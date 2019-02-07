Dividend Growth Investing For Retirees? Absolutely
Summary
Dividend Growth Investing has the attributes that many seek for the retirement stage - growing income and the potential of lower volatility.
While many may seek greater income in retirement, the better risk-adjusted returns are likely more of an advantage.
Minimizing portfolio drawdown in major corrections is key for retirees, and companies with a meaningful dividend growth history might be the answer.
Many embrace Dividend Growth Investing for the potential of better risk-adjusted returns. If we can get the returns of the broad market with the same risk or lesser risk, then most of us will take