Dividend Update - January 2019

by: Dividend Daze
Summary

January is always historically my lowest month of the year and this year is no different.

Although even for being a slow month, I still came up with some good growth numbers.

January dividends add up to $41.19, which represents a 37.9% increase from last year where I made $29.87.

Seems like just a little while ago we were celebrating New Year's, and now January 2019 is officially over. After a strong finish to 2018, this year is on its way. January is always historically my lowest month of the year and this year is no different. Although even for being a slow month, I still came up with some good growth numbers. Let's dive into the dividends.

Dividends

CSCO - $7.71

CINF - $7.38

CAH - $5.48

O - $6.80

LTC - $3.48

BNS - $10.34

January dividends add up to $41.19, which represents a 37.9% increase from last year where I made $29.87. Below are some charts from my portfolio page to better visualize the results.

January 2019 Month Dividends

Last year in January, I was paid out by 6 companies which is the same for this month. However, there are a few differences. I sold off my position of GE after the dividend cuts last year. But to make up for not receiving any payments from them, I did receive a payment from the newest addition to my portfolio, BNS. The dividend from BNS was double that of what I collected from GE last January. Secondly, I was able to double my position of O last year when the REIT sector was down. This helped with dividend year over year growth. Lastly, the rest of the growth came from dividend reinvestment and increases.

January 2019 Year Dividends

Not a bad start to the year. Even though I don't receive a ton of dividends in January, I see some really nice growth numbers. So the changes I have made to my portfolio are paying off. The dividends should start picking up in the next month or two. Hope you are all off to a great start this 2019! Best of luck going forward!

