The Inherited IRA Portfolio

Background

Recently, my father-in-law passed away and had my wife as the beneficiary of his Traditional IRA. He was 87, so he had been taking his RMD (required minimum distribution) for many years. The IRA contains about $116,000.00, which is a fair sum and more than I expected he had. He had a mix of mostly utility stocks, a couple of REITs and a couple of preferred stocks. Overall, it was a nice portfolio for someone his age, but he was having to sell stocks to cover his RMD every year, which was about 12% of his portfolio this year. He had already taken his RMD for 2019, so we don’t have to worry about this year.

If this was not in an IRA and we could invest for the longer term and not have to make withdrawals, I would add it to our portfolio of dividend-growing stocks. I have become an ardent dividend growth investor over the last 5 years as I get closer to retirement. All of our (my wife and mine) IRAs are self-directed and in dividend-producing stocks. We have almost everything, including utilities, REITs, industrials, tech, consumer defensive, health care, financials and oil & gas companies. We derived almost $18,000 from dividends last year from our 32-stock portfolio. We continue to add to our ROTH IRAs to the maximum allowable. But that is for another article.

IRA RMDs for an Inherited IRA

According to IRS Publication 590-B, an individual who inherits a Traditional IRA and who is not a spouse has the following options:

·Individual beneficiaries other than a spouse can:

Withdraw the entire account balance by the end of the 5th year following the account owner’s death, if the account owner died before the required beginning date, or

Calculate RMDs using the distribution period from the Single Life Table based on: If the owner died after RMDs began, the longer of the: beneficiary’s remaining life expectancy determined in the year following the year of the owner’s death reduced by one for each subsequent year, or owner’s remaining life expectancy at death, reduced by one for each subsequent year. If the account owner died before RMDs began, the beneficiary’s age at year-end following the year of the owner’s death, reducing the distribution period by one for each subsequent year.



Because my father-in-law was already taking RMDs and we are not yet retired or need the money, we decided to take RMDs based on my wife’s life expectancy. This allows for a minimal RMD, and any additional growth or interest will remain untaxed in the IRA. It also minimizes the tax implications if we would take about 20% of his portfolio every year. Basically, if we took the 5-year distribution option, his IRA would be gone about the time we would retire.

Using the Single Life Table in Table I, Appendix B of Publication 590-B for my wife, who will turn age 57 next year. Her life expectancy is 27.9 years, and we will have to begin taking RMDs next year, 2020. To calculate the RMD for next year, take the portfolio value at the end of the previous year (this year) and divide by the life expectancy, in our case 27.9. The next year, the RMD is the portfolio value at the end of 2020 divided by 26.9. The following table shows the percentage of the portfolio that will have to be withdrawn as RMDs every year. Note that as you get closer to the life expectancy, the amount of RMD increases rapidly until all remaining funds must be distributed, in 2047 in our case.

Our objective is to preserve capital and grow at a rate of return greater than the short-term RMD requirement to have as much cash available for RMD withdrawals later in life. Looking at the table, I would like to get a portfolio yield of greater than 5-6% over the next few years to cover the RMD and grow the portfolio without touching the original capital. I also want to preserve capital to the greatest extent possible.

Portfolio Construction

Looking at the available options, there are several to choose from.

First, I could go with a bond portfolio. I have never traded individual bonds, so unless I learn (probably good thing to know), individual bonds are not likely. Looking at bond funds, you have high yield funds like the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) or the like which yield about 5.5%, so you can get to something that would meet the investing criteria. However, bond funds are always interest rate-sensitive and price changes on a daily basis, and you can’t hold to maturity.

Second, we could invest in Utility stocks. Looking at the CCC (Champions, Contenders and Challengers) list compiled by Justin Law and taking a look just at the Champions and Contenders, there are not a lot of options above 5%. Only AmeriGas (APU) at 12.32% (it’s a limited partnership and not for IRAs), Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) at 4.8%, Dominion Energy (D) at 5.22%, PPL Corp. (PPL) at 5.24% and Southern Company (SO) at 4.94% would fit my target, and most are on the low end of my investment range.

