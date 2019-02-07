Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: January Results

Now that January is in the books, it’s time for my monthly portfolio review. January was a great month for the market, yet a relatively tame month for my management. It seemed like I was buying stock left and right during December. This behavior followed through into early January, but now that the market has recovered a bit and the value is no longer present in the market, I’ve stopped adding. Now, I’m sitting back and collecting cash. However, I’m not complaining; at the end of the day, that’s a pretty good position to be in.

During January, the value of my portfolio grew by 5.56%. This is fantastic growth, though it is worth mentioning that the S&P 500 rebounded some 8%, so I did underperform by a fairly wide margin. Thankfully, I’m not overly concerned about month-to-month performance. I always hope to be ahead of the SPY, but it’s only February, so the year is still young. This is partially due to the fact that several of my largest holdings have been lagging throughout the year thus far.

During the first few days of February, this underperformance is reversing (I’m up 2.6% versus the SPY, which is up ~2.1%). Hopefully, that trend will continue and I'll make up some of the lag that I've experienced thus far throughout 2019. Regardless, you’re never going to hear me complain about making 5%+ in a single month. Heck, if that trend was to continue (I know it won’t, that sort of growth is not sustainable over the long term, the market just bounced hard in January because it was so oversold in December) I’d be able to retire here in a few years.

Source: Personal Capital

While the 5.56% returns I produced during January were impressive, what I liked most about my January results was the fact that my passive income increased 20.8% y/y. Headed into the year I was projecting 2019’s overall income to be roughly 20% higher than 2018’s, so that trend appears to be intact. There will be more in the passive income stream in a bit, but before we get there, let’s take a look at the trades I made during the month.

January Trades

I only made 3 trades during January, all of them being buys. Thus far, they’ve all been massive successes. I couldn’t be happier. I’ll cut to the chase to avoid suspense. On January 3rd, I added to my Apple (AAPL) position at $142.10. Also on January 3rd, I added to my Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) position at $44.88. And about a week later, on January 9th, I added to my Constellation Brands (STZ) position at $151.80.

For a while now I’ve been selling shares to fund equity purchases, yet the December sell-off pushed the market low enough that I didn’t do so because I felt comfortable dipping into my cash position because of the value it created. I didn’t worry about being fully invested (my cash position has been lowered to only ~6.5%) when the market was so obviously oversold. Making matters better, I was able to buy several high-quality individual names that were beaten up worse than the broader market as a whole, leading me to believe that my downside in doing so was relatively limited.

Now, let’s get into the reasoning behind each individual purchase.

Apple

If you know anything about my portfolio, you know that I love Apple. I suppose “love” is a fairly strong word. I don’t have an emotional connection to Apple and I’m not irrationally married to the stock, yet when I look at AAPL’s fundamentals, I start to drool.

For years, this name has traded at sub-market multiples while posting outsized growth and building a balance sheet at is envied worldwide. At the recent lows, AAPL shares traded for 12x earnings or so. Considering the fact that EPS increased nearly 30% last year and is expected to post double-digit growth again in 2019, I don’t understand this. I know that people like to say that AAPL is a non-innovative one-trick pony that deals in hardware (which deserves a low multiple), but I don’t subscribe to that narrative. Services and wearables are becoming a larger and larger piece of the pie for this company and can continue to fuel future growth. AAPL finally broke out the service’s margin figure during the most recent earnings report and it came in at 62.8%. I didn’t know this when I bought shares at $142 in early January, but I’ve assumed it was somewhere in the 60-65% area for a while now.

Furthermore, AAPL has enough cash on hand to continue to return billions and billions to shareholders while continuing to dedicate massive amounts to R&D and even potentially M&A. The company posted $26.7b of operational cash flows during the recent quarter. It returned $13b to shareholders and had a $130b net cash balance at the end of the quarter. When I see numbers like this and I see others talking about Apple going the way of the dodo, all I do is chuckle and hope for more weakness so I can buy more shares (I feel rather confident that I’m buying alongside Tim Cook and Warren Buffett when I do so, and that’s not bad company to be associated with).

Apple’s chronic undervaluation is why I’ve accumulated so many AAPL shares over the years. Apple has been my largest position for some time now and this recent purchase bolstered this strength. The company’s recent sell-off has brought down my exposure from the 10.5% level down to ~9%. This percentage should creep higher again as AAPL shares recover. I’ve gone back and forth on the high weight of that position (especially relative to the rest of my portfolio, where the typical weighting hovers around 1%); however, at the end of the day I simply can’t find another company that offers the combination of value, growth potential, and shareholder returns so I suppose I’ll remain content to be overweight Apple.

Apple shares have risen nearly 23% in the month since I last purchased them. I’m thrilled with this performance in the short term and I look forward to watching as they creep back towards $200 and potentially make a run at new highs.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

I’ve been lucky enough to develop a long and successful history of trading into and out of Bristol-Myers. This is a stock that I’ve felt comfortable buying into steep weakness because of the dividend yield’s support and selling when it bounces because of its lack of dividend growth history/prospects. I’ve written numerous articles here at Seeking Alpha about my ongoing BMY trade which dates back to 2016. Since then I’ve made a habit of buying BMY on big sell-offs (which usually have some time to do with Merck’s Keytruda beating out BMY’s Opdivo in some study or another) and then taking profits a few months later when the BMY shares ultimately recover. I’ve taken double-digit profits 7 times on BMY since 2016. And having bought my most recent stake at $44, I’m set up to take another double-digit profit (I’m in the process of trying to decide where I want to sell my recently purchased stake).

