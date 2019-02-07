Intact Financial Corp. (IFCZF) CEO Charles Brindamour on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intact Financial Corp. (OTCPK:IFCZF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Representatives

Charles Brindamour - Chief Executive Officer

Louis Marcotte - Chief Financial Officer

Darren Godfrey - SVP of Personal Lines

Alain Lessard - SVP of Commercial Lines

Patrick Barbeau - SVP of Claims

Ken Anderson - Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasurer

Ken Anderson

Thank you, Cheryl. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining the call today. A link to our live webcast and published information for this call is posted on our website at Intactfc.com under the Investors tab.

Joining me here in Toronto today are Charles Brindamour, CEO; Louis Marcotte, CFO; Darren Godfrey, SVP of Personal Lines; Alain Lessard, SVP of Commercial Lines; and Patrick Barbeau, SVP of Claims. We will begin with prepared remarks followed by Q&A.

As a reminder, the slide presentation contains the disclaimer on forward-looking statements, which also applies to our discussion on this conference call. Charles Brindamour will cover slides five to 11, and Louie will cover slides 13 to 18.

With that, I will turn the call to our CEO, Charles Brindamour.

Charles Brindamour

Thanks Ken. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. Last night we announced strong fourth quarter results with net operating income increasing 19% to $1.93 per share, driven by broad based improvements across the business. For the full year net operating income per share of $5.74 resulted in an operating ROE of 12.1%. Our balance sheet remains very healthy with over $1.3 billion of capital margin, despite the recent market volatility.

Top line growth was 4% in the quarter fueled by strong growth in commercial and specialty lines across North America, as well as improving market conditions. Our combined ratio was strong at 91.7% with improvement both in Canada and the U.S. The Canadian performance at 90.8% reflects significant progress in personal auto and continued excellent performance in personal property.

In the U.S. our team delivered a combined ratio of 96.7% despite close to 6 points of cap losses. After nine months we increased our performance versus the industry ROE to 750 basis points, well above or 500 points target.

While we are outperforming by a wide margin, we are not satisfied. Our ongoing action plans and improving market conditions should soon return us to a mid-teens operating ROE, in line with our historical track record.

Let's now look at our results by line of business starting with Canada. So in personal auto, as anticipated, premiums declined slightly as our rate increases remain ahead of the market. However industry rate increases are catching up and we expect growth to return in the coming quarters.

Our combined ratio improved nearly 4 points to 97.3% in the quarter, driven primarily by our profitability actions, which have helped to lower both claims frequency and severity for the third quarter in a row. While we believe our run rate is in the mid-90s combined ratio as planned, we remain focused on creating sustainability in that performance. There is strong momentum still on many fronts including rates, underwriting and claims action.

In personal property, premiums grew 2% in the quarter. While rates are up our discipline in auto put some pressure on growth in property. Results in this segment continue to be very strong with a 78.5% combined ratio in the fourth quarter and 88.3% for the full year. Our actions over time have been very successful with an average full year combined ratio below 90% for the past five years; that is in good and in bad times. So market conditions in my view in personal property position us very well to maintain that performance level.

In commercial lines here in Canada, rate increases in firm market conditions and strong momentum in specialty drove growth to 11% in the quarter. The combined ratio is higher than expected for the full year 2018 due to elevated catastrophe and large losses. The quality of the portfolio remains high and this business is position for low-90’s performance.

If we turn to the outlook for Canada, we are seeing across all lines firm market conditions and we expect mid-single digit industry growth in the year ahead. In personal auto the market place continues to tighten with capacity constraints and ongoing growth in residual markets. Industry rate increases accelerated in the fourth quarter and so we think this environment supports our profitability plan and our competitive position is improving. As we anticipated, we're now seeing clear sequential monthly improvement in growth in this line. In personal property the outlook remains favorable. As our auto growth improves we expect property growth to accelerate.

In commercial in Canada our loss ratio outperformance after nine months was north of 10 points. We are surprised by the speed at which this market is hardening and thrilled with our position to capitalize on this new dynamic. In our U.S. commercial segment premiums grew 2% in the quarter on a constant currency basis. Growth was 7% in segments that we’re focusing on for expansion. The fourth quarter combined ratio of 96.7% was heavily impacted by CATs. The full year performance was solid at 94.8%.

We are firmly on track to deliver a sustainable low-90s combined ratio within 18 to 24 months. Market conditions are evolving favorably with modest upward pricing trends continuing in the U.S. We expect low to mid-single digit growth for the U.S. Specialty Industry over the next 12 months.

While short term performance matters, long term strategic positioning is key, and on that front our people have made giant steps in 2018. Beyond building one of the best specialty lines business in North America, we made meaningful advances on our customer driven transformation, leveraging both digital as well as artificial intelligence.

We launched our new mobile self-service app, which incorporates our latest telematics offer. We also continue to roll out our latest rating algorithms which are grounded in machine learning and we see strong evidence that our investments in AI will drive growth and margin expansion in the years ahead.

Our focus on people and employee engagement was again recognized in ’18. For the fourth year in a row we are named as one of Aon Best Employer. Glassdoor listed us as one of the 25 best places to work here in Canada and we were again named as Top Employer in Canada for young people.

This reflects our commitment to providing an environment that our people are proud of and where they can make a difference. This goes straight to our ability to attract the best people in the market where we operate. I think we have a world class team and I'd like to thank our people across North America for their dedication to our customers, brokers, as well as our communities.

In talking about long term positioning, we’ll be celebrating in the coming weeks the 10th Anniversary of Intact Financial Corporation. As I look back, I think we've had a decade of solid performance on many fronts, but in particular against our financial objectives.

