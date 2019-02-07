Summary

Much of the market observer community recently has wondered why Pacific Gas and Electric's stock had a sharp valuation increase over the course of a day.

This is somewhat illogical given that PG&E admitted that their faulty equipment caused California's worst wildfire in recorded history and is faced with tens of billions in losses and potential lawsuits.

The problem here, though, is PG&E isn't a normal company. Like most utilities in the country, PG&E is a State Monopoly.

PG&E essentially isn't going anywhere and investors looked at the bankruptcy filing not as a weakness that could be exploited by competitors, because there are none by law, but as a means of improving company cash flow.

PG&E, realistically, faces no real threat to itself or its long-term operations.