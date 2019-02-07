Chipotle's Turnaround Is Real

The big story behind Wall Street’s love for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) fourth quarter results for 2018 is the steady increase in its same-store sales over the course of the past five quarters. Price increases pushed through around the end of 2017 and in early-2018 played a key role in ensuring Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s same-store sales growth was positive last year on an annual basis, as did its investments in the firm’s digital strategy. As of this writing, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is up over 10% after-hours. Let’s dig in.

Ramp up in Q4

Comparing Chipotle’s strong fourth quarter performance to its decent but not as strong full-year 2018 performance paints a good picture of why the stock is up so much after-hours. Same-store sales clocked in at 6.1% year-over-year in Q4, aided by an average 3.3% menu price increase (same items cost consumers slightly more), larger average check sizes (dollar value of each order), and a 2.0% increase in comparable store transactions (meaning Chipotle handled more orders on a comparable store basis). Combined, this means that consumers were willing to pay higher prices for Chipotle’s offerings, spend more money overall at its stores, and purchase its food products more frequently. Revenue growth of 10.4% in Q4 2018 versus Q4 2017 pushed its quarterly sales up to $1.2 billion.

Taking a step back and looking at Chipotle’s full-year 2018 performance, its same-store sales climbed by only 4.0% and that was entirely due to price increases (4.0% benefit) and larger checks per order in light of the firm’s comparable store transactions dropping by 0.8% versus 2017. Chipotle’s 2018 revenue clocked in at $4.9 billion, up 8.7% from 2017 levels.

Note that Chipotle’s same-store sales growth has aggressively climbed higher since the fourth quarter of 2017. Chipotle’s same-store sales growth clocked in at 0.9% in Q4 2017, 2.2% in Q1 2018, 3.3% in Q2 2018, 4.4% in Q3 2018, and 6.1% in Q4 2018. That’s the real story here. It is clear that a combination of marketing efforts, corporate restructuring, and a general desire for what is colloquially referred to as Mexican-American food in the United States is spawning a real recovery at Chipotle. A lot of ink has already been spilled covering the rise and fall of Chipotle after a series of health scares, so let’s stay focused on the future as the past is the past.

Digital strategy paying off

Digital sales came in very strong during Q4 2018, growing by 66% and representing 13% of its company-wide sales. For the full-year, Chipotle’s digital sales rose by 42% and represented 11% of its company-wide revenue. The appeal of a digital strategy is that younger consumers are increasingly moving towards ordering food from established chain-brands online as the experience is different than going to a conventional restaurant.

When going to a conventional restaurant, most consumers don’t already know what they want to order and a large part of the utility of going to such a restaurant is the experience itself and not the actual food. If a family goes to a non-chain Mexican-American restaurant in their neighborhood, that decision isn’t to save money (much cheaper to go to a supermarket and buy your own food) but to enjoy the company of friends and family over a nice meal they didn’t have to prepare.

When going to a Chipotle, many consumers are already very familiar with its offerings and already know what they want to eat. Having that food already prepared when younger consumers show up can be an enormous plus, especially if those consumers have no intention of eating Chipotle at one of its stores. There is also the rise of delivery orders through third-parties, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats (PRIVATE:UBER), which makes having a digital presence essential to staying relevant in the restaurant world. So far, Chipotle’s digital strategy seems to be paying off and it would behoove the company to continue seriously investing in this space.

Very strong balance sheet

At the end of 2018, Chipotle had $0.8 billion in current assets and total assets of $2.3 billion, including over $0.2 billion in cash and $0.4 billion in investments (safe income-earning securities so Chipotle can earn a small return on its cash pile without risking losing that capital). When compared to the $0.4 billion in current liabilities and $0.8 billion in total liabilities (includes $0.3 billion in deferred rent) Chipotle had on its books at the end of last year, it is clear the firm has ample financial firepower.

It’s worth pointing out Chipotle earned $10 million in interest and other income in 2018, up from $5 million in 2017. That is not a lot of money, but it does show how management is optimizing Chipotle’s strong liquidity position.

Chipotle has been able to ride out the storm and maintain a strong balance sheet, which gives it plenty of options when it comes to rewarding shareholders. The firm spent $0.3 billion repurchasing shares in 2017 and $0.2 billion in 2018. Its fully diluted share count fell by 1% from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Earnings and guidance

On a year-over-year basis, Chipotle’s fully diluted EPS rose by 2% to $6.31 while its net income was only marginally higher at $177 million. The company opened 137 new restaurants last year while closing or relocating 54 locations. Chipotle has been actively shutting down unprofitable operations as part of its broader restructuring process. Its total restaurant count stood at 2,491 at the end of 2018.

This year, management expects to open 140 – 155 new restaurant locations while likely closing a modest number of locations as it has in the past. Same-store sales growth is expected to come in at the mid-single-digits, which if true would be a great sign that Chipotle’s turnaround really has some legs. Its digital strategy will be key to unlocking that upside.

Final thoughts

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is showing sustained signs of a turnaround, and that is what Wall Street seems to be latching onto. There is still plenty of work to be done, but for now the market is willing to believe management has put the firm back on track and serious net income generation can begin in earnest by 2019 or 2020 when special items (corporate restructuring, generous marketing promotions, store closures) will likely represent a much smaller burden on its bottom line (as the restructuring process comes to a close). Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.