Since 2009 we've delivered over 630 basis points of ROE outperformance, beating our 500 basis points target. We generated annual net operating income per share growth in excess of our 10% target over the same period and an operating ROE that averaged in the mid-teens. These results and these objectives, have translated into an annualized total return for shareholders of about 14% since the Intact Financial journey began, more than double that of the TSX.

On the back of our solid earnings growth track record and our positive outlook for the future, we're increasing our quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.76 per share, and by the way we increased our dividend every year since our IPO and I've generated a cagier of 9% in the last decade.

In conclusion, a disciplined execution on our action plan and supportive market conditions provide us with momentum for the year ahead. After 10 years of delivering on our financial objectives, I look forward with confidence that our people and strategies position us to continue to deliver into the future.

With that, I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Louis Marcotte.

Louis Marcotte

Thanks Charles and good morning everyone. Net operating income was up 19%, $281 million in the fourth quarter, fueled by significant improvements in underwriting, investment and distribution income.

Our insurance businesses delivered a solid quarter with underwriting income of $210 million, up 18% from Q4 last year. In Canada our combined ratio of 90.8% was the best performance in three years without any material impact from whether. In the U.S. OneBeacon delivered a combined ratio of 96.7% despite nearly 6 points of Cap losses, two of which related to hurricane Michael.

Our investment team drove fourth quarter net investment income to $140 million, up 16% from Q4 last year, thanks to both our portfolio optimization initiatives and reinvestment at higher yields that took place throughout 2018. We expect full year net investment income in 2019 to grow by approximately 5%.

And finally our distribution businesses contributed $36 million to operating income in the quarter; that's almost 30% better than last year, as commission growth and margin improvements were better than anticipated.

On an annual basis, our distribution earnings have now reached $146 million, nearly twice what they were five years ago. We believe more consolidation will take place in the distribution arena as evidenced by the four acquisitions announced my BrokerLink already this year. However we expect mid-single digit growth in distribution income in 2019, mainly because of the slower M&A activity last year.

Now let me provide some additional color on our underwriting results, beginning with Canada. Progress on personal auto profitability continued in the fourth quarter with 7 points improvement in the current accident year loss ratio. Q4 year-over-year weather was favorable by 2 points, while the remaining 5 points of improvement is attributable to our action plans.

We estimate the combined ratio run rate in auto at approximately 95% by adjusting for 1 point of favorable weather, compared to long term trends, removing prior year developments and normalizing for pools, CAT’s and seasonality.

We are focused on sustaining this performance level and our actions continue to carry positive momentum. For example, written rates were up 9% and earned rates up 6% in the fourth quarter. Rate momentum will continue in 2019 with mid-single digit earned rate increases secured through year end.

Result in property continued to be excellent with a 78.5% combined ratio in the fourth quarter, despite higher than average weather losses. In commercial lines the Canadian top line growth in the quarter was robust at 11% and the combined ratio was solid at 91.6%, despite being 4 points above last year due to a higher CAT and non-CAT large losses. We are monitoring closely, but do not see any unusual trends.

Before moving to U.S. commercial I should note the slight increase in the Canadian quarterly expense ratio due to higher variable commissions. On an annual basis, the expense ratio in Canada remains stable, as thoughtful expense management enabled us to increase our investments in digital and artificial intelligence in order to accelerate our customer driven transformation.

Turning to U.S. commercial, we incurred 6 points of CAT in the quarter bringing the combined ratio to 96.7%. This CAT level is clearly well above expectations for a quarter and we view the full year level to be more indicative of future expectations, albeit at the upper end.

Prior year development was slightly unfavorable representing mainly our share of losses from 2016 and prior accident years that were seated in the adverse development cover. The U.S. expense ratio improved 3.2 points to 33.7% and included a few points of non-recurring favorable adjustments, including 1 point of premium taxes.

What expense synergies realized ahead of schedule, we expect the expense ratio in 2019 to be similar to the full year 2018 expense ratio, with some seasonal variations due to business mix. We are now 15 months into the acquisition of OneBeacon and I'm pleased to see how much progress we've made. We delivered a full year combined ratio in 2018 of 94.8% after executing on our plan, exiting unprofitable lines of business and realizing synergies in excess of $25 million.

NOIPS accretion was roughly 6% in 2018 and the IRR is north of 15%, but we have more to do and opportunities to capture. Our work on profitability by line of business continues, as well as our claims initiatives, leading to a low-90’s combined ratio within 18 to 24 months.

Before going to the balance sheet, I want to comment on our expectations for prior year developments going forward. In light of the recent increases in interest rates, we are adjusting our favorable prior your development expectations by 100 basis points for ISC as a whole, such that the expected future range is now between 1% and 3%. This change does not impact the overall combined ratio, as a reduction in prior your developments related to the change is offset by improvement in the current accident year loss ratio.

Now a few words on our balance sheet; we ended the year in a strong capital position with total capital margin of over $1.3 billion, Canadian MCT at 201% and U.S. RBC at 377% and our debt to total capital was largely unchanged at 22%.

The volatility of capital markets in the fourth quarter impacted our book value per share by less than 3%, thanks to our well diversified balance sheet. Losses on our equity portfolios were partly offset by gains from interest rate increases and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

We are pleased with the resilience of our balance sheet in the face of adverse capital market conditions. Since year end we have seen a significant rebound in common equities and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar. We estimate that the net impact to January 31 is a gain of $0.43 approximately or almost 1% of book value per share.

Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. We are deleveraging and remain on track to reach our 20% goal in 2019. With a strong balance sheet and confidence in our outlook for growth and profitability, we are pleased to raise our quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.76 per share, representing an average NOIPS payout ratio of 40% since the IPO, which leaves room to deploy capital on growth opportunities.

