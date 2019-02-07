Gold Spec Positioning Shows A Bullish Setup

Speculative, Joseph R Gorneault Jr (Saatchi Art)

Introduction

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (OTC:COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday.

Due to the recent US government shutdown, the CFTC stopped the publication of its COT data until recently.

This week, the CFTC released COT data for the period December 18-31, 2018, which offers some insights about changes in gold’s spec positioning into year-end.

I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR, which tracks data from 1986.

It is important to note that the changes in speculative positioning in the gold futures contracts do not involve physical flows because it is very uncommon for speculators to take delivery of physical on the futures contracts that they trade. Due to the use of leverage by speculators, the changes in speculative positions in gold futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of gold demand like ETFs or jewellery.

As a result, the impact on gold spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affect the value of GLDM because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and, therefore, have a direct exposure to spot gold prices.

Gold prices on the rise

Source: CME

Gold spot prices appreciated by 3.1% in January after an increase of 4.8% in December 2018.

Since the fluctuations of gold prices are highly influenced by speculative flows, it is safe to assume that the speculative community has lifted significantly its net long exposure to Comex gold in recent months.

COT

Let’s take a look at the latest COT data to analyse the changes in gold’s spec positioning.

Source: CFTC

Unsurprisingly, the net spec length in Comex gold continued to increase into the end of last year.

From the start of the gold’s spec positioning normalization in mid-November 2018, the net spec length in Comex gold increased by a significant 414 tonnes. This reflects 130 tonnes of fresh buying (ie, increase in outright long positions) and 284 tonnes of short-covering (ie, decline in outright short positions).

Because the CFTC has not yet released COT data for January, we do not know precisely how the speculative community has behaved since the start of the year.

Open interest

However, the fluctuations in open interest in Comex gold can shed some lights about the speculative flows of money coming into the gold futures market.

Source: World Gold Council

According to data collected by the World Gold Council, the open interest in Comex gold increased from 53 billion dollars in December 2018 to 62.7 billion dollars this month.

This signals that the appreciation in gold prices has been mainly driven by fresh buying since the start of the year. This suggests that the normalization of gold’s spec positioning has entered its second phase, in which speculators build outright long positions and not only cover their short positions.

What is the present level of the net spec length in Comex gold?

According to my estimates, I find that the speculative community has increased its net long exposure to Comex gold by around 46 tonnes since the start of the year. The net spec length should therefore total 431 tonnes as of February 6, 2019.

While my hypothetical net spec length is fairly above its 2018 average of 274 tonnes, it is still half below its historical high of 983 tonnes established in July 5, 2016. This suggests plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the coming months.

This should drive Comex gold spot prices increasingly higher, and ergo, push the value the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM) proportionally stronger.

GLDM – World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF - Review

To assert upside exposure to gold prices, I propose the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM).

GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank.

According to the official website, stricto sensu:

All of the Trust’s physical gold is held by the custodian; namely ICBC Standard bank, in their London vault except when the gold has been allocated in the vault of a sub-custodian.

In such instances, ICBC Standard bank has agreed that it will use commercially reasonable efforts to promptly transport the gold from the sub-custodian’s vault to the ICBC Standard’s London vault, at ICBC Standard’s cost and risk.

The gold bar list is updated at the end every working day (EST), on the website below the “Bar list” section.

The Trust has entered into an agreement with ICBC Standard Bank plc, the Trust’s Custodian, which will ensure that all of the Trust’s gold is held in allocated form at the end of each working day.

The investment objective of the fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.18%), according to GLDM's factsheet.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

According to the prospectus, stricto sensu, GLDM is:

Easily Accessible: listed on the NYSE Arca

Secure: The shares represent fractional, undivided interests in the Trust, the sole assets of which are physical gold bullion and, from time to time, cash.

Cost Effective: The ETF allows investors to buy gold at a much lower cost than if they had to purchase, store and insure their physical gold by themselves.

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18 among its peers. GLD, IAU, and BAR have an expense ratio of 0.50%, 0.25%, and 0,20%, respectively.

GLDM’s average spread (over the past 60 trading days) is 0.08%, which is a touch lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%.

GLDM's average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is ~$4.5 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at ~$126 million.