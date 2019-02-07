The White Rabbit Is Late

I'm late, I'm late. For a very important date. No time to say hello. Goodbye. I'm late, I'm late, I'm late. - The White Rabbit

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stressed that the direction of the next policy move by the central bank should be driven by incoming economic data and could go up, or down. "It's certainly possible that the next move is a cut, but both outcomes are possible, she said." She stated on Wednesday that the U.S. economy is "solid and strong" while outlining a number of headwinds, including slower global growth, trade-dispute uncertainty and tighter financial conditions. The jobless rate is lowest in almost 50 years with continued solid job growth and low inflation, she commented. She also stated that she's not seeing strong inflationary pressures emerge, "if any."

"You may call it 'nonsense' if you like," she said, "but I've heard nonsense, compared with which that would be as sensible as a dictionary!" - The Red Queen in Wonderland

The problem here is relatively simple. Short of going to war, nothing affects the markets any more than America's Federal Reserve Bank. I attribute much of the October through December downturn, in every asset class, to the continuing notion that the Fed was going to keep raising rates until the sun set. I attribute most of the rest of the downturn to the Fed's running off their balance sheet in a manner that was causing great problems with liquidity, in the fixed income markets.

Now what do we know? We know that Chairman Powell has done an about face, made a significant turn, swiveled in his Chair, and that all of the statements he made in October through December have been turned on their head. He may just as well have said, "Off with their heads," when he made his speech in January. Tweedledum and Tweedledee, two members of the bond market fraternity, have been clapping their hands frantically, in appreciation. Treasury prices up, credit spreads in, and nothing but smiling faces at Jerome's tea party.

The March Hare took the watch and looked at it gloomily: then he dipped it into his cup of tea, and looked at it again: but he could think of nothing better to say than his first remark, 'It was the BEST butter, you know. - Wonderland

INDEX ONE MONTH % CHANGE

DJIA +8.35%

S&P 500 +7.89%

NASDAQ +9.44%

TREASURIES +0.82%

CORPORATES +2.26%

HIGH YIELD +3.87%

*Data from Bloomberg

While all of this revelry continues, there are still a few sticks in the mud that remain in place. I point specifically to Brexit and the March 29 end date as one of them. Nobody is backing up, nobody is backing off, and the "fight to the finish" continues.

My biggest concern here is what a "Hard Brexit" might do to the British banks and then the contagion that will surely be felt by the large European banks and, somewhat more remotely, by the large American money center banks. While Brexit remains a work in progress, it also remains a very real threat to the global banking system and I advise a decent amount of caution.

I also point to Italy, once again, as another flash point in the European Union. Th EU just cut Italy's growth forecasts to the lowest level in five years. The EU threw politics into the mix by blaming Rome's populist government for fiscal policies that have increased market "uncertainty" and borrowing costs. The European Commission on Thursday cut its annual GDP forecast for Italy in 2019 to 0.2%, which was down from their previous projection of 1.2%. This would be the weakest annual output since 2014. Italy has already fallen into a technical recession, as I have previously stated, as the economy registered two consecutive quarters of negative growth at the end of last year.

Keep your eye on the Italian banks. They are a troubled lot and they could quickly spin out of control, in my estimation. They are in far more trouble than thought by many as a quite real "doom loop" exists.

The final global stick in the mud is China. While virtually everyone is concerned with the continuing "Game of Thrones" tariff scuffle with the United States, my larger concern is the Chinese economy itself. The amount of debt in China, to fund their world-wide ambitions, is reaching frightening levels and with their economy sinking into the Yangtze River, I am expecting repercussions which is why I have continuously suggested avoiding investments here for the past year.