In closing, our action plans will continue on auto and OneBeacon. We are building on our momentum from last year to take advantage of growth potential we see across our underwriting investment and distribution platforms.

With that, I’ll return the call back to Ken.

Ken Anderson

Thank you, Louie. In order to give everyone a change to participate in the Q&A, we would ask that you kindly limit yourself two questions per person. If there is time at the end, you can re-queue for a follow-up.

So Cheryl, we are now ready to take questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Geoff Kwan of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Geoff Kwan

Hi there, good morning. Just had a question with the comments from the Ontario government looking at auto insurance pricing. So it seems like the communications are generally focused on the price aspect of that. I was just wondering from the discussion you have, your understanding of how much they recognize their needs to be efforts done on the cost side given where combined ratios are in the industry?

Charles Brindamour

Darren, why don’t you take this one.

Darren Godfrey

Yes, thanks Geoff. I mean I think that the discussions that we've had to-date, both at the political level, but also at the staff level have been very encouraging. They are very open to learning, understanding the issues that the industry is facing, but also the impact it has on Ontario drivers.

So they have a clear willingness to reduce fraud, to reduce Red Tape and doing what's right for Ontario drivers. They recognize the cost pressures within the system and are looking for a balanced view as far as Ontario drivers.

I think what is also maybe encouraging in those discussions is its supported by FSRA which is new regulator coming in Ontario to replace FSCO, that recently published their priorities for 2019, 2020 and it's very much in sync around streamlining right regulations, supporting order reform strategy, developing fraud reduction strategies. So both from a government level and also from a regulator level, we firmly believe they are focus on the right areas and we are encouraged by that. So we are very optimistic in terms of the process.

Charles Brindamour

Yeah, I think these guys are trying to get nonsense out of the system and they are focused on the right thing.

Geoff Kwan

Okay, thank you and just the other question I had was, you talked about at the OneBeacon and the integration seems to be going quite well. From an M&A standpoint, in the sense that Canada's – when something comes up you guys probably have interest. But I wanted to get a sense as to how you feel about doing something in the U.S. if there is a preference towards manufacturing over distribution or how you are thinking about that.

Louis Marcotte

Overall when we look at priorities for capital deployment today, number one is Canada and we're equally happy to deploy capital in manufacturing or in distribution in Canada and I think that this is actually a good time with the outperformance at the level it is, and the industry's performance being low we feel like you know this is the right environment to deploy capital and hence priority number one.

When it comes to the U.S., I think we're gaining confidence in our ability to generate sustainable low-90s performance. We're not there yet. There's 18 to 24 months, but we gain enough confidence to be opportunistic in that marketplace and strengthen the platform we have.

We have lots to learn. We're doing a lot of work to understand the opportunities and distribution indeed in the U.S. and we’ll be open to deploy capital, but in our mind the priority is very clear. Our teams here and in the U.S. are keeping an eye on the opportunities in the market place, but there is a priority today.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Kai Pan of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Kai Pan

Thank you and good morning. So on the auto margin, you reached your target of mid-90s and you said you're going to focus on sustaining that margin. Are you declaring like mission accomplished? I just wonder because the more you can do that to improve any further, for example your retail price is up 9%, still above the earned price 6%. So is there more in terms improvements below that 95%, even if you don't do anything else?

Charles Brindamour

Yes. So Kai, I think we've found out over the past few years that declaring mission accomplished is a tricky thing to do, so we're certainly not there. I think that we think we're in the zone indeed of the mid-90s kind of performance. We’ll take advantage of market conditions as they are firming up and look, there's inflation in the system Kai. This is a longer term type or longer tail type product and so we remain and keep a degree of caution, you know in terms of making statement. But we are in the zone and we’ll take advantage of the market in which we are moving into, which will be quite favorable we think for the next 24 months.

Darren, anything to add?

Darren Godfrey

No, I think the other thing that I would add there, just in terms of the – not just from a margin standpoint, but the market definitely is moving now. So that’s helping us as far as our own action plan is concern.

We are seeing some momentum in Q4 in some provinces, so that’s encouraging. Industry obviously, given the fact that we’ve been at this for a good 18, 24 months still has a couple of years ahead of us in our view from an adequacy achievement standpoint. So we are well placed, but our focus remains on sustainability. As Charles alluded to before, we do see a pivot in our growth profile, so that’s encouraging as well too. So our focus remains on sustainability, but expectations are around the pivot on the growth side as well in 2019.

Charles Brindamour

Yeah and I think Kai, you know if we can do better and grow, we will, trust us on that, but at this stage we want to make sure that we – the inflation is indeed broken and that we can see that sort of mid-90s performance on a sustainable basis.

Kai Pan

That’s straight. Just following-up on top line growth, how is your pricing now comparing with the market pricing. I just wonder how big the doubt is there, and at what point do you think they'll be a tipping point that the environment there will be more favorable to you and you could start to regain market share. Do you see that in the next, like by the year end or you think it’s probably more in 2020?

Charles Brindamour

Kai, you are talking about personal auto just to be clear.

Kai Pan

Yes.

Charles Brindamour

Yeah, we’ll let Darren give his perspective on that.

Darren Godfrey

I think in terms of GAAP relative to the industry, as I mentioned quite a bit of activity in Q4 in Ontario in particular. Now a lot of those rate approval are effective Q1, Q2. So we haven't seen yet the impact in terms of our competitive position on those rate approvals.

If I look at over the last sort of 36 months, we still have a good run rate increase ahead of the industry; we've got a 6 point GAAP. When I look at Alberta in particular, we’ve got 11 point GAAP between industry. So there still is GAAP there relative to the competition. However as I said that is beginning to close, in particular in Ontario.

