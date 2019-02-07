Retirement

Dividend Growth Investing For Retirees? Absolutely

About: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Includes: IEF, IVV, NOBL, PFM, VYM
by: Dale Roberts
Dale Roberts
Long-term horizon, portfolio strategy, bonds, dividend investing
Summary

Dividend Growth Investing has the attributes that many seek for the retirement stage - growing income and the potential of lower volatility.

While many may seek greater income in retirement, the better risk-adjusted returns are likely more of an advantage.

Minimizing portfolio drawdown in major corrections is key for retirees, and companies with a meaningful dividend growth history might be the answer.

Many embrace Dividend Growth Investing for the potential of better risk-adjusted returns. If we can get the returns of the broad market with the same risk or lesser risk, then most of us will take