As I said before, I don’t view BMY as a great long-term buy and hold type name in my DGI portfolio because the stock typically only increases its dividend by 2% a year. This simply isn’t enough to interest me. It barely beats inflation and BMY’s ~3% yield isn’t high enough to justify such a low level of dividend growth. However, the stock’s other fundamentals have been improving nicely. During the most recent quarter, BMY’s revenues were up 9.5% y/y. That’s solid growth from such a large-cap company.

This time it wasn’t Opdivo-related news that sparked BMY’s sell-off but instead, news that it had agreed to a $90b acquisition (including debt) of Celgene (CELG) (at a 50%+ premium to Celgene’s share price at the time the deal was announced). It can be argued that CELG was/is cheap, yet there’s no wonder that the market’s immediate reaction to the deal was negative (in BMY’s case, at least) because it seems likely that the company overpaid. This, combined with the fact that the deal is adding a significant amount of debt to the combined company’s balance sheet, caused fear. When news of this deal broke, BMY shares fell ~15%. These shares were already trading near the bottom end of their recent range when this happened and the M&A related downfall pushed the stock down to new 52-week lows.

But, at the ~$45 lows, BMY was trading for just 11x ttm earnings. Even if a projected slowdown is what is inspiring BMY to pursue CELG, 11x was too cheap for me to ignore. Call me a sucker for value if you want, but as I said, this trade has treated me well in the past and I was happy to buy another ticket and take the ride. Bristol-Myers’s share price has proven itself to be resilient and I expected a bounce-back. Well, here we are a month later and I was correct. BMY shares are trading in the $50 range, or ~13% higher than my purchase price. Right now, BMY is trading for ~12.5x earnings. I’ll likely trim my position at ~$53 or so, which represents a 13x multiple on current 2019 expectations. This will mean I’ll be locking in a ~20% profit on this trade. Here’s to hoping BMY climbs that last $3!

Constellation Brands

I’ve been bullish on STZ for a while now. Constellation has offered some of the best dividend growth over the last 3-4 years and I’m really happy to finally have significant exposure to this trend. STZ initiated its quarterly dividend in 2015 at $0.31/share and since then, it has more than doubled to $0.74/share. STZ is due for a dividend increase with the May payment (which should be announced sometime during March) and I wouldn’t be surprised to see another strong, double-digit increase. I began buying STZ at $208/share last August. Hindsight shows that I was a bit early on that trade, but I’d been waiting for weakness for years at that point and I decided that $208 was a fair price to begin building a position. Shares weren’t particularly cheap at $208 (trading for ~23x ttm earnings), yet as the shares sold off, they fell to attractive levels. I followed that purchase up with another at $171.60 in December of 2018. I was too early there as well, but I was happy to lower my cost average and increase my exposure to this growing dividend. Most recently, I added at $151.80 on a big down day for the shares. At $152, STZ shares were trading for ~16x ttm earnings. To me, 16x is a great price to pay for a company with a ~2% yield and double-digit growth potential over the medium to long term.

I typically feel very comfortable buying shares of a high-quality company like Constellation when it is down double-digits in a single trading session. To me, this points towards an overreaction and oftentimes, these big blow-outs help to form bottoms (in the short-term, at least) as the market gets all of its negative sentiment out of its system in a single trading session. It turns out I was right because STZ shares are up an incredible 15% in less than a month. I think shares are fairly valued after this run-up, yet I wouldn’t be surprised if the market continues to place a premium valuation on these shares, allowing them to rise back up above $200. After making 3 purchases, my position is now full. I’d have to see a wide margin of safety to add to STZ again. Right now, my price target for another purchase is ~$135. I don’t expect to see that sort of level in the short term (especially since the pot stocks have rallied recently, which bodes well for STZ’s large investment in Canopy Growth (CGC)). However, I think it’s always best to be prepared and if STZ sees another strong sell-off, I’ll be ready and willing to add again.

Dividend Income

Buying new shares and accumulating high-quality assets is already great, but probably my favorite portfolio management-related activity is tallying up my dividends every month and adding new data to my long-term dividend growth chart. I was especially excited when I just saw how much my income had grown since last January. As I said in the intro, January 2019’s dividend income was up 20.8% compared to January 2018’s total. January 2019 was my best month ever, up 7% over December 2018’s total, which was my previously monthly-high watermark.

What makes this increase so impressive (to me, at least) is that the income growth was generated organically. I did not add any more money to my portfolio during 2018 (or 2019 thus far). Actually, I’ve made several large withdrawals to pay for my wife’s tuition. Knowing that I wasn’t going to be able to boost the compounding on my income stream with new money inflows, I’ve known for a while now that I need to manage my portfolio with income growth in mind. I’ve said that my long-term target is to produce double-digit annual dividend growth. Many of the companies that I own post double-digit dividend increases which goes a long way towards achieving this goal. However, when I’m not re-investing dividends or adding money to make purchases of high quality dividend growth names, the only way to boost income was to sell high (when yields are relatively low) and buy low (when yields are relatively high).

I made a bunch of trades in 2018 and in the vast majority of them, I increased the passive income I was receiving. Now I’m really starting to see that work pay off, and I couldn’t be more pleased. Later in 2019, my wife should return to the workforce and we’ll be able to start adding new money to the portfolio. I hope to use the experience I’ve gained during 2017 and 2018 when I wasn’t adding new money to the portfolio (buy still managing it in a way that prioritized income growth) and really juice the compounding of my income stream when I have more fuel available in the form of new cash.

If you enjoyed this piece, please stay tuned for the upcoming Seeking Alpha market place service that I'm currently working on The Dividend Growth Investor Club. I'm hoping that this will be a place where income-oriented individuals can come together and discuss their ideas as we all pursue financial freedom. I'll be posting a variety of exclusive content, including single stock research, sector DGI watch lists chock-full of relevant fundamental data, and sample portfolios with different target dividend yield and growth thresholds for Club members. The service should be launching in the coming weeks.