So when I look at growth, as you can see in the premium side, we were down 2 points for the full year of ‘18, roughly down a point in Q4 and actually if I look at the month of December we were flat. So we are starting to see a little bit of that pivot. Now that is premium growth, so we continue to be remained focused on that.

As far as the gross profile, I would say it's earlier than year end. I would say towards the latter part of 2019. We would hope to see us changing that curve from a unit standpoint in the latter half of ’19.

A - Charles Brindamour



Yeah, I think Darren’s comment is bang on. In the past three, four months, we have seen a clear change, not in all markets, but a number of markets where either growth has picked up; I think Quebec for instance which is in the mid-single digit growth range now. We've seen provinces that have been shrinking; we've seen deceleration in the negative growth and I think that as Darren was saying, in the second half of ‘19 we should be in a quite a different place than we were in Q4.

Kai Pan

That's perfect. Thank you so much and good luck.

Charles Brindamour

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Meny Grauman of Cormark Securities. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Meny Grauman

Hi, good morning. A question on distribution and some bullish comments on distribution and you know that the recent deal – just wondering if you could update us on valuations for brokers. What are they transacting and how are multiples changed? Are they still climbing higher over time?

Charles Brindamour

You know, there's a lot of talk and anecdotes about multiples in distribution. And you know we are doing tens of deals every year, and we have not really in the past 24 months seen inflation in the multiple of smaller transactions quite frankly. And so my own view despite some anecdotes here and there is that our opportunities to acquire distribution and still generate mid-teens IRR and plus on these transactions is very good, because valuations have not changed dramatically in the past 12 to 24 months.

What has changed in the past 12 to 24 months is our margin in distribution, which we've seen go up. The sort of core distribution margin has gone up for profit sharing, which means that the opportunity for synergies in consolidation in my mind is up.

Meny Grauman

Thanks for that, and just maybe a follow up from the competitive standpoint. If you could talk about how much competition there is when you head into these negotiations, it would seem from your evaluation comments that maybe there's not that much competition for these brokers.

Charles Brindamour

I think there is competition for these brokers for sure and I think you know it varies across the land, it varies on the business, therein varies based on the margins that they are operating at. Many of these transactions are often relationship driven though, and we are not big on auctions and processes in general, you know that, and it's certainly true in distribution.

Now the fact that we have an unmatched local presence across the land with intact insurance, the fact that we have with broker link a very deep regional footprint in over 100 communities, and the fact that we’re there in good times and in bad times and its many of the same people that have been around for the past decade or two, our relationship for opportunities in my mind is very, very strong and these are the best conditions in which to transact and that's what we'll keep doing in the next decade.

Meny Grauman

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Brenna Phelan of Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brenna Phelan

Hi, good morning.

Charles Brindamour

Good morning.

Brenna Phelan

So I wanted to ask one more on personal auto and related to rate and unit growth. So is your view that the industry ultimately has to take more rate than you have or will generally have to give the other levers your scale affords you to pull.

A - Charles Brindamour



That's a good question, because we're – you know we might be shooting for higher performance, right.

Brenna Phelan

Okay.

A - Charles Brindamour



And so it's hard to figure out exactly you know what the industry needs, but you know when we look at it high level Brenna, it’s about 10-ish points we think. Darren?

Darren Godfrey

Yeah, I know. I think if you look at year-to-date nine months, the industry is running coast to coast at around about 75 loss ratio at, around 30 points of expenses, so we get to roughly a 105. Now obviously we know that there was inflation in the system and we’ve been fighting it for 18, 24 months. We continue to fight it. We've been successful at abating on inflation, but we recognize that it's still there. So I think when you look at inflation in the system, you look at industries running at 105.

Now, I should point out that is supported by some strong favorable prior year development in the industry as well, so that's sort of how we come up with the rough 10 points, but given the inflation environment, that's going to take a couple years in my opinion. We’ve been going at it for close to two years. We started probably two years ahead of the industry, so it's fair to assume that the industry is at least two years now. That timeline could look very different province to province, but generally on average of Canada I would suggest that our view today is that we are at a two year window while the industry has still got a fair bit of work ahead of us.

Charles Brindamour

Yeah.

Brenna Phelan

Okay, so I guess what I'm trying to get at is, is it conceivable or in your outlook that once your unit growth kind of bottoms out, if it starts to grow that it could accelerate quite meaningfully because the industry is also moving very quickly.

A - Charles Brindamour



It could, yeah. I mean I wouldn’t make it the central forecast quite frankly, but it very well could. I think you know it’s one thing to look at auto. You got a look at the whole industry dynamic and I think the industry's performance has been sub mid-single digits and we're seeing now across all markets and I think there'll be meaningful potential for unit growth, but the speed at which you can turn the dial on in automobile insurance is not the same as in the other lines of business, we need to keep that in mind. And you know we've seen a shift in commercial lines that’s pretty abrupt I would say in the past six months.

In auto that is not the case, so hard to tell you know. But what is clear is we think it'll be a favorable environment for us in the next 24 months. We're seeing sequential growth picking up and I think we'll be in growth territory, you know a very high likelihood in the second half of ‘19.

Brenna Phelan

Great, very helpful. And then just quickly, could you give a break-down of the premium growth in Canadian commercial. How much of that is coming from your specialty initiative versus commercial auto and commercial property?

A - Charles Brindamour



Yeah, Alain.

Alain Lessard

Okay. Well, if I look to give you a bit of color on the growth, when we look at the growth of 12% in the fourth quarter, I would split that 50-50 between regular commercial and specialty lines. What I mean by that is if you look at the dollar growth of direct written premium between 2017 and ’18, 50% of the dollar growth is coming from regular line and 50% from specialty line.

