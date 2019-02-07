Don't Think Too Hard: Buy Visa
About: Visa Inc. (V)
by: Detroit Bear
Summary
Visa is one of the best businesses in the world, and strong organic growth continues.
I am not concerned about a potential Q2 growth slowdown nor is a slight deleverage in operating margin a concern.
Shares look attractive, worth $155 with the upside to grow intrinsic value every year.
Shares of Visa (V) sold off after some semi-negative commentary on Q2 revenue growth during its Q1’19 earnings call last week. However, shares rebounded quickly, eating into some of the upside potential. Still,