Dynex Capital Delivers A Buy-The-Dip Opportunity

Expect fourth quarter core EPS of $.18 and ending BV per share at about $6.02. BV per share should be up significantly since the fourth quarter ended.

We are treating this as a "buy-the-dip" opportunity and set a limit-buy order between $5.90 and $6.00. Shares opened at $5.98, which didn't quite trigger our order.

When new shares are issued, the REIT regularly accepts a discount to the most recent market price. For a smaller REIT, the discount can be larger.

The difference occurs because DX benefits from internal management, which allows them to gain greater economies of scale on their operating expenses.

The late January share issuance should be accretive to earnings, though it will be dilutive to book value.

Dynex Capital (DX) announced a share offering in late January. The offering should be accretive to earnings, but dilutive to book value. Click HERE for the prospectus. The prospectus includes a very thorough preview of Q4 earnings.

Q4 Core EPS

Core EPS should come in at $.18 (in line with the $.06 monthly dividend).

Q4 Book Value

Our models called for a significant decrease in book value per share for almost every residential mortgage REIT. Book value was down about 2% more than projections, which is close enough given widening of spreads in the last quarter. The prospectus states:

Book value per common share of approximately $6.02 at December 31, 2018 versus $6.75 per common share at September 30, 2018 and book value per common share of an estimated $6.18 at January 25, 2019.

By issuing shares around $5.90, the impact on book value will be negative. However, it won’t be significantly negative. We don’t start encouraging REITs to be aggressive with buybacks until they see discounts of at least 10% and especially around 15% or greater. When the share price is slightly below book value, the impact of issuing or repurchasing shares is quite small.

Earnings vs. Book Value

In covering mortgage REITs, we often indicate that management should attempt to maximize TER (Total Economic Return). The TER is the combination of the change in book value per share and dividends per share. Many investors confuse it with TSR (Total Shareholder Return) which is the change in the share price plus the dividends per share.

For most mortgage REITs, maximizing book value and maximizing future earnings will always point in the same direction. The reason book value and earnings are tied so closely for most mortgage REITs is the external management agreements. When a REIT is externally managed, raising equity (issuing new shares) leads to higher management fees.

Internal Management

Dynex Capital has internal management. When they increase total equity, there is no material impact on operating expenses.

When equity increases but operating expenses are roughly flat, the REIT achieves greater scale on their operating expenses. It becomes more efficient. A more efficient REIT warrants a higher price-to-book ratio, so the long-term impact on share price is positive.

Expected Price Impacts

A small REIT issuing new equity has to do it at a significant discount to the prior market prices. Our best guess is that shares open up between $5.90 and $6.00. We set a limit-buy order within that range to add to our position.

Note: Article took longer to prepare, shares opened $5.98 to $5.99.

Other commentary

The prospectus also included this commentary:

We noted in previous communications to shareholders that management believed the Federal Reserve was getting closer to the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle. We also noted that gathering macroeconomic headwinds from global debt, emerging stress in financial markets, and government policy concerns would limit how high global interest rates could go on a sustained basis. This view is playing out as interest rates have declined, volatility has increased, and credit spreads widened. In response to the market conditions, as we indicated we would in prior quarters, we increased balance sheet leverage and deployed capital in Agency CMBS and RMBS at mid-teen leveraged returns on invested capital during the fourth quarter of 2018. Credit spreads have modestly tightened since the beginning of the year but returns remain attractive in the Company’s target investments versus returns for similar assets available for most of 2018. In particular, Agency CMBS currently offer leveraged returns of between 10%-15% versus 7%-12% in September 2018. Additionally, we believe fixed income markets are now reflecting a more uncertain economic outlook and a higher probability that short-term interest rates will cease rising and may decline over the next few years, a development which is favorable for our business model.

The increase in expected returns on invested equity is exceptionally positive. The agency CMBS space can be quite attractive because it is dramatically less exposed to prepayments than agency RMBS. Consequently, a mortgage REIT can hedge these investments more effectively. We’re expecting to see a positive impact to earnings by Q2 2019 (reported during Q3).

Setting a Limit Buy

When an offering is announced, there is often a short-term dip in the share price. Normally we don't buy those dips because we don't want to pay a price near book value for many mortgage REITs. However, we make a few exceptions. DX is one of the few REITs with internal management focused on driving shareholder returns. The wider spreads available on investments today create a much more compelling opportunity for using higher leverage.

The pricing is projected at about $5.90, we decided to place our limit-buy order between $5.90 and $6.00. Since we didn't trigger on the market open at $5.98, that gives investors a tighter range for where our order is placed. We wanted to be high enough to have a pretty good chance for execution, but also want to get the lowest prices we can.

We expect shares of DX will most likely bounce back towards where they traded the last few days.

Update

We initially published this article on The REIT Forum the morning after the announcement:

We already owned shares of DX, but ran limit-buy orders to add to our position. The precise limit-buy price we used was $5.96, which didn't execute as it turned out the subsequent low on DX (during market hours) came in at $5.97. We maintained our existing position and are still long DX.

As predicted, shares bounced back to their prior trading range and as of submitting this public article the most recent share price is $6.21. When we published the article, shares were trading about $6.00, give or take a penny:

Currently, DX is still one of the most attractively priced mortgage REITs. Therefore, we believe it is still positioned to outperform most sector peers.

Our view is "moderately bullish".

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.