If I go a bit deeper on the regular line, that's all driven by rates. Rates were up by 4% in P&C in the fourth quarter, 6.7% in regular auto in the quarter. So when you add to that a bit of inflation of insured value in car, basically that explains the full growth in regular commercial lines. There is really no unit growth overall and the segmentation of that growth when you look at it, we’re growing profitable segments and we're shrinking least profitable segment, so really well segmented.

The specialty line growth which is the other 50%, considering the size of the portfolio to translate into growth just north of 20% for our specialty line portfolio in Q4, and I would say that growth is really driven by our action plan.

Basically we have a bit of rates in property, lots more rate in trucking, but overall if I go back two years ago, we established our specialty lines division with the idea of growing and becoming a specialty line, key specialty line player in Canada and basically the idea was to expand our products, make it available across the provinces, it makes our expertise available across Canada and become really considered by broker increasing the awareness.

A year later we acquired OneBeacon. That increased our credibility with the broker. We brought new product from OneBeacon through technology and entertainment and over that period of time we've probably increased our staff by close to 80 people in Canada and those staff are daily working on improving our products, building relationship with brokers and everything. And I would say a lot of the growth we see in specialty lines is coming from those people, so I want to thank them for their daily hard work. This is really achieving our strategy. So overall the growth is basically coming exactly where we want it to come.

Brenna Phelan

And you think those trends can continue into 2019?

Charles Brindamour

I would say yes, because when you look at the industry, why the market is firm when we look at the industry? We mentioned our outperformance of about 11 point in P&C and 6 points in commercial auto at the end of Q3. So when you throw that on the top of our combined ratio, that puts the industry north of 100% for both line, and in fact combined you are probably close to 110% which is unsustainable. So that will continue and our efforts on specialty line will continue.

Brenna Phelan

Very helpful, thank you very much.

Charles Brindamour

Thanks Brenna.

Your next question comes from the line of Doug Young of Desjardins Capital Markets. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Doug Young

So I wanted to go back to OneBeacon and the prior reserve developments were negative. Just wanted to get a sense of in what areas were they negative, and as well just wanted to get a sense of the coverage, because I know this what you are showing is only your proportional stake of the prior reserve development. So I think you had $200 million was the max coverage for those adverse developments. Just wanted to know how much of that has been used and then I have a follow up.

A - Charles Brindamour



So on the amount of coverage used Doug, there's plenty of room left is what I will say, not a concern of mine. In terms of where the adverse development has been coming from, I’ll let Alain give his perspective.

Alain Lessard

Okay, when you look at the PYD for OneBeacon, you have to understand that this can be very lumpy because of the nature of the business. We're looking at you know large losses in prior years. Sometimes they take time to develop, so it’s relatively lumpy and you can see that during the quarter it was plus 1.5, but it's favorable point 0.3 for the year.

Overall when we look at where it comes in this quarter, it came from a few losses and 80% of that PYD is coming from line of business, which are under a profit improvement plan, okay, and basically a lot of those are an area on those profit improvement plan where we are no longer writing that type of business within those business units.

Charles Brindamour

And a big chunk of it Alain is not just for profitability improvement plan. It's also the two lines we’ve shut down upon closing, which represent probably more than that of the PYD there, which gives us a very good sense that closing those lines were the right calls.

Doug Young

I guess just on that Charles, with the PY or the prior year reserve development for the exited business lines not go through your non-operating results or does that – so the exited lines would go through the prior year’s reserve developments you show in the existing business or…

A - Charles Brindamour



Yeah, just to clarify that, you are absolutely right. So the prior year developments on exited lines is affected to non-operating, but it does consume some of the adverse development cover. So Alain was raising in the lines that are ongoing, where those have been used for the continuing lines, but you are right, a portion of them have been used for the exited lines.

Doug Young

And that's the two lines that you shut down.

Charles Brindamour

That’s right.

Doug Young

Yeah okay, yeah okay. So you're not going to give me a dollar figure, but you are not like in terms of what's left in the coverage. I guess I can try to do the math, but you seem pretty confident Charles that this isn't going to be an issue.

Charles Brindamour

Yeah, there's plenty of room left in that cover.

Doug Young

And I'm right, its $200 million, that's correct.

Charles Brindamour

Yes, yeah that’s right.

Doug Young

And then Charles, just you mentioned something that peaked my interest. Just on the U.S. use 00 because in Canada you’ve been requiring distribution and I get why and what the strategy is there and then if I heard you correctly, you were thinking potentially of doing acquisitions in the U.S. distribution, but you are just trying to understand the market places. Did I get that right?

A - Charles Brindamour



Yeah, I think that when you look at our footprint in the U.S., we have 14 business lines you know spread across the land and there's a number of ways you can grow our presence you know. You can grow it organically, that is add products, you can add geographies to those segments and you can add brokerage relationships to those segments and that's the sort of work we're doing at the organic level in the US operation.

Then when it comes to scaling it up through non- organic measures, I mean you can look at companies or you can look at distribution. In distribution in the U.S., I mean if you slice it, it is a different eco system and specialty lines than it is in the context of Canada. You have you know what they call independent agent, you are MGA's who are specialized in certain segments, you have MGU’s who are involved through an even greater degree.

Some of their own – some of these players sometimes retain a portion of the underwriting risk. You have wholesalers and the opportunities to expand our footprint, fortify our position and build scale in those 14 products or 14 lines of business in my mind could very well go through distribution tuck-in acquisitions, which is different than our distribution strategy in Canada, which consists in building a massive you know largely personal lines distribution operation.

So its two different strategies, but we do have distribution expertise as you can see from the numbers and from how long we've been active in it and therefore when we look at the U.S. market place, this is not in our minds for specialty lines just a manufacturing plea. There might be distribution opportunities and we're open to those in studying where they are and you know being proactive at this stage, so I don't know if it helps Doug.

