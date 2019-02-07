AGL Energy Ltd (AGLNF) CEO Brett Redman on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AGL Energy Ltd (OTCPK:AGLNF)

Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

February 06, 2019, 18:45 ET

Company Participants

Chris Kotsaris - Senior Manager, IR

Brett Redman - MD & CEO

Damien Nicks - Interim CFO & GM, Group Commercial Finance

Richard Wrightson - Executive General Manager, Wholesale Markets

Conference Call Participants

James Byrne - Citigroup

Peter Wilson - Crédit Suisse

Robert Koh - Morgan Stanley

Ian Myles - Macquarie Research

Joseph Wong - UBS Investment Bank

Baden Moore - Goldman Sachs Group

Kate Burgess - Acuris

Michael Morrison - Deutsche Bank

Presentation

Chris Kotsaris

Good morning, and welcome to the webcast of AGL's 2019 Half-Year Results. We're pleased you could join us. This is Chris Kotsaris from AGL's Investor Relations