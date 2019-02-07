AGL Energy Ltd (AGLNF) CEO Brett Redman on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: AGL Energy Limited (AGLNF)
by: SA Transcripts
AGL Energy Ltd (OTCPK:AGLNF)
Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
February 06, 2019, 18:45 ET
Company Participants
Chris Kotsaris - Senior Manager, IR
Brett Redman - MD & CEO
Damien Nicks - Interim CFO & GM, Group Commercial Finance
Richard Wrightson - Executive General Manager, Wholesale Markets
Conference Call Participants
James Byrne - Citigroup
Peter Wilson - Crédit Suisse
Robert Koh - Morgan Stanley
Ian Myles - Macquarie Research
Joseph Wong - UBS Investment Bank
Baden Moore - Goldman Sachs Group
Kate Burgess - Acuris
Michael Morrison - Deutsche Bank
Presentation
Chris Kotsaris
Good morning, and welcome to the webcast of AGL's 2019 Half-Year Results. We're pleased you could join us. This is Chris Kotsaris from AGL's Investor Relations