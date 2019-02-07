Freshii: Time For A Second Look

Freshii has a pipeline of stores it plans to open over the next year.

Same-store sales growth has been lower for much of 2018 compared to 2016 and 2017.

In my last article on Freshii (OTCPK:FRHHF), I had made the prediction that its growth projections it had set for itself were a bit unrealistic. I was right on that point. What I did not anticipate was the bearish reaction investors took on Freshii. In my last article, the stock had traded at $4.57. It currently trades at about $2.91.

Mainly, the selloff was driven by Freshii abandoning its future sales targets, prompting people to believe its growth prospects are actually lower than previously thought.

Despite the selloff and its lowered growth prospects, I believe the company still has the financial means to grow.

High Gross Margins but High Operating Expenses as Well

Since 2015, its gross margins have been hovering around 74.1% to 91.3%:

(Source: Freshii Financials)

Its operating expenses are where it's weak. Its selling/general/administrative expense item makes up a large portion of its total expenses (highlighted in yellow):

(Source: Freshii Financials)

In comparing to its competition, Freshii actually stands above the rest with its high gross margins. Where it struggles is its high selling/general/administrative expense:

In its Q3-2018 financial reporting, Freshii has been adding new staff to help fuel its expansion. It was hiring to help improve franchise support, marketing initiatives, and technology investments. While it is understandable that a growing company like Freshii will need to increase company headcount, it seems to be hiring quicker than its revenues can catch up.

Initially, Freshii had hired more personnel to keep its store growth momentum going, but it realized that the delays had more to do with external factors outside its control. For example, there were delays in real estate possessions to site selection process taking longer than anticipated.

Positive Cash Flow

Even though Freshii had abandoned its growth targets, it doesn't mean the company is not growing. The company is still in growth mode, and its last financial reporting shows the company had grown its cash flow from operations:

(Source: Freshii Financials)

Also, the company has zero debt. This means that, since its IPO, it has been financing its expansion through its franchising fee it collects from new franchisees and also from cash generated from operations.

Its Q3-2018 may have shown a loss of $446,000, but adding back depreciation/amortization (since it is a non-cash item), its cash inflow is actually positive at $120K.

This leads me to believe that, although Freshii had abandoned its growth targets and its stock has taken a beating by trading below $3.00 today, there is still a compelling case to be bullish on Freshii's growth.

A Couple Caveats to Keep in Mind

There is a reason why Freshii is trading way below its IPO price of $11.50 in early 2017. Quite a few investors have lost faith in the company because its growth record hasn't been consistent. For every 10 restaurants Freshii opens, a small percentage ends up closing after a short while:

In late 2017, Freshii closes 18 locations in Target (NYSE:TGT) stores, citing a lack of sales at its stores

In Dec. 2017, Freshii closes its Northern Ireland location

In early 2018, Freshii in Charlottetown closed after the franchise owner explained how it was a "very negative experience" for him

Its same-store sales growth (SSSG) also lagged behind its 2016 and 2017 performance. While 2016 and 2017 averaged 4.2% to 7.7% of SSSG, 2018 saw this figure drop to a range of -0.8% to 1.6%:

(Source: Freshii Financials)

The one big unknown for Freshii is whether SSSG will continue to perform at sub 2% levels. The company definitely has more opportunities to grow, but it is possible that Freshii customers are starting to tire from its current food offerings.

A Speculative Proposition

Investors who have held this stock prior to Nov. 2018 were burned when Freshii decided to ditch its growth targets. Its SSSG metrics have not performed well for Freshii, and its store closures show there are some growing problems in the company.

Here are the positives. The company is actually growing on a net basis after factoring in store closures. Also, its Q3-2018 financial report explains its store opening pipeline is growing. There are over 175 stores in the "active opening process" where it is either in site selection, lease negotiation, store buildout, or pre-opening training phase. Also, the company continues to operate at zero debt (for now) and is generating cash from its operations.

Given the low expectations the markets are giving Freshii (I'm talking about the stock price Freshii is currently trading at), the bar is low enough now that I think Freshii will bounce back for 2019.

I'm bullish on Freshii.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FRHHF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.