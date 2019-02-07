Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is weathering the “retail apocalypse” exceptionally well relative to some of its peers, as its core portfolio has not only sustained but even grown its same-store NOI over the past several years despite experiencing several bankruptcy-driven vacancies within its portfolio during that time frame. Its strong positioning in tier-1 markets and ability to fund opportunistic acquisitions, redevelopments, and share buybacks should enable AKR to continue to thrive in the rapidly changing retail environment. Meanwhile, the business model should also continue to generate long-term alpha by effectively balancing a conservatively-leveraged, high-quality, and moated core portfolio with an opportunistic asset management business. By leveraging these strengths, management has laid out a clear path to driving low-to-mid single-digit NOI growth rates over the next 2-5 years, likely outperforming lower-quality retail properties.

However, there are several reasons why investors should not add shares today. First, AKR’s high-quality core properties are resistant - but not invincible - to broader market forces, potentially resulting in underperforming management expectations. As recently as 2017 (in the midst of a robust economy), AKR’s portfolio was impacted by retail bankruptcies and as a result, took half a year longer than originally forecast to return to strong same-store NOI growth. While this speed bump was not as disruptive as what was experienced by some other retail landlords, it nonetheless shows that AKR’s portfolio is still significantly sensitive to broader market trends. With many economists and businessmen forecasting a slowing of the U.S. economy and potentially even a recession as early as 2020, management’s rosy growth forecasts may not end up coming to fruition. Furthermore, based on an analysis of cap rate data in their core markets and a rough estimate of AKR’s implied cap rate, shares do not appear to trade at any sort of meaningful discount to NAV despite management admitting to mounting headwinds to property valuations. Therefore, while AKR’s portfolio and balance sheet make it one of the safest long-term investments in the retail real estate space, given the lack of margin of safety, investors should keep it on their watch list and wait for a future dip before adding.

Why AKR Is Poised For Long-Term Success

AKR’s success is driven by three key elements: its core portfolio, its balance sheet, and its alpha-generating asset management business.

1. Core Portfolio

AKR’s core portfolio will enable it to thrive over the long-term primarily because it is focused on five gateway markets: primarily in Chicago, New York, and Washington DC, with a growing foothold in San Francisco and Boston. These cities all share significant barriers to entry (due to a shortage of affordable space in strategic areas, combined with significant regulatory challenges to new development), giving existing properties in them a natural moat.

Additionally, management has built a strong networking/critical mass competitive advantage in these cities by establishing strong relationships with businesses (to include tenants) and local officials while also learning the key market drivers in each metropolis, enabling them to intelligently acquire, develop/redevelop, and sell properties accordingly. As can be seen below, management has a sizable operation in the metropolitan areas but has also established a large presence in suburban locations.

Number of Properties Operating Properties Development or Redevelopment Operating GLA Occupancy Core Portfolio: Chicago Metro 2 33 696,069 90.7 New York Metro — 20 321,626 93.6 San Francisco Metro 1 1 148,832 100.0 Washington DC Metro — 27 318,922 92.5 Boston Metro — 3 55,276 100.0 Suburban 1 30 4,433,205 94.9 Total Core Portfolio 4 114 5,973,930 94.4 Acadia Share of Total Core Portfolio 4 114 5,357,001 94.7

Their core properties consist primarily of high-quality street retail and urban assets, as well as suburban properties located in high barrier-to-entry, densely-populated trade areas. Management views these properties as long-term holds which they can economically invest the time necessary to become intimately acquainted with their local markets. They are then able to leverage this regional expertise to periodically review the properties for opportunities to enhance their market position through re-tenanting and redeveloping as part of their long-term strategy to drive high occupancy, cash flow growth, and appreciation. In addition, it enables management to identify opportune times to sell attractively priced properties to recycle the capital into more lucrative property developments, acquisitions, and/or redevelopments.

As a result of this focus on supply-constrained properties in densely populated, high-demand areas, AKR has insulated itself to some degree from softness in rents and declining occupancies as its supply-demand profile is more favorable than other categories of retail real estate. As can be seen in the company’s historic same-store NOI, AKR only experienced two quarters of negative comps (during the heights of the retail “apocalypse” bankruptcies) and no years of overall negative comps. Additionally, the comps rebounded quickly into the 3-5% range, showing that the retail bankruptcies were little more than a bump in the road.