Third, I could look at some REITs. Using the same CCC lists as above, there are Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) at 6.15%, Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) at 5.14%, CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) at 4.45%, National Health Investors (NHI) at 4.8%, Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) at 6.51% and W.P.Carey (WPC) at 5.5%.

Overall, looking at these two lists gives me a nice list of companies that have grown their dividends for 10 years or more and are yielding about 5% or better. This kind of portfolio would also give the dividends some growth down the road.

Finally, I looked at some preferred stocks. While none are listed in the CCC list (they do not grow dividends), they are a lot of preferred stocks that meet the criteria, and contributors Colorado Wealth Management and Arbitrage Trader write many articles that profile companies and preferred securities. Baby bonds could also be used in this area. There are many that are rated investment grade or have investment grade companies. I would look at cumulative, perpetual preferred stocks here.

There are others like BDCs that provide higher income, but I am not comfortable with these.

Looking at a relatively high yield portfolio, preferred stocks is an area I am comfortable with and will provide the cash flows to provide the cash RMDs for many years and still have a cushion that can be reinvested in the near term.

Assumptions

As most preferred are issued at a par of $25.00, I will use this as the long-term value of each preferred. This will make the long-term calculation of the portfolio easier. With stocks and REITs, the price can and will fluctuate widely and can cause disruptions in the future cash flows.

While I will buy a preferred at the current price (I use limit orders to control the price), I will assume that each preferred ends each year at par. While this is unrealistic, the price should not be too far from par. It the price is less than par, I will have less to take in RMD and more to reinvest. If greater, then more will be distributed and less invested.

I will take the RMD at the end of the year. Because I know exactly how much I need to take out at the beginning of each year, I have the flexibility to take the RMD when I want to within the next year. This will allow time for the distributions to accumulate, and I can reinvest early in the year if the portfolio shows a surplus of dividends. I can also fine-tune the end-of-year amount of cash reserve needed for the following year.

Excess income will be reinvested on an equal dollar amount back into the preferred stocks in the portfolio. This will invest in more shares of the preferreds that are under par and less to the preferreds over par. I also assume the reinvestment will be at par.

These assumptions are made to make the following calculations of the distribution and re-investment amounts easier, but not totally unrealistic.

Future Cash Flows

I built a portfolio containing the following:

Anworth Mortgage Asset 7 5/8% Preferred Series C (ANH.PC)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate 8% Preferred Series C (ARI.PC)

CBL & Assoc Deposit Shares 7.3/8% Series D (CBL.PD)

EPR Properties 5.75% Preferred Series G (EPR.PG)

Herhsa Hospitality Trust 6.5% Preferred Series E (HT.PE)

Kimco Reality Deposit Shares 5 5/8% Preferred Series K (KIM.PK)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6 ½% Preferred Series C (PEB.PC)

QTS Reality Trust 7.125% Preferred Series A (QTS.PA)

Sotherly Hotels 7.875% Preferred C (SOHOO)

Seaspan Preferred Series G (SSW.PG)

Stag Industrial 6 7/8% Preferred Series C (STAG.PC)

The goal this year is to invest equally in each preferred. Currently, the allocation is as follows:

Note that the year income is for the remainder of the year, as all pay in January, so only 3 more payments will be received this year. (All prices are as of 2/1/2019.)

I have included the call date, and there are 4 issues that can be called as early as this month. If that happens, I will roll the money over into a similar preferred with a longer maturity. Several of these stocks were left over from the original portfolio, so I left them in, as they meet the goals.

This portfolio will return $6694.97 for the remainder of the year. This will allow the purchase of ~25 shares for each preferred if the preferred price is $25.00 par. If each preferred returns to par at the end of the year, then the portfolio will look like this:

The portfolio will return $9410.73 in 2020, and the RMD will be $4798.59, leaving $4612.14 to be reinvested. If each preferred is $25.00, then I can buy 16 shares of each preferred with the remaining cash.

