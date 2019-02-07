Will General Motors Lower The Price Of The Chevrolet Bolt EV?

The fact that the Chevrolet Volt is ceasing production March 1 also puts a higher burden on the Bolt EV to increase sales.

Therefore, General Motors may have to do the same with the Chevrolet Bolt EV. I predict a $2,000 to $4,000 price cut within the next 60 days.

Nissan has yet to price its 226-mile range LEAF, but may price it low to account for the same reason Tesla had to cut its price.

Four competitive models from Hyundai and Kia will still get the $7,500 tax credit for many more quarters to come.

Tesla lowered the price of the Model 3 by $3,100, mostly to compensate for the $3,750 reduction in U.S. federal tax credit eligibility.

The U.S. federal tax credit starts to phase out after the quarter after an automaker hits 200,000 qualifying vehicles sold in the U.S. market. Tesla (TSLA) hit the 200,000 number in early July, and as of Jan. 1, 2019, its Federal tax subsidy got cut in half from $7,500 to $3,750.

In response to this, Tesla lowered its U.S. Model 3 price by $2,000 in early January. One month later, it lowered its U.S. Model 3 price further by $1,100. That’s a total price cut of $3,100 in less than six weeks.

So that’s Tesla. But what about General Motors? (GM) GM is next in line for this subsidy reduction. Thanks to the Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Spark EV, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Cadillac ELR and Cadillac CT6 PHEV, GM also is racing through the 200,000 unit sold level, and is in the phase-out period which will soon reduce its eligibility from $7,500 to $3,750.

In this context, GM isn’t competing only with Tesla. There are several other electric car competitors who are upping their game in the U.S. market, adding competition for the Chevrolet Bolt EV in particular:

Hyundai (OTCPK:KIMTF) Kona EV: 258 miles of range and offered at the same pre-subsidy price as the Chevrolet Bolt EV. This car is arriving in California dealerships in February.

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Ioniq EV: 124 miles or range, but offered for thousands less than the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Kia Niro EV: 239 miles of range, and offered at the same pre-subsidy price as the Chevrolet Bolt EV. This car arrives in U.S. dealerships within the next month or two.

Kia Soul EV: Similar story to the Niro EV above, except it is one month behind.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) LEAF 226 mile version: This car arrives in U.S. dealerships in March, and Nissan has yet to announce its price.

The problem for GM here is that the four Hyundai and Kia models will be available with the $7,500 tax credit for many quarters to come, perhaps years. Nissan, probably not for that long - but it may end up pricing the 226-mile range version of the LEAF favorable so as to not have to lower its price very soon.

There is really only one conclusion as to what GM now has to do: It must lower the price of the Chevrolet Bolt EV to tackle its $3,750 tax disadvantage against Hyundai, Kia - and for now, Nissan. It also makes sense in the context of Tesla already having lowered its Model 3 price by $3,100 in less than six weeks.

Adding to GM’s urgency is that the Chevrolet Volt ends production on March 1, 2019. This means one fewer car to help GM meet U.S. federal as well as California-led ZEV (zero emissions vehicle) mandates. Going forward, the Chevrolet Bolt EV must now carry the burden of the Volt.

And yes, there's even one more thing: GM also cancelled the U.S. sales of the Cadillac CT6 plug-in hybrid, which admittedly was not selling in meaningful volumes to begin with. Still, the Bolt EV must now shoulder the weight of GM’s plug-in needs.

For all of these combined reasons, it seems obvious that GM will likely announce, perhaps around the time of the Volt going out of production on March 1, that it will lower the price of the Bolt EV starting April 1, 2019 (the time of the new quarter beginning). It's reasonable that this Chevrolet Bolt EV price cut will be in the range of $2,000 to $4,000.

The current Chevrolet Bolt EV price is $37,495 including delivery charge, so that would take the new price to somewhere in the $33,495 to $35,495 range.

In contrast, the Tesla Model 3 price now starts at $44,100 ($42,900 plus $1,200 delivery charge). Nissan has yet to announce the price of its 226-mile range LEAF, which arrives in U.S. dealerships in March. One would think that Nissan will price itself very close to Chevrolet.

Will this predicted Chevrolet Bolt EV price cut by General Motors happen? We should know in less than 60 days from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.