An additional benefit of their resilient rental pricing power is that it makes it much easier to fill their properties with stronger retailers since only the most prosperous retailers can afford to pay the higher rents in these supply-constrained tier-1 markets in the midst of such heavy competition with e-commerce. Therefore, it makes it increasingly less likely that AKR will suffer from additional bankruptcies in the future, making their current occupancy levels more resilient than it was prior to the slight dip in late 2017.

Looking to the longer term, fundamentals remain bullish for sustainable same-store NOI growth in the current 3-5% range. First, inflation will naturally account for roughly half of that number over the long term in quality, moated real assets such as these. Second, the properties’ only real competition - e-commerce - has a major headwind of its own that it is running into. The rising costs of shipping and the decline of shipping subsidies are making the pure internet retailer model increasingly unsustainable. Instead, the omnichannel “buy-online-pick-up-in-store” model is gaining rapid momentum as the happy medium for both shoppers and retailers. It gives shoppers the convenience of shopping online and a quick, low-hassle in-store experience while preserving profit margins for retailers. This places an even greater premium on AKR’s core properties which are ideally suited to the omnichannel model, given their high-replacement cost and convenient location in densely populated, mixed-use (i.e., live-work-play) regions of tier-1 markets. Additionally, it still remains (and likely will for the foreseeable future) important for retailers to maintain flagship stores in key markets (i.e., AKR’s) in order to sustain and enhance brand and product visibility.

Management is counting on leveraging its strengths to capitalize on these trends, thereby growing nearly three-quarters of its core portfolio NOI growth over the next half-decade. The other quarter will come from redevelopment investments into enhancing/modernizing properties to attract ever better tenants and sustain the properties’ competitive position in their respective markets.

2. Balance Sheet

Another reason I believe AKR is well positioned in the retail real estate sector is due to its very strong balance sheet. While the REIT is not rated by a credit agency, its leverage metrics are among the best-in-class, very similar to A-rated peer Federal Realty (FRT).

In addition to its remarkably low leverage, substantially, all of its Core Portfolio debt is fixed at an incredibly-low average rate of 3.59%, and 72% of total capitalization is equity. The weighted average maturity of AKR's debt is 8 years with minimal maturities until after 2023 (over 80% of core portfolio debt is fixed for at least five years). This low-leverage and low-interest fixed-rate financing strategy helps insulate the portfolio from massive shareholder equity destruction should another financial crisis hit real estate market values. Additionally, it makes it easier for management to accretively finance new acquisitions, given the low cost of debt.

Another benefit of this very conservative approach to debt is that it enables management to be very flexible and opportunistic in responding to market conditions. Not only can they be aggressive acquirers of properties in a market downturn, but if publicly-traded markets beat down their stock price unfairly, they can use excess liquidity to buy back shares at steep discounts. For example, back at the turn of the millennium, while the market as a whole was crashing in response to the internet bubble popping, AKR was busy buying back 30% of their outstanding shares at a mere $6 per share. Then, beginning in early 2017, management initiated a $200 million buyback program after its stock dropped by nearly a third off of its highs from 2016.

Management has continued buying back shares since then, repurchasing over $55 million of stock in 2018 at an average price of $24 per share (nearly 20% below the current share price).

As management has shown in the past, by being conservative with its use of leverage, it can respond opportunistically with share buybacks to create value for shareholders. Additionally, maintaining low leverage will enable them to sustain their core properties through challenging times and consistently improve them to maintain their competitive positioning through all market cycles.

3. Asset Management Business

The final reason I believe AKR is well positioned to thrive over the long term is due to its asset management business.

AKR serves as the sole general partner/managing member of several opportunistic funds in which it partners with high-quality institutional clients, earning fees and priority distributions for asset management, property management, construction, development, leasing, and legal services. Cash flows from these funds are distributed pro rata to their respective partners and members until each receives a certain cumulative return and the return of all capital contributions. After those distributions are completed, remaining cash flow is distributed 20% to AKR and 80% to the partners or members. As ~20% equity holders in each of these funds, this business serves as a highly lucrative way for AKR to enhance its shareholder returns on equity by leveraging its expertise and competitive positioning in its target markets.

AKR's strategy in this part of its business is to acquire value-add opportunities in its niche segment: street retail properties, located in established and next-generation submarkets and with re-tenanting or repositioning opportunities. Management also targets well-located real estate anchored by distressed retailers and even purchases of distressed debt. After adding value and/or resolving whatever issues were plaguing these properties, AKR then looks to sell the properties in order to realize outsized returns on investment.

While obviously slightly more operationally intensive and risky than the core business, the structure of the strategy gives AKR an asymmetric risk-reward by enabling them to experience outsized upside for their invested share without any additional downside risk relative to their investment partners. Over the long term and across market cycles, this strategy has and will likely continue to, enhance their returns.

Why Now Is Not The Right Time To Buy Shares

While AKR clearly has a lot going for it, now is likely not the best time to be buying shares due to the late stage of the cycle and the elevated valuation of shares.

1. Cycle Risk

The general consensus among many economists and market gurus is that we are late in the current economic cycle, with some even calling for a recession by next year. Another item of concern is that - unlike 2008-2009 when central banks were able to lower interest rates dramatically to reinflate asset prices - interest rates remain near historic lows today. Therefore, if a recession does hit in the near future without rates rising much, it may take a lot longer for the economy to get out of its funk and asset prices may stay depressed for longer.

Of course, a fragile economy will likely hit retail quite hard as well, as rising unemployment and declining wages will hurt consumer spending and may lead to more tenant vacancies due to shrinking store count and even more bankruptcies. While AKR is one of the best-equipped REITs for such a scenario, it will still likely feel some pain, and its share price will also quite likely drop significantly as well.

2. Valuation

Perhaps the greatest reason why AKR shares are not an attractive buy here is that their valuation lacks a margin of safety. While shares remain off of their pre-retail-apocalypse highs, the dividend remains at an uninspiring 3.8%. According to the Gordon Dividend Growth valuation model, even if management delivers on 4% NOI growth over the next half decade, total returns will likely be roughly on par with overall historic market returns.

Given the cycle risk, this does not seem like a good risk-reward tradeoff. Additionally, the latest high-street retail real estate cap rate data in AKR's tier 1 markets from CBRE indicates that an average cap rate for their core portfolio should be around 5%. However, while difficult to calculate precisely given the lack of detail available in the company's filings, a rough estimate from the company's latest quarterly report yields an implied cap rate of ~5.6% for all of their properties (core and fund combined).

The latest quarter's cash NOI (consolidated NOI plus their share of unconsolidated joint ventures NOI) stands at $182 million on an annualized basis, net liabilities (i.e., liabilities minus assets other than the cash-flowing properties) stand at $903.9 million, and the current market cap is $2.34 billion. Thus, the implied cap rate calculation looks like this: Implied Cap Rate = (100%*Portfolio Cash NOI)/(Market Cap + Net Liabilities) = ~5.61%.

Once the new annual report is issued, I will try to make a more accurate calculation if enough information is provided to be able to estimate the cap rates being assigned to both the core portfolio and the opportunistic fund portfolio. However, the fact that the asset management business has a higher cap rate (probably in the 7-8% range) than the more conservative core portfolio, it makes sense that the implied cap rate is higher than the market cap rate data for the core properties. Therefore, we can conclude that, at best, shares trade at roughly equivalent to NAV at present, meaning that there is little margin of safety at today's pricing.

The concern about valuation becomes even greater when already in its 2017 annual report management was complaining that attractive new acquisitions in both the core portfolio and the opportunistic funds were increasingly difficult to find due to stubbornly high cap rates despite rising interest rates, costs of construction/redevelopment, and vacancies. As a result, the 5% cap rate may soon begin to expand, making shares look even less attractive at current pricing.

Given these concerns, I would rate AKR a buy if/when the implied cap rate reaches the 6-6.5% range, as this would give a greater margin of safety to NAV and push the long-term bull case total return scenario to the 8-10% range.

Investor Takeaway

AKR has proven to be a long-term winner, outperforming the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) as well as some competitors such as Regency Centers (REG), while underperforming sector gold standard FRT.

Its business model is battle-tested and looks poised to continue generating alpha over the long term. However, shares do not look enticing at the present. If the economy remains strong, higher-leveraged and higher-risk peers such as Kimco (KIM), Kite (KRG), and Brixmor (BRX) will likely outperform AKR. If the economy turns south in the next few years like many expect, AKR will likely be more resilient than those peers, but its rich valuation will still lead to significant short-term pain for shareholders. Therefore, regardless of your outlook for the economy, I recommend steering clear of AKR for now. However, given its strong business model and quality assets and balance sheet, it certainly warrants a spot on the watch list in case it experiences another drop into the low $20s/5% dividend yield as it did in early 2018.

