Is There Hope For A Turnaround At Pitney Bowes Inc.?

The stock is dirt cheap after management cut the dividend, but unknown factors such as execution risk and a time frame for a turnaround that is difficult to predict, investors should view PBI as speculative.

The company is making progress, but since target markets carry lower margins, the financials will take time to turn the corner.

The company is investing and shifting its business to diversify away from declining markets, and into high growth target markets.

Pitney Bowes has seen decade long erosion of its business as changing technologies have left the company's legacy mail business behind the times.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has been on a long, slow decline over the past 10 years. Over the past five years alone, the stock has declined more than 70%. This long journey downward resulted in many investors jumping into the name as a valuation/rebound play, and a high dividend with a yield that went as high as double digits.

source: Ycharts

Fast forward to 2019, and the stock is now at less than $7 per share - a far ways from the $20+ levels it once traded at. The dividend has just been cut by management, a staggering 73% cut. With sentiment in Pitney Bowes near an all time low, is now the time to invest in Pitney Bowes? The company is continuing to evolve and diversify into growing end markets after a reliance on the mail business nearly ruined the company. There are already signs of life, and the dividend cut will open up cash flow to continue deleveraging a loaded balance sheet. It would appear that the company is poised to turn the corner, but investors should be ready to be patient. As the business shifts into new markets, the company will recognize a revenue turnaround before a profit turnaround. We feel that the business and stock will eventually rebound, but timing of such a turnaround is difficult to pinpoint, and likely 18+ months away.

Pitney Bowes ultimately got caught flat-footed by a rapidly changing operating environment. As recently as 2012, 98% of the company's revenues were generated from mailing related businesses. The problem here is that macro-economic trends began long before 2012 that indicated problems in the mail industry. Email has been around since the turn of the century, and the rise of email and digital trends have accelerated since the iPhone came along in 2007.

source: Pitney Bowes Inc.

As Pitney Bowes' core industry has declined, the operational performance of the company has been decimated:

Revenue 10 year growth CAGR: -5.32%

Operating Income 10 year growth CAGR: -8.89%

EPS 10 year growth CAGR: -1.76%

Meanwhile, free cash flow levels have declined from what were once more than $800 million, to just $318 million for FY 2018.

source: Ycharts

As the company's performance eroded, Pitney Bowes was unable to use its cash flow to pay for expenditures. The company started buybacks in 2015 and froze the dividend near the same time (the dividend cost about $105 million per year). The company made acquisitions including a $395 million deal for Borderfree in 2015, and $475 million purchase of Newgistics in 2017.

By the end of 2018, the balance sheet had become so stretched with debt that management made the decision to drastically cut the dividend in order to free up cash flow. With a current leverage ratio of 7.18X EBITDA, the company is way overburdened by debt. As a reference, we typically use a leverage ratio of 2.5X to indicate if a company is carrying too much debt. A leverage ratio of more than 7X is way too high for a business that is contracting as it is.

source: Ycharts

With the balance sheet stretched to the point of a dividend cut, and the company's shares trading in the mid single digits, we feel that the stock may be near a bottom. While the financials will take time to turn around, the company is already in the process of adapting its business model.

In that regard, the ship is slowly turning. Management is trying to reinvent Pitney Bowes by expanding into synergistic areas of growth. There has been substantial progress on this front.

source: Pitney Bowes Inc.

While in 2012 the company generated 98% of its revenue from mailing services, the company today has dropped this number to 65%. Since 2012, the company has shifted its revenue model from 17% via target markets, to 56%. Over the long term, Pitney Bowes is aiming for 62% - 66% of revenue via target markets, which would boost overall revenue growth to a +4% - 6% per year rate.

These target growth markets include global e-commerce, office shipping, and software solutions (these provide a range of services including customer information, cloud, data, and customer engagement & intelligence). These growth markets are all growing at rates ranging from mid-single digits, to low-double digits.

What investors need to be aware of, is that this revenue shift is out in front of any turnaround in the business performance (earnings wise). In fact, despite projected revenue growth for 2019, earnings per share are likely to continue to decline (2018 earnings of $1.16 per share, versus 2019 forecast of $1.05 - $1.20).

The reason for this is two-fold. First, the company's declining legacy business carries higher margins than the expanding growth businesses. The Commerce Services and Software Solutions segments generate margins between 10% - 20%, while the Small & Medium Business segment generates 30%-35% margins. As the lower margin businesses represent a larger chunk of total revenue, the company's overall margin will continue to decline.

source: Pitney Bowes Inc.

The eventual effect is that cash flow dollars will begin to grow as revenue growth reaches a critical mass, and the growth outweighs the loss of margin. This profitability suppression is further impacted by the company's investments into growth. The company is investing resources into areas such as automation that will improve efficiency over the long term, but come with an upfront cost. As cash flow turns the corner, the company will be able to grab control of its balance sheet - and that is when the stock is most likely to rebound.

Investors looking to pounce on Pitney Bowes should pump the brakes and look at the near term challenges that remain. The decision to cut the dividend freed up much needed cash flow. While the company is in good shape for 2019 with all but $150 million paid off, the company has a large amount of debt coming due over the next five years.

source: Pitney Bowes Inc.

While the balance sheet holds a cash balance of $866 million, free cash flow for 2019 is only projected at $225 million to $275 million. The company is set to hit a crossroads by 2021. The company's credit remains non-investment grade at Ba1 negative, so refinancing the debt could prove costly. We see Pitney Bowes working through this over the upcoming years, but things look tight financially at the moment.

With that considered, there is a margin of safety built into the current price of shares. The stock's current share price of just $6.83 results in an earnings multiple of just 5.86X. This is a staggering discount of 52% to the company's 10 year median PE ratio.

From a cash flow standpoint, the stock is also severely discounted. While the company's cash flow streams have eroded as the business weakened over time, a sharply rising cash flow yield suggests that the stock's share price has declined faster than the company's cash streams have eroded. In other words, the stock was oversold on the company's declining performance.

source: Ycharts

We remain bullish in the sense that Pitney Bowes will succeed in resetting its business model to thrive over the long term. The steep discount in the share price offers a potential floor for the stock to someday trade 2X-4X higher than it does currently. The uncertainty in our investment thesis revolves around the unknown time frame for the company to "turn the corner", its upcoming cash squeeze from maturing debts, and inability to calculate a long term upside in the "new look" Pitney Bowes (just how effective can the business evolve, and how do you quantify it?). We view the stock as a potential deep value turnaround trade, but shy away from the name as a long term investment.

