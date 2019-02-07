Gazprom Set To Increase Gas Exports By 50% + In Coming Years

It was not long ago that everyone assumed that Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) was on the ropes and the days of its dominance of the EU gas market were numbered. Back in 2014, the EU and US jointly obstructed the South Stream project, by leaning on Bulgaria to pull out of the deal. At that point there was much talk of the EU being increasingly determined to reduce its dependence on Russian gas imports. It did not take long however for Turkstream to be announced as a replacement to South Stream. It is only about half of the capacity that was envisioned for South Stream, and half the gas is meant to go to Turkey, while the other half is meant to go to Europe. The total combined capacity of Turkstream will be 35 Bcm once it will be fully operational. Not long after that, the Nord Stream 2 plan emerged, which is a new pipeline that follows the route of the original Nord Stream pipeline and it doubles combined Nord Stream capacity to 110 Bcm that will flow through the Baltic Sea, directly to Germany, bypassing transit countries.

On the other side of the Old World, Russia negotiated the Power of Siberia pipeline, which will carry 38 Bcm of gas per year to China, once the pipeline will be fully utilized. The three new pipelines will together boost Russia's gas export capacity by almost 130 Bcm per year. There is widespread concern that Ukraine's current transit business will be shut down by Russia's refusal to continue relying on Ukraine as a transit country, as a result of these alternatives. Their transit agreement will in fact end this year, and many people seem to think that it will not be renewed, which I believe to be a flawed assumption.

The Ukrainian situation

In 2018 Ukraine served as a transit country for about 87 Bcm of Russian gas, which then went on to Europe. Some of it was re-sold to Ukraine through reverse flows. There are currently negotiations taking place, with Ukraine and the EU pushing for a new deal where Russia will still send 60 Bcm of natural gas through Ukraine every year, with 30 Bcm of capacity maintained in reserve. I personally believe that the Russian side will push to further reduce that yearly export volume to as little as 40 Bcm/year, which is the expected minimum volume that Ukraine will need in order to justify maintaining the transit infrastructure.

It remains to be seen where these negotiations will end up. I personally believe that there will be a deal, because the EU wants to have a deal, in order to show that it did not put Germany's interests ahead of Ukraine's. It also wants to have a deal, because otherwise it would have to ramp up financial aid to Ukraine, if Ukraine will lose the entire transit business, which has been bringing in about $3 billion in revenues every year, which is why I don't believe volumes will drop to nothing.

Germany looking to boost gas transit, as well as domestic demand

Much has been made of Germany's seemingly controversial move to go ahead with the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. On one hand it was claimed that it will make the EU more reliant on Russian gas, which then leads to more Russian influence in the region. On the other hand it has been claimed that it will lead to Ukraine's elimination as a Russian gas transit route, which will then negatively affect its economy, as well as its strategic position relative to Russia. Something that has not been pointed out throughout this debate is that both cannot be true. Either Ukraine will no longer serve as a transit country, or the EU will become more reliant on Russian gas. The Turkstream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines combined will have a capacity that is equivalent to current transit volumes flowing through Ukraine. Assuming that this will lead to Ukraine being completely shut out from the Russian gas transit business is a flawed conclusion that both Russia and the EU will be satisfied with maintaining current levels of Russian natural gas consumption in Europe.

Given declining natural gas production in the North Sea and elsewhere in Europe, as well as rather ambitious plans to reduce coal consumption in order to save the world from climate change, Russian gas demand can only increase. Germany is one of the leaders in this regard and it just announced that it intends to completely phase out coal by 2038.

Source: Clean Energy Wire.

As we can see from the chart, 35% of Germany's power generation comes from coal. Another 12% comes from nuclear, which Germany also wants to replace. It would not surprise me if the 7% of total power generation that comes from biomass will be replaced as well, given that it is in fact more polluting than coal.