If I follow each successive year assuming a par share price and constant dividend, then the future cash flows look like this:

Year is the year the RMD is taken; IRA balance is the balance at the end of the previous year; Life expectancy is based on IRS Pub 590; RMD is IRA balance divided by Life Expectancy; Cumulative RMD is the total amount of RMDs taken; Distribution % is the % of the IRA taken in RMD; Dividends is the amount of dividends collected in the year; Reinvest is the amount of cash that is reinvested, or has to come from selling shares for a negative number; Shares added/sold is the number of shares of each preferred that can be bought or need to be sold each year.

As you can see from the table, I can plan on not having to sell any of the preferred shares until 2037, if I manage the cash balance correctly. The table also shows that in the last 10 years, the portfolio will have to be total distributed. While I have assumed that there will be equal sales from each stock, toward the latter years, sale of a complete preferred stock or stocks may be easier and less costly in commissions.

What is nice to note is that I will collect about $300,000 in dividends from a $116,000 initial portfolio and end up having to distribute about 4 times the current value over its lifetime in RMDs.

Risks

I see the following risks to the portfolio.

First, interest rates fall. As preferreds are rate-bearing instruments, if interest rates fall, the price of the preferreds will rise. That will mean more has to be taken as an RMD every year and there will be less to reinvest. This can reduce the total amount collected from the IRA. It could also affect the overall dividends from the portfolio, as companies could call the preferred and issue a new preferred at a lesser rate. The issue would be called and have to be replaced with another preferred that might not yield as much.

Second, interest rates rise. This will generally cause the value of the preferreds to decrease in value. This will mean less has to be taken in RMD, therefore more is reinvested. It will also make the likelihood of a preferred being called reduced. If that does happen, it will be easier to replace with a similar of better-yielding preferred.

Third, company/security risk. Companies can, and do, file for bankruptcy. With the preferred being above the common stock in risk order, I may get something back. However, because the preferred gets paid before the common, there should be some signs of trouble beforehand and I can get something out of selling the preferred. There will be some company monitoring needed - this is not a "set and forget" portfolio.

Fourth, call risk. As shown, all the preferreds are callable in the next few years. While they are perpetual, the company can call them away from me. I will be left with a payment at par plus interest in most cases if this happens that I will have to reinvest. Again, depending on the current interest rates, it may be hard to find a suitable replacement if a call happens.

Conclusion

I have put together a portfolio to be used in an inherited Traditional IRA with RMDs. This portfolio consists of preferred stocks. While riskier than a bond, it is less risky than a common stock and can be used to provide a long-term source of increasing distributions until the terminal date of the IRA. It has some characteristics of a high yield portfolio with some relative safety of a bond portfolio.

Because of the IRS rules for inherited IRA and having to take RMDs almost immediately, the construction of the portfolio should be a little different, but based on the needs of the beneficiary. In our case, we don’t need the money now, although it will help to add money into our taxable account. Therefore, we can be a little more flexible, and using preferred stocks also allows me to get some actual experience with them for future consideration. The higher dividend yield will cover the RMD for many years, and we will not have to touch the principal until late in the IRA's life.

Someone with a longer time frame with lower initial RMDs could benefit from a more traditional dividend growth portfolio with lower initial yields but more yield growth. Someone with a shorter time frame (<30 years) would benefit from a higher yield portfolio, like this one, that would not require selling stocks to make the RMDs.

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor, I am an independent investor. Please note that the stocks mentioned are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain risk.

This portfolio is a real portfolio and will be updated at least yearly to show progress. I don’t expect the stock prices to grow, except back to par, therefore it is limited in capital gain expectations. The primary goal is to collect dividends that are in excess of the amount of RMD and to reinvest the surplus to generate additional income until the RMD passed the amount of dividends collected in a given year.

It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management’s ability to navigate economic conditions. I can and may make changes to the portfolio as any portfolio manager is expected to perform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH.PC, ARI.PC, CBL.PD, EPR.PG, HT.PE, KIM.PK, PEB.PC, QTS.PA, SOHOO, SSW.PG, STAG.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.