparison purposes, I included in the below table some excerpts from Tim Cook's letter to investors (later corroborated by Apple's Q1 earnings call), and LVMH's CEO Bernard Arnault's comments (Q4 earnings presentation), in relation to China:

Apple LVMH Sales growth (Quarter Ended Dec. '18) -27% (Greater China) +22% (Asia excl. Japan organic growth) Macro view on Chinese market While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China. The Asian market, in particular the Chinese market, is very buoyant indeed. Recent sales trend (Quarter Ended Dec. '18) As the climate of mounting uncertainty weighed on financial markets, the effects appeared to reach consumers as well, with traffic to our retail stores and our channel partners in China declining as the quarter progressed. Growth in China has accelerated in Q4 compared to the previous quarters. 2019 outlook We can’t change macroeconomic conditions, but we are undertaking and accelerating other initiatives to improve our results. While I won’t give any numbers, the year so far is going in a very good direction (quoted by Bloomberg) Long-term outlook Despite these challenges, we believe that our business in China has a bright future. For 20 years we've seen across the board increases in people's purchasing power and our customers' living standards, that's going to continue.

I mentioned the comments on the long-term outlook as a matter of fairness, as Apple has kept its ambitions intact for the Chinese market - and one shouldn't jump to conclusions on the basis of a disappointing quarter for iPhone sales.

Technology: Even the best product can lose to competitors

There are, however, some lessons to be drawn when it comes to the strength of each company's economic moat. Let's start with Apple, whose moat is well-documented, as a combination of cutting-edge technology, customer loyalty and network effect.

While the smartphone market may have slowed down a bit in China, the economic situation in the country isn't as bleak as the picture painted by Tim Cook. The media tend to focus on the manufacturing PMI; however, the economy as a whole is still growing at a decent pace.

The most likely reason for Apple's underperformance is competition. Is Apple's technology falling behind the likes of Huawei, Oppo and Vivo in China? Probably not, in my opinion. But here is the thing: with technology, no matter how loyal customers are, they will easily switch to a slightly inferior product at a much lower price. And to me, this is the challenge faced by Apple in China, and the reason why its moat is not unassailable there.

Luxury goods: No substitute for LVMH's top brands

Now, what about LVMH? Of course, in its press release, LVMH acknowledged that the environment remains "uncertain" and that it is "cautiously" confident for 2019. However, the bullishness of the French company's management was obvious, and perceived as such by the market with the shares up about 12% since the release.

The thing is, by their very nature, luxury goods can hardly lose market share to cheaper alternatives. This is especially true in emerging markets where, more than anywhere else, luxury products are a status symbol. If you are a Chinese nouveau riche, you want to wear the most exclusive clothes and the most expensive watch. You want to treat your guests to the very best wines. Not just because they taste fantastic, but also because you want to make sure they see the Cheval Blanc or Dom Pérignon tag on the bottle. And you want your trophy wife to exhibit Dior's haute couture, and a Louis Vuitton handbag for good measure.

Of course, LVMH is not the only luxury products designer; after all, you could buy Kering's (OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY) Gucci instead of LVMH's Dior (OTCPK:CHDRF, OTCPK:CHDRY), among a few others. That's why, as an investor, I like LVMH's scale and diversification which make it less dependent on the success of a particular brand. However, there is just a small number of top luxury brands, and barriers to entry are sky-high. Again, those who can afford luxury goods will always be willing to pay top dollars (or yuan) to exhibit the most exclusive brands, rather than the fashion equivalent of a Huawei or Vivo.

Takeaways

The recent statements from Apple's and LVMH's management reveal a very different perception of the Chinese market. LVMH has been thriving, while Apple is undoubtedly facing tougher competition in China as customers are ready to switch to a slightly inferior product at a much lower price.

The luxury sector is perceived as cyclical; however, the macro trend of increasing wealth in emerging markets like China is a major tailwind. And to me, top players like LVMH have a tremendous moat in that their brands are not only a guarantee of quality, but also a status symbol - something new entrants will find extremely difficult to offer.