While environmentalists will naturally assume that most of this capacity will be replaced by wind & solar, reality is that the current drive towards such sources of power already turned Germany into one of the most expensive countries for electricity prices in the world. At some point its leaders will have to take into consideration how high energy prices will affect competitiveness. We should also keep in mind that Germany is not the only country which wants to reduce coal consumption in Europe, so it is not just a matter of satisfying Germany's needs. All EU countries are engaged in reducing emissions. Increasing natural gas consumption, while reducing coal has been the main mechanism used to make it happen in the past, despite the image that everyone tried to work at creating, of wind and solar being the culprits. It will likely continue to be the main choice as long as there is still coal consumption that can be replaced with natural gas, because it is the most economically sound solution, while not the most idealistic one.

Europe is set to become more reliant on Russian gas in coming years, as domestic production dwindles, alternative sources of economically desirable alternatives remain modest in volume, while demand for cleaner energy is set to soar, due mostly to environmentalist considerations. It is essentially a matter of EU political elites having to perform a delicate balancing act between satisfying economic needs, while also placating a very powerful and aggressive green lobby. The latest example of the difficulties in this regard is the Yellow Vests protests that erupted over fuel prices in France almost three months ago, which are still on-going. We seemingly reached a point where a growing segment of the European electorate will increasingly reject further environmental measures which tend to lead to de-industrialization, job losses among certain demographic segments, as well as higher living costs. Within this context Europe has no choice but to increase its reliance on Russian gas, and all evidence points to EU leadership being fully aware of this need, which is why I doubt we will see any further obstructions of pipeline projects.

On the verge of a Gazprom decade

Given the overall outlook, and how various larger trends are playing out, I am for the first time considering that it is worth overlooking some of the geopolitical concerns surrounding this stock and buying in at some point this year. Aside from the export projects I already mentioned, all of which will likely become fully operational within the next three years or so, there is also the prospect of yet another pipeline deal with China, this time for natural gas produced in Western Siberia. There are also a number of other potential pipeline projects exporting gas to South Korea, India, Japan, which are also on the drawing board currently, which could materialize next decade, while LNG exports will also increase. As for the price that these exports are likely to go for, it is dependent on oil prices. In this regard, I think the next decade will see a volatile period, but average prices might in fact be higher than they were this decade.

According to the latest financial data, Gazprom's profitability has been on the rise, as well as revenues, despite the lower oil prices and geopolitical issues. Revenues came in at 1.93 trillion rubles for the three months that ended in September, 2018, up from 1.43 trillion in the same quarter from the previous year. Profits doubled from 207 billion rubles, to 400 billion for the same period. Revenues and profits are likely to soar in coming years, given the completion of all the projects I mentioned. Its stock is currently trading at less than five times of earnings, making it a geopolitical bargain, especially given the fact that this is now a growth stock. Its dividend of about 3.75% is also very attractive.

While the geopolitical risks remain, mostly due to US-Russian tensions, it is increasingly clear that most of Western Europe wants to have business as usual relations, while continuing to play the sanctions game in the eyes of the public. Overall bilateral trade between the EU and Russia has been on a steady increase in the past few years, even while rhetoric would make one think otherwise.

Source: Eurostat.

When it comes to Gazprom, its relations on the old continent with the likes of the EU, China, Turkey and others are far more important than Russia's or Gazprom's relationship with the US. As far as American threats to impose sanctions on projects such as Nord Stream 2, we have to realize that it would be a move that would antagonize not only Russia, but also key members of the EU, which could lead to irreparable geopolitical damage. For this reason, I doubt that the Nord Stream 2 project will face US sanctions, as has been threatened at times. The Turkstream project is even less likely to face opposition. There are some theories out there that countries supporting Nord Stream 2, such as Germany and Netherlands are making nice with EU members in the East, such as Bulgaria and Hungary, whose interests lie with Turkstream, intending to support each other's interests. If this is the case, it will become impossible for the EU to stop either of the two projects. The stage now seems to be set for a dramatic increase in Gazprom gas sales, therefore I believe this is the year to start looking at a good entry point, which is what I intend to do.