Doug Young

Yeah, no that helps usually. I’m just wondering what makes you – what gets you to the point where you are comfortable. That’s I guess where I’m just curious like…

A - Charles Brindamour



Gets me to the point where I'm comfortable meaning?

Doug Young

In terms of transacting and purchasing distribution, because it sounded like you weren’t there yet, but you are almost there.

A - Charles Brindamour



Yeah, I think we look we look at opportunities. These are much smaller capital deployment steps as well and as I'm saying, you know we are gaining confidence. We are not yet at the low 90’s performance level in the U.S. We’re therefore not at the level of you know big capital deployment in the U.S., hence our priority for capital deployment is Canada, but we are certainly starting to explore smaller, mid-tier capital deployment opportunities in the U.S. and that very much includes distribution.

Doug Young

Perfect, thank you.

Charles Brindamour

Okay.

Operator

Tom MacKinnon

Yeah, thanks very much. Good morning. A question really with respect to your outlook in the U.S. and in Canada. In the U.S. in commercial lines you mentioned that prices remained stable and this is from a combination of – what you viewed as a current favorable economic environment in the United States.

And I guess so my first question here, what’s so favorable about the economic environment in the United States, especially in light of talk about perhaps a coming recession. And then as a follow-on, when you compare the two markets you talk about the US being stable, but Canada is firm. And am I reading then that Canada is better than the U.S. in terms of an insurance market right now? Why is that maybe you can compare? And is – does Canada generally follow the U.S. market?

A - Charles Brindamour



So in aggregate – I’ll let Alain talk about the U.S. and you know I'd be cautious about drawing too many direct relationships with the economy, but you know when you look at the U.S. market, different parts of the market are behaving very differently. You know if you look at commercial automobile for instance in the U.S., there's meaningful firming going on. You know there are segments of property as well, but overall the momentum we are seeing there is nowhere near what we are seeing in the context of Canada.

I'll let Alain maybe say a thing or two about the U.S. and then we'll get into Canada.

Alain Lessard

Okay, so thank you Tom. So if I give you a bit perspective on the U.S. market when we say stable it, rate increase are stable and we're seeing modest rate increase to the tone of 2%, okay. Basically it's that we compare our OneBeacon environment that is operating in a slightly different market you know than the overall market. There is very less workers compensation and our rate increase in the fourth quarter for OneBeacon were 4.4%. So this situation is one point that makes a positive on the U.S. market.

The second point is the judicial system, okay, where there is a bit more conservatism that is happening in our judicial system. There is a few court case as an example that have increased the burden of proof if you want for people claiming, you know excessive force form law enforcement body and this is really positive in our government risk and our business unit. And overall what we see is a judicial system that is slightly more favorable to business.

And the third one was more economy. You are talking about the downturn, but basically when we look at the outlook, we're talking about slightly less GDP growth but still within 2% to 3% growth, inflation below 2%, unemployment rate still going downwards and again from a business point of view this is a favorable environment. So from an organization like OneBeacon that focus on mid to small specialty lines of business, the overall judicial system rate environment and economic environment puts us in a nice position right now.

Charles Brindamour

Yeah. So Canada is far more cost driven at the moment. You’ve seen inflation in auto, the industry needs to react. You’ve seen changes in weather patterns, the industry needs to react; then in commercial lines as Alain was saying, the industry's offering about 100%. That is a combination of it being soft in the past decade, and a bit of information, including changes in weather patterns. So what you are seeing, because all these lines at the industry level are not performing very well, the reaction is you know stronger than what we are seeing in the U.S. So Tom, hopefully this was, this is helpful.

Tom MacKinnon

I mean just as a follow on though the weather patterns has been an issue both north and south of the border. Are we just slower to react to them here and presumably inflation driven in terms of you know auto repairs I assume is a problem both north and south of the border. Are we just slower to react here?

Charles Brindamour

I'm not sure I would draw that conclusion. I think that the industry's performance in Canada over time, as compared with the industry's performance in the U.S. over time, if anything it's been about a point above, so I wouldn't draw that conclusion Tom. I’d say the inflation in auto is not just physical damages you know and I think it's a convergence of these factors which is leading Canada to be firmer at the moment.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay, thanks for the color.

Charles Brindamour

Okay, no problem Tom.

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Meredith of UBS. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Brian Meredith

Yeah, thanks, a couple of quick questions for you. First I'm sort of just curious, down in the U.S. commercial auto continued to be a challenging line; a couple of companies that take charges for it. It sounds like its performing pretty well known in Canada. Is there a difference that we should think of as to why it still performing well over there or is it something you guys are keeping your eyes on?

Charles Brindamour

Well, commercial auto in the context of Canada is that pocket of pressure, trucking being a good example. Half of commercial auto is unregulated in the context of Canada. So your ability to put in place corrective measures quickly is greater and I would say this makes a difference.

Alain, do you want to add anything.

Alain Lessard

Yes, I would say it's quicker in Canada because a lot of it is unregulated. It's a bit slower in the U.S., because it's a bit more regulated and when it comes to commercial auto, this is a very regulated products. So coverage, accident benefits, liability can vary a lot by state, can vary a lot by province. So I would be cautious in comparing the state of the commercial auto in the U.S. and the commercial auto in Canada.

Brian Meredith

One of the things they've also talked about is an increase in legal representation on claims. I’m wondering if that’s maybe a different between Canada and U.S.

Charles Brindamour

Not here to us.

Brian Meredith

Not there, okay. Another question I'm just curious Charles, if I look back, the last kind of major acquisition you guys did, Debco came kind of on the heels of a period where the industry was having some challenging profitability as well. I’m wondering one, do you think that we could potentially see some larger transactions here in the next year as the industry continues to struggle from a proper perspective and then what is your kind of capacity for an acquisition ex-issuing equity at this point?

