What Sparked The Current Rally In Canopy Growth?

Canopy Growth (CGC) is on a tear. The stock has gained 82% in January 2019 alone and it is not stopping yet. Despite being the largest cannabis company in the world with over C$20 billion in market capitalization, the stock still managed to lead the sector and outperform most of its peers - not a small feat. What caused the latest rally in Canopy and is it sustainable?

Canopy's Storied 2018

When you look at the cannabis sector and its evolution in the last year or so, it is easy to get lost in the daily volatility and miss the key drivers. Before 2018, cannabis stocks remained hidden from mainstream investors. The entry of Constellation (STZ) with its two investments into Canopy helped spark two rallies in the pot sector while lifting all stocks big and small. However, each rally was followed by a severe selloff that lasted for months. The first rally started in October 2017 and ended in early February 2018. The brutal selloff was captured in one of our Weekly Cannabis Report and many stocks lost 25-35% of their equity value that week. Then, there is the slow grind that lasted a solid six months between February and August until Constellation came to rescue again with its $4 billion Canopy deal. However, the second rally stopped in October and the sector sold off for a few months thereafter.

As the graph above shows, Constellation's two investments into Canopy sparked both rallies we saw in 2018. The first bull cycle was started when Constellation initially made its investment into Canopy on October 30, 2017, whereby the wine and beer giant invested C$245 million for a 9.9% stake in the Canadian cannabis company. Constellation paid C$12.98 for each of the 18.9 million shares. Constellation also acquired the same number of warrants exercisable at the same price. Then on August 15, 2018, Constellation made a second bet on Canopy and upped its ownership to 38% while assuming the exercising of all warrants from the 2017 deal. Furthermore, the company has enough warrants to gain control of Canopy at the same price. It is telling to look at the graph and realize that each of the last two rallies was started by these two companies. The series of events solidified Canopy's position as the undisputed leader in the nascent cannabis industry.

A Dreamy Start to 2019

Canopy Growth had one of the best openings it could hope to begin its 2019. The stock has gained a whopping 82% and we haven't seen any signs of slowing down. The stock is now approaching its all-time high which was just reached in September 2018 after the second Constellation investment.

(Source: TSX)

To us, Canopy's early 2019 rally was made possible by two things. First of all, Canopy announced that it has received a license for hemp cultivation in New York and will invest US$100-150 million to build a hemp industrial park in the next couple of years. The announcement received overwhelmingly positive feedback from investors and research analysis, as many believed the U.S. hemp market represents another large addressable market for the world's largest cannabis company. Canopy's entry into the world's largest consumer market marks a milestone for the company, in our view. As we discussed in "Canopy's Secret Ambition To Dominate The Hemp Industry", the company has been experimenting with hemp cultivation in Canada for years and its recent acquisition of ebbu strengthened its hemp IP assets.

The second catalyst that pushed the stock higher is the positive reaction Canopy received from the research analysts. Despite a disappointing quarter last time, the stock remains a favorite among research analysts. Since the U.S. hemp entry announcement, many research analysts have upped their target prices. For example, on January 9, 2019, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage of Canopy with a target price of US$40 and it would go on to raise its target price by 50% to US$60 only three weeks after its initiating report. The benefit of having more mainstream banks and brokers cover Canopy is that more institutional investors are now looking at Canopy and the cannabis sector in general as a legitimate growth industry. Canopy is listed on the NYSE and TSX and has the backing of Constellation which provided comfort to even some of the more conservative investors.

Looking Into 2019

Canopy rose to the pinnacle of the cannabis hall of fame after the blockbuster investment from Constellation. The stock has also been making moves since and its recent entry into the U.S. hemp industry represents a well-received strategic move. While the January gain has been strong and swift, causing some to worry about overheating in the stock, we think Canopy remains the best way to invest in the cannabis sector as we recommended in early 2018. We think long-term investors should find comfort in Canopy's demonstrated strategic vision and unparalleled financial wherewithal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.