Seadrill Moves Into Angola, Good News For Seadrill Partners?

|
About: Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLPF), SDRL
by: Vladimir Zernov
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Vladimir Zernov
Long/short equity
Summary

Seadrill enters into a joint venture with Sonangol.

There's not much information available about the deal at this time. I present my view on how it will look like rig-wise.

I believe it is likely that Seadrill Partners will get a five-year contract for West Polaris.

In my recent article “Offshore Drilling: Key Topics To Watch In Q4 Reports”, I argued that Seadrill (SDRL) must start contracting its rigs as it was not active on the contracting