Charles Brindamour

So I think Brian, I’d go back 20 years here since you know I’ve been involved in the transactions we've done as a team and the best ones came on the heels of tough, low single digit ROE environment. I can think of the Zurich acquisition which we've done in ’01 - ’02, the Alliance acquisition which we’ve done in ’04 – ‘0’5.

So my view is, this sort of environment, is a good one for consolidation and for assets to change hands. I think people change their view on their property in those kinds of markets, but I think that's good for us, especially given our outperformance. So I'm you know positive about the environment that we are entering into on that front.

With regards to capacity to issue before or to finance before issuing equities, Louis you want to take perspective on that.

Louis Marcotte

Sure, that would be a combination of debt, excess capital and perhaps that would be about 1 billion of capacity without issuing common equity.

Brian Meredith

Great, thank you.

Charles Brindamour

Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of Mario Mendonca of TD Securities. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Mario Mendonca

Good morning, just a quick question on investment income. So obviously a good job of increasing the market based yields. Just looking at your MD&A I see that that's up – the market base yield is up 47 basis points year-over-year; this is Q4 versus Q4 ’17. Where I’m going with this is, could you help us think through that 47 basis point increase? How much of that would have been just extending duration? How much going out on the risk curve? Is there any way you can break that out with some precision?

Louis Marcotte

Sure. So I’m careful with using the market based yield, because it's also affected by the denominator, which has varied a bit, but if I look at the year-over-year Mario where we were last year, this year its $97 million of additional income. We allocated about a third of that to simply the addition of OneBeacon’s assets to our portfolio. Then a third to a higher yield and so about $30 million related to higher interest rates.

Then we have a higher dividend yields for about $16 million. The exchange rates has had a positive impact for about six and then tweaking the OneBeacon portfolio and part of this is interest rates and part of it is the asset mix, but tweaking their assets, their portfolio towards our asset mix. So we took it over last year and the investment team too it on January 1 and then they migrated to our asset mix and that has contributed to the GAAP.

So I would say it's not very much a risk play here. Very much just adopting our own asset mix and leveraging the fact that rates were rising this year and because we have to move assets between geographies for example, that gave us an opportunity to trade and capture higher yields under way, so favorable market conditions as the rates were going up and the fact that we transitioned.

Alain Lessard

Yeah, and I think to your point Mario, when we’ve done the optimization exercise, the risk envelope itself didn't changed and the optimization exercise is when where all of a sudden you have two capital regime, two tax regime and you want to make sure that you take that into account in establishing the asset mix of your sub in the U.S. and you sub in Canada and that in itself without playing with the risk envelope has been as Louis was saying, an important contributor to the performance you've seen.

Mario Mendonca

Okay, so this sort of leads into the follow-up question. If you are not taking additional risk and you are essentially just optimizing for the higher yield, I would have expected a little bit more pressure then in terms of realized losses in the bond portfolio for example, because when you are buying high yielding assets, you are also selling something else and presumably there’s going to be a loss there, because rates have moved higher. So why is that we don’t see that on Page 21 of the MD&A.

Louis Marcotte

So, I think you would have seen it perhaps earlier in the year when we traded and it was sort of offset with gains on the equity portfolio, but that happened earlier, in the earlier part of the year.

Mario Mendonca

Okay, so when I look at page 21 again and I look at 2018, there's about $26 million of losses there in the bond portfolios. Is that essentially – that would be what you would point me to in terms of losses associated with the optimization and other factors, I guess.

Louis Marcotte

Yes.

Mario Mendonca

Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Meyer Shields of KBW. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Meyer Shields

Great thanks. Two quick questions back on personal auto. First obviously tremendous improvements, but I'm wondering beneath the surface is marijuana legalization having any impact.

Charles Brindamour

I don't think seeing it because we have you know three quarters of sequential drop in frequency. So it's hard to break it into what might have been an upward pressure point. I don't know Patrick or Darren if you have a perspective on that?

Patrick Barbeau

No Charles, I agree with you one on that in the sense that from the file by file claims and we haven’t seen cases where there's clear incidence of that, but it’s tough to get that information. As you see the frequency has been going down the overall for the year, no increase in frequency also in three quarters where it was going down. So maybe there's a bit of influence in there, but it would probably be small given the overall frequency going down and we have no clear signs there.

Charles Brindamour

And we were on high alert in November following the change I think to identify signs of that and there is no clear evidence at this stage. Darren, anything to add?

Darren Godfrey

No, it’s still very early in terms of the process. I think what I’m encouraged about is the awareness campaigns that have been running from all levels of government as far as the dangers of driving and kind of risk consumption. So I think that's encouraging from an education standpoint as well to, but it’s still early.

Meyer Shields

Okay, that’s very helpful and very thorough. Second question I guess with regard to Louis guidance on distribution, does that assume that as competitors catch up on rate increases, again predominantly personal auto, that there will be more contingent commission income or is that upside to the guidance.

Louis Marcotte

I would say upside at this point, I think right now we are guiding mid-single digit for next year based on you know the current portfolio. But I would say if there was you know better outcome on the underwriting side, it would be upside.

Charles Brindamour

Yeah, for the distribution income per say certainly and I think you know just from the market dynamic point of view what is interesting? From a distribution point of view, is that when you get into a harder market like the one we are in, the issue for brokers, this is tough for them because it's not just rates. The reality is that our capacity issues where a brokers ability to find an insurance company for all their customers is actually constraint and from our perspective this is also a pretty good environment for further consultation in distribution and that in my mind is where the true upside lies.

Meyer Shields

Perfect, thank you so much.

