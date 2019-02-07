Chimera Investment - 8% Is About Right

Summary
Chimera issued a new preferred stock, the Series D 8% fixed>float.
The preferred yields have converged near 8%, the new issue offers investors a 9 basis point yield pick-up versus the Series C (at mid price).
No real "swaportunity" here, new shares are priced in line with historical relationships.
My thoughts on the new preferred.
On January 15, 2019, Chimera Investment did the first mREIT preferred since September 14, 2018 - which was also issued by Chimera. Following the trend we have seen in the space, the REIT issued a