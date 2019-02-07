Western Digital Is A Laggard, But Call Activity Looks Good

Western Digital could easily be called away, as the 52-week high is over $100. If it is called away, I will book my profit with pleasure.

I picked an expiration date of April 18, 2019, and a strike price that I think Western Digital will not meet.

Western Digital is a chip maker that has suffered. The company sports a really good yield above 4%. Balance sheet as measured by D/E (debt-to-equity) ratio is good; D/E = .97. P/E is just a bit high at 17.4.

The call illustrated below captures the next expected dividend with the ex-div date about March 28, 2019. I picked an expiration date of April 18, 2019, and a strike price that I think WDC will not meet.

Although WDC could easily be called away, as the 52-week high is over $100. If it is called away, I will book my profit with pleasure.

With this trade, I add a solid income stock with call potential. Beta is 1.17 (Source: Nasdaq), which provides for call selling opportunities.

The negative feature is no dividend growth. WDC has held the dividend steady for four years. However, prior to 2015, dividends were increased regularly. Revenue growth is quite good at 14.8%, and the payout ratio of dividends-to-free cash flow is only 20%. I think it is a safe investment for conservative income investors.

M* MoneyMadam

Disclosure: Long WDC with calls.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.