Charles Brindamour

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Paul Holden with CIBC. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Paul Holden

Thank you. So a question on personal auto. Given your margin target now, you have a hard market across the industry. Do you have enough comfort around where cost inflation is that you can start turning up the dial on market share or do you continue to focus at this point on solidifying that profit margin?

A - Charles Brindamour



So as I said, we're in the zone. When you look at the frequency and severity trends, it looked good in the past few quarters. We want to make sure though that there is sustainability there. There's a lot of momentum in terms of action and Paul my hope here is that we don't need to turn the dial. The markets make it up and naturally for us, meaning we keep doing what we are doing and our relative position improves and growth picks up as a result.

We're not in the zone of saying should we trade a point of ROE for a point of growth, that now how we are thinking, not in that zone. You know this business is not generating upper teens ROE certainly, and that's the zone where you start to ask yourself the question, ‘am I better off you know staying closer to mid-teen for an additional point of growth?’ you know how you kind of make value work. Past that point it makes sense to have that discussion. I don't feel that’s the space we're in yet in automobile.

I do feel that the market dynamic itself will bring grow to the Intact personal automobile platform without us having to make any sacrifices to get that growth, and that's the sort of environment where we have done extremely well in the past.

Paul Holden

Got it, that’s helpful. And then second question is related to U.S. commercial lines. So you have given an indication of what you expect for industry growth of low to mid-single digits. Assuming you're targeting something higher than that, maybe you can give a little bit more color and context around sort of the ranger or idea of what type of growth you are targeting?

Charles Brindamour

I think we are – at this point what I would say, globally we are basically focused still on making sure we achieve our low-90 objective, that is the number one priority of team. But we are seeing opportunity in some of the business units, especially Q1 75% of them are doing very, very well. So I would say right now Paul, it will be a bit better than the industry, so that would be let's say mid to upper single digit.

Paul Holden

Got it, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Jaeme Gloyn of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead your line is open.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah hi, a quick question on the personal auto side. With the return to the 95% combined ratio level and more normalized profitability levels let’s say, is there any risk that expenses tick back up to where they were historically as well, sort of in that 25% range as a percentage of earned premiums or is there enough or have enough initiatives been put in place to keep this down in the in 22%, 23% range that it operated at in the last two years.

Charles Brindamour

Louie, do you want to give your perspective on that?

Louis Marcotte

Yeah, so I would say I think it's a bit deflated here in audio, because due to profitability challenges the variable items were a bit more limited. So I would expect a part of it to come back to the past years, probably lose a point, just slightly north of a point of expense when the profitability comes back. So it’s going to be good news, because we'll have better profitability and that’s going to be – some of that will be shared, but it won’t stay at the level its staying at.

If you look in the aggregate expense, which is really what we manage, that’s been a – there was a structural decline and I would say half a point, a bit more than half a point of expenses have been completely shaved. But there is another part that's variable and we’ll come back when the profitability returns to where we want to be.

Charles Brindamour

But that’s baked in our view that this business is performing in the mid-90s and should continue to do so in the coming year. So I think that’s the sort of that tactical view on expenses. I think strategically our business units are focused though on reducing their cost operating base, in particular our direct operation has seen its expense ratio drop by close to four points over the past five years and we’ll be shooting for something in that zone, over the next five, so yeah.

Jaeme Gloyn

No, that’s good. And last one just quickly. You know obviously a little bit of a storm activity and cold weather in January. Do you have any comments related to the impacts of whether in January to start the first quarter of ’19?

Charles Brindamour

I think you know that's a business we're in just to be clear, but I think seasonality obviously is relevant. I’ll ask Patrick who manages the phone with his team. So share his perspective.

Patrick Barbeau

Yes, winter is always or most year a busy time for claims, we expect that. Operations are preparing for it. Q1, 2018 as you might recall was a proof point of that and if you look at the average of the last three years or five years, all lines combine – the combined ratio in Q1 is about 4 points higher than the yearly average. So this is somewhat expected. I would say January so far is in line with…

Charles Brindamour

It’s winter.

Patrick Barbeau

Its winter, but it’s only a small portion of the quarter.

Charles Brindamour

And to be clear Patrick, the four points you are talking about ballpark, it's for all lines and in automobile.

Patrick Barbeau

Its similar at four points as well.

Jaeme Gloyn

Great, nothing out of the ordinary. Thank you very much.

Charles Brindamour

Thank you.

Tom MacKinnon

Yeah, just a follow up with respect to the growth in commercial auto; year-over-year a DPW up 18%. I'm wondering if you can share with us what's happened with respect to some of the products you've been able to offer in terms of sharing economy, and in particular I think you have some contract with Uber, so has that helped with respect to that growth that we are seeing.

Charles Brindamour

Yes, so I’m not going to get into specific deals that we have Tom, but I would say you know what I think about commercial automobile, there is sort of three buckets; one is rates per say. There's a lot of rate momentum in commercial automobile and the business seems to be sticking. Trucking in particular, a ton of rates in trucking, and that market is very, very firm if not very hard.

And then the specialty lines operation, also the growth Alain was talking about earlier is filtering into commercial auto and clearly our sharing economy practice and very healthy in the context of Canada. Very healthy in the U.S. as well, so we are building in my mind a beautiful franchise on the sharing front and it goes beyond one specific contract.

Alain, I don’t know if there is anything you want to add.

Alain Lessard

Well, I think we’ve mentioned that a couple of times over the last few calls, but you know our sharing economy approach is to basically base premium on usage. The more kilometers driven, the more rental there is, the more usage there is of the share economy, the more premium you collect. So clearly there's been a healthy and popularity increase in the sharing economy context and that is fueling our growth in commercial auto overall.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay, thank you.

Charles Brindamour

Thanks Tom.

