Introduction

On 4 February, Bloomberg reported that First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) has offered to buy the Zambian government’s 20% interest the Kansanshi copper mine for as much as $700 million. The proposal was submitted in 2018 and it includes $300 million to $400 million in cash as well as an equal amount in special royalties, payable over more than a decade.

The deal would also includes Zambia dropping a $1.4 billion legal claim against First Quantum over a loan that the latter received from Kansanshi.

I think this deal could be a sign of a significant de-escalation of the conflict between First Quantum and the government of Zambia. As a reminder, I covered in a December SA article the company’s plan to lay off 2,500 employees at its Kansanshi and Sentinel copper mines due to the government's plan to increase mining taxes. Also, in March 2018 Zambia hit First Quantum with an $8 billion tax bill over unpaid import duties. It claims that the company has been classifying imported goods as mining machinery, which attract no custom duty.

An overview of Kansanshi

Kansanshi is the largest copper mine in Africa and it accounted for almost 40% of First Quantum copper output in the fourth quarter of 2018. It employs around 1,700 people and its mine life is around 16 years.

The company also has a smelter at Kansanshi, which closed the third quarter of 2018 with a quarterly record 90kt of copper anode:

The smelter has a nominal capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum of concentrate to produce more than 300,000 tonnes of copper metal and over a million tonnes of sulphuric acid as a by-product.

First Quantum is currently the largest individual taxpayer in Zambia and its mines account for more than half of the country's copper production. The Zambia Chamber of Mines has forecast production of 820,000 metric tons for 2018.

The copper business of the company operates at a very good margin although unit costs have been increasing over the past quarters:

The layoffs and the new taxes

First Quantum has already backtracked on the proposal to lay off 2,500 workers at its Zambia operations, which I think could be another sign that tensions between the company and the government could be easing.

Regarding the new taxes, Zambian finance minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said on on Tuesday that the government sees recent changes to the country’s mining royalties regime as fair and won’t consider a review. However, on Monday Zambia’s mines minister Richard Musukwa said that while the government is holding firm on the new law, it was prepared to make temporary concessions on the recent changes to its mining taxes if companies can show they need them. The Chamber of Mines, which includes First Quantum as a member, claims that over half of the copper mines in the country could become unprofitable due to the new taxes and put thousands of jobs at risk.

In September, Zambia announced that it planned to increase the mineral royalty rates by 1.5%, introduce a fourth-tier rate at 10% when the copper price exceeds $7,500 per tonne, and make royalties on minerals non-deductible for tax purposes.

Investor takeaway

First Quantum’s $700 million offer for the remaining 20% interest in Kansanshi could provide immediate relief for Zambia as the country is in deep trouble over its ballooning debts. At the end of 2017, Zambia's external debt stood at $8.7 billion and Moody's warned that the country risks losing national assets over Chinese debt. The new taxes on the mining sector are mainly aimed at reducing the mounting debts.

It seems as a good deal for First Quantum as Kansanshi is a tier one asset with low costs and long mine life. If the transaction materializes, I think that Zambia could also take steps to resolve the value-added tax issues with the mine. According to news portal Miningmx, some $392m in value-added tax had been unpaid by Zambia to First Quantum, of which $262m related to Kansanshi.

Regarding the new taxes, Zambia seems to be holding firm, but it's open to temporary concessions if companies like First Quantum can prove they really need them.

Overall, the conflict between Zambia and First Quantum appears to be slowly de-escalating, which is good for both the company and the country.

