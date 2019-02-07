eBay: Despite Elliott, Poised For Big Growth Gains

Activist investors are encouraging eBay to grow beyond its own guidance. This is likely to result in the company exceeding its revenue goals for the year.

Activist investors are knocking on eBay's (EBAY) door to encourage growth in the company. eBay's guidance for the year is paltry, at best, when you consider rival's growth rates. Considering where EPS multiples are for the company, and given the meager growth rate for merchandise sales at eBay, I believe the push by the activists may get eBay to grow beyond their guidance. This could be the beginning of a significant stock move higher.

Growth for eBay's stock has been anemic, at best with very little growth:

Activist investors at the door

Activist investor Elliott Management has given eBay corporate a letter outlining steps to growth they want to see eBay undertake. The letter from activist investor Elliott was more polite than hostile. Elliott pointed out that they were interested in growth and provided ideas as to how a greater value to investors could be achieved.

Elliott's plan is fivefold:

Get eBay to consider spinning off its StubHub and Classifieds divisions. (These areas are seeing rapid growth, but may not be getting the valuation they deserve by being buried in eBay's sprawling business, Cramer explained.) Get management to focus its efforts on the core online marketplace. Cut costs through a variety of ways. Return more capital to shareholders Find the right people to oversee the turnaround.

The company stated they are working with the ideas presented. One of the strategies named was spinning off eBay's classified section as well as spinning off Stub Hub.

Personally, I think the intent was a bit misguided. I do not necessarily agree that spinning off these divisions would necessarily lead to more value for the investors. What I believe is that eBay, in general, needs to continue to focus on growth as its number one priority.

Recently, the company had begun a process of doing just that. The company has seen results from its recent moves. Despite that, future guidance for organic growth released in the company's latest earnings was paltry (Organic growth for FY 2019 is expected to be around 2% after hitting 9% the year prior). This seems odd to me. Amazon has the ability to grow its business and is hitting 29% percent growth. Why can't eBay as well? They are somewhat different, but then again, they are very similar.

Forget the auction portion of eBay. Instead, look to the ability of small businesses to place items on the site and sell them directly to customers, a lot like Amazon. Shouldn't these two companies be neck-to-neck in this race for more? This is where I believe eBay should be focusing its priorities.

A potential spinoff?

I am all for companies sticking to their core business. Case in point, I believe Amazon's AWS (AMZN) should be spun off; there's not enough similarity in AWS and the core retail business with Amazon. And, Amazon's retail business is being carried by the profits of AWS. Given this, there is talk of a spinoff of the cloud business. I agree with this and wrote it up on a widely read article here on Seeking Alpha. I believe this would do two things for Amazon:

Force the business to stare at its core business losing balance sheet

Allow for AWS to see its true price potential by being a separate company

But, Amazon and eBay are a little bit different in one way: Whereas AWS is quite different than Amazon, the idea of spinning off the former makes logical sense. However, eBay and StubHub are very similar services. StubHub lets individuals sell tickets to others for events such as concerts or sporting events. Basically, Stub Hub and eBay are the same types of companies selling products in different categories. So, the idea of spinning off the ticket company to bring in value does not address the bigger issue of slow growth.

Why is eBay at the bottom looking up?

I have always admired the potential of eBay. The thing that grabs me the most is that they really do not do anything: They are one of the biggest middlemen in the world. Seller A lists an item for sale on to their account on eBay and Buyer B purchases said item from Seller A, with a small cut in the middle going to eBay. Other than providing the platform, there is really nothing that eBay does. While that is an overly simplistic look at eBay's business model, that is basically what eBay boils down to. But, eBay has lagged its far bigger rival with growing their business.

Focusing on Growth

eBay has already begun a series of items geared toward growing revenues and profits. One of the things eBay has done is to spin off PayPal into its own separate company, a move I believe was very good. The next step eBay has undertaken is to start their own payment system in order to drive down costs, thereby increasing potential profits to anyone selling on eBay and also to increase profits to investors in eBay. What does that say about PayPal?

What I find striking is that if PayPal was that expensive, enough to motivate eBay to spin off the company and start another payment system, why didn't eBay - who owned PayPal - just command them to be less expensive? That's a question outside of the philosophy of this investment thesis, but I think it is something that is likely to change going forward.

Nonetheless, this demonstrates that eBay is not only committed to increasing profits and investor value but doing so with big leaps.

Reinvesting in themselves

Returning investor value should be the primary purpose of management. This is the measuring stick that investors can use to determine if management is doing their jobs. Management is hired by the company owners to run the company. Given that, what is the best use of resources, or capital, eBay has at its disposal?

For right now, eBay is choosing to do share buybacks to increase value to investors. I am not in love with the idea, to be honest. Buybacks are great when a company has no other things to do on their list of things to do. For eBay, they have one big thing to do: Grow.

Amazon has done a terrific job of reinvesting every single penny they have ever earned back into providing a better service to its customers. While the moves to lower costs via the payment system are a good start at keeping costs lower for eBay sellers, I believe that eBay should be doing more to add as many partners as they can to continually build a system that brings larger Gross Merchandise Valuation (GMV) on an annual basis.

Low P/E and future P/E

Currently, eBay is trading at ~$35.00 off of earnings of $2.33 for the year. That's a current earnings multiple of 15-times. Guidance for earnings for 2019 come in at $2.66. If eBay's stock comes in similarly at 15-times current earnings next year, an investor would see a stock increase of a mere $4.00 for the year. While that does end up being about 10% of the current value of the stock, there are two concerns I have. Again, I will reiterate that eBay's GMV rate of growth is paltry.

But, there is a law of averages that is something a lot of investors should consider. When a company underperforms relative to its sector for a period of time, say 5 years, oftentimes the company will over-perform for a like period of time. This is where that word "averages" comes in to play. eBay has certainly underperformed relative to the rest of the industry. But, it has not been for a moderate period of time; this is a cultural issue. However, now things are different now that there is an activist investor knocking on the door.

And, that may be the opportunity. If eBay is seriously taking into consideration activist investors ideas, restructuring and reprioritizing as they say they are, then perhaps this is the opportunity to get into the stock for a long term holding. The only problem with that is, again, this is eBay. They have underperformed for what feels like an eternity. Who's to say this is the turning point in their investment?

I am going to take a chance on eBay. However, it will be a small chance. The company has one specific growth opportunity right now and is hyper-focused on this opportunity. If they succeed in growing their business as they are setting out to do then it is my contention that the company's revenue will increase more than they are expecting. This increased growth rate is the opportunity that I am keying in on simply because I believe that eBay may outperform its own guidance.

If eBay hits its paltry guidance this year and maintains its 13-times multiple, then an investment in the company would return about 10% this year alone. However, now there is greater emphasis being driven from the outside in. This has the potential to push eBay's GMV growth rate above their guidance level, thereby bringing in some buyers into the stock with momentum. And, that is what I am looking to invest in. Elliott Management's target stock price is roughly $55.00 per share. That is about 50% from today's price. I'd like to grab a piece of that stock move over the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.