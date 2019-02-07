The latest quarterly report and 2018 results once again supported the thesis that - as I outlined in a recent article - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is my favorite infrastructure business. Despite reporting stagnating and even declining FFO/unit and AFFO/unit over the past year - causing its unit price to stagnate and fall from its highs - a closer look at the underlying performance of the business reveals that management is actually in the middle of significant capital recycling which will soon lead to accelerating growth. Furthermore, this transition period is not merely a one-time redeployment of capital, but a transition to a new self-funding growth model whereby BIP will be freeing itself from dependency on public market appraisals of its common equity and instead will leverage its operational expertise in a more focused and deliberate manner to buy value-add higher yielding assets with proceeds generated from selling de-risked lower-yielding assets.

Investors need to understand that this new business model will lead to choppier performance as some years will see significant dispositions and some years will experience strong growth from new assets and growth investments coming online. 2018 was a year where growth was stagnated by significant asset dispositions and new acquisitions by and large had not come online yet. An additional headwind was the strong performance of the US Dollar during the year, reducing USD-denominated returns from international investments. However, its organic businesses helped to sustain cash flow performance - growing by 8% organically and more than covering a distribution that was 8% higher than 2017's. Thanks to management's prudent handling of the balance sheet, BIP's well-laddered debt maturities and enormous liquidity compliment its recession-resistant businesses, strong growth outlook, increasing global scale, and new self-funding business model to give it one of the best risk-adjusted profiles available today.

The Bad

While there wasn't much bad to say about BIP's Q4 or even its 2018, the headline numbers don't look rosy and demand improvement moving forward to justify the current 16x P/AFFO multiple commanded by BIP units. FFO/unit remained flat year-over-year, AFFO/unit declined by 0.8% year-over-year, and the AFFO payout ratio reached an unsettling 94%. Furthermore, the FFO payout ratio reached well above management's 70% upper bound target for its distribution (75%) for the first time. Perhaps prudently, management also slowed the distribution growth rate to 7% in 2019, nearly half of its growth rate a mere two years ago (12%). On the surface, these numbers seem to imply that the business is significantly slowing and may have to further reduce distribution growth in the future if FFO/unit and AFFO/unit do not return to meaningful growth soon.

The other major negative takeaway from the year was that BIP's international exposure dealt it a significant hit from currency exchange rate volatility, costing it $100 million in FFO (or 8% of returns). Brookfield maintains that this risk is worth taking over the long run by allowing them to access the best deals in the world and will likely balance itself out over the long run. However, if this trend continues, it will make it very difficult for BIP to achieve meaningful returns for investors.

The Good

Aside from the headline numbers, the quarter and year were actually quite strong for BIP and its outlook for 2019 and beyond look even better. It appears that the transition capital recycling period is largely behind the company as FFO/unit returned to year-over-year growth during Q4 (albeit a modest 2.5%). Furthermore, while the 7% distribution hike for 2019 is slower than it has been in recent years, it is quite prudent given that the new growth investments have not fully come on line yet. It will protect BIP's strong liquidity and enable them to respond opportunistically in the short term. Once the new growth investments come online, I fully expect the distribution to grow closer to 8%-10% once again. Additionally, management's guidance is to grow the distribution by 5%-8% annually anyway, so this distribution is hardly an underperformance on their part.

Organic growth of 8% during the year illustrates the robust strength of the business model as operational improvements across the portfolio continue to drive strong returns. Furthermore, as previously mentioned, BIP actually generated strong growth during the year on a currency-neutral basis. In 2019, currency losses should be significantly less as BIP's hedged rates for the year are 5% higher than in 2018 for the Australian Dollar and the British Pound. This leaves the Brazilian Real as the only unhedged currency, which has been experiencing a strong rebound recently thanks to improving economic and political certainty in the country following the recent election of a pro-business leader. Additionally, discounting these currency losses, the FFO payout ratio would have actually been within BIP's target range (69%).

Perhaps most impressive is the fact that BIP continues to grow its global scale, improving its network and economies of scale competitive advantages while also giving itself a long and strong growth runway. In addition to investing $0.8 billion in organic growth projects, BIP deployed $1.9 billion of newly invested capital in 2018, including acquiring a leading North American residential energy infrastructure business, the largest independent natural gas gathering and processing business in western Canada, a U.S. data center business, a Colombian regulated gas distribution business, two additional toll roads in India, a hyperscale data center operator in South America, an Asia-Pacific based data center business, and a large gas pipeline in India. Management expects $2.2 billion of growth investments to come online over the next several years, significantly boosting cash flows for investors.

Despite all of this new investment, BIP maintains significant liquidity ($3.4 billion at year-end). Combined with its well-laddered debt maturity schedule (65% of total net debt matures after 2022, 79% of total net debt matures after 2021, and only 3% matures in 2019), BIP is well positioned to support its growth investments, distribution growth, and react flexibly and opportunistically as conditions change across global markets.

Investor Takeaway

It was reassuring to see that BIP returned to FFO/unit growth during Q4 and that management hiked the distribution by a healthy 7% in 2019. Additionally, management's proactive positioning on currency hedging in 2019 and the improving outlook in Brazil were also significant boosters to this year's outlook. Meanwhile the organic businesses and growth pipeline look better than ever with a balance sheet well-equipped to support them.

Shares remain attractively valued as the organic growth rate plus the current distribution yield equate to over 13% total return potential and the current distribution growth rate plus yield equate to over 12% total return potential (as per the Gordon Dividend Growth total return model). Furthermore, the share price has stagnated over the past year despite the distribution growing by 8% and the underlying business improving operationally. The forward dividend yield (~5.15%) remains on the attractive end of the longer term range (between 4% and 5% typically).

Thanks to its strong balance sheet, growth outlook, attractive valuation, and recession-resistant business model, BIP remains one of the best risk-adjusted buys at this late stage of the business cycle. With an attractive and growing distribution, it is especially attractive for dividend growth investors.

