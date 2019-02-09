Lundin Petroleum: A Net Loss In Q4 Due To FX And Exploration Expenses
Lundin Petroleum reports a net loss but strong cash flows.
The company's net debt will decrease despite the development of the huge Johan Sverdrup oil field.
Lundin expects to produce more than twice as much oil in 2023 when the new oil field will be in full production.
Introduction
Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) (OTCPK:LNDNY) (OTCPK:LUPEY) has always been a favorite of mine as the company's combination of a low production cost for its oil and an aggressive growth