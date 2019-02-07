Famous Dave's: Initiating At Neutral '2' Rating
About: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (BBQ)
by: Dining Stocks Online
Summary
Stock is cheap relative to other franchised businesses, but for good reason.
We lack the confidence that underlying four-wall profits will allow franchisees to thrive and grow the chain.
Until recent business trends reverse, we cannot assign our highest rating, despite clear upside potential in such a scenario.
Today, we initiate coverage of casual barbecue chain Famous Dave's (DAVE) with a neutral "2" rating.
Famous Dave's has had trouble competing in the restaurant industry even as the economy