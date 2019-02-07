Dividend Update - January 2019

January is always historically my lowest month of the year and this year is no different.

Seems like just a little while ago we were celebrating New Year's, and now January 2019 is officially over. After a strong finish to 2018, this year is on its way. January is always historically my lowest month of the year and this year is no different. Although even for being a slow month, I still came up with some good growth numbers. Let's dive into the dividends.

Dividends

CSCO - $7.71

CINF - $7.38

CAH - $5.48

O - $6.80

LTC - $3.48

BNS - $10.34

January dividends add up to $41.19, which represents a 37.9% increase from last year where I made $29.87. Below are some charts from my portfolio page to better visualize the results.

Last year in January, I was paid out by 6 companies which is the same for this month. However, there are a few differences. I sold off my position of GE after the dividend cuts last year. But to make up for not receiving any payments from them, I did receive a payment from the newest addition to my portfolio, BNS. The dividend from BNS was double that of what I collected from GE last January. Secondly, I was able to double my position of O last year when the REIT sector was down. This helped with dividend year over year growth. Lastly, the rest of the growth came from dividend reinvestment and increases.

Not a bad start to the year. Even though I don't receive a ton of dividends in January, I see some really nice growth numbers. So the changes I have made to my portfolio are paying off. The dividends should start picking up in the next month or two. Hope you are all off to a great start this 2019! Best of luck going forward!

