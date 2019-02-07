Wall Street Breakfast: Subaru Slashes Profit Guidance

Economy

Theresa May heads to Brussels today for meetings with EU leaders about potential Irish backstop concessions. The backstop allows Northern Ireland to remain tied to EU trading laws. If the talks aren't successful, the U.K. could be one step closer to a hard Brexit.

The European Commission could cut Italy's growth estimate today from the 1.2% forecast in November to 0.2%. The populist government took office last summer and pushed an expansive spending program, but now says it's committed to reducing debt.

India's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 6.25%. More cuts could follow as the new government focuses on growth with inflation slowing to an 18-month low in December.

German industrial output unexpectedly dropped in December with a 0.4% decrease compared to the 0.7% increase expected by analysts. The construction sector fell 4% while auto rebounded with a 7% growth. Analysts say the output miss could mean recession after Q